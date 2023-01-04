For members
REVEALED: More than 2,800 Brits ordered to leave European countries since Brexit
Almost two years after the UK officially left the European Union, one of the consequences of ending free movement has become clear for the hundreds of Britons who have been ordered to leave countries across Europe.
Published: 4 January 2023 15:18 CET
Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP
France ordered 95 Brits to leave country since Brexit, EU data shows
France has ordered just 95 Brits to leave the country since the end of the Brexit transition period, one of the lowest figures in the EU, new data shows.
Published: 4 January 2023 15:35 CET
