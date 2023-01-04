Read news from:
PARIS

Paris suburb renamed ‘to symbolise gender equality’

One of Paris' northern suburbs has temporarily changed its name in order, says the mayor, to draw attention to issues of gender equality

Published: 4 January 2023 10:06 CET
A young woman reaches above a sign of the city of 'Pantin' on the banks of the Canal de l'Ourcq (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

In 2023, the trendy Paris suburb of Pantin hopes to show its commitment to gender equality, and the first step it took was to add the letter “E” to its name.

The commune – part of the capital’s inner suburbs to the north which is rapidly becoming a trendy destination for young Parisians – will thus no longer be Pantin (pronounced “pan-tahn”). Instead, in a subtle grammatical change, it will become Pantine (“pan-teen”) – the feminine version.

The city’s mayor, Bertrand Kern, took to social media to share a video wishing his constituents a happy new year and announcing that his resolution for 2023 would be to commit to gender equality.  

In the video, the mayor said that this year, he hoped the city would “fight against violence against women.”

“We will add an “E” to the name of the city to challenge people. We want to bring awareness to the need for equality between women and men, which is not yet perfect even though there have been improvements in recent years,” he said.

The mayor pointed out that women are still “paid less than men”, “kept out of certain jobs” and that their place in the public space “is not always well accepted by men.”

Now – when one clicks on the municipality’s website welcome page, an animation adds an “E” onto the Pantin. In a statement on the website, the municipality explained while the the temporary name change, which will only be in place for the year 2023, “may seem trivial, but the little “e” catches the eye, raises questions, and challenges people.”

But despite the social media video and the change to the webpage, when one enters the locality, the welcome signs will not change, and official letters from the town hall will still reference “Pantin” instead of “Pantine.”

The main concrete change will be the addition of an “E” to the giant letters forming the name “Pantin” along the Ourcq Canal.

If the municipality wanted to officially change its name, it would need to go through an involved bureaucratic process – starting with establishing a file with the Ministry for Territorial Collectivities which would then be examined by French mapping experts.

The city’s name change has not been met with across-the-board support. Some social media users have called it “parody” and others have said it was “unnecessary.” 

Some elected officials for the Paris region have also questioned the mayor’s decision. In a tweet on Tuesday, Geoffrey Carvalhinho, an representative from the municipality for the centre-right Les Republicains party and regional councilor for Île-de-France, denounced the fact that the decision had “not been voted on in the city council.”

The representative attached the name-change, saying that  he “[finds] it scandalous because gender equality and the fight against violence against women deserve better than a communication stunt!”

Later that evening, Bertrand Kern defended his decision in an interview with BFMTV

“Sometimes it is necessary to go beyond concrete things, and we must use symbols and question things,” Kern said on Tuesday night.

CRIME

Tears and anger at Paris funeral for Kurdish shooting victims

Thousands of Kurds from across Europe travelled to the Paris suburbs on Tuesday for the politically charged funeral of three of their own killed in a December attack in the French capital.

Published: 3 January 2023 15:13 CET
Buses were chartered to bring people from across France and some neighbouring countries to the ceremony in Villiers-le-Bel, north of Paris, local sources said.

Tears and cries of “Martyrs live forever!” greeted the coffins, wrapped in the flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish-controlled Rojava territory in northern Syria.

The huge crowd followed the funeral on giant screens erected in the car park, showing the coffins surrounded by wreaths beneath a portrait of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.

Police and security volunteers were on duty outside the hall hired for Tuesday’s proceedings.

A xenophobic gunman, William Malet, killed two men and one woman in a December 23 attack on the Ahmet Kaya community centre in Paris’s 10th district.

His victims were Abdurrahman Kizil, singer and political refugee Mir Perwer and Emine Kara, a leader of the Movement of Kurdish Women in France.

Arrested after the shootings and formally charged on December 26, 69-year-old Malet told investigators he had a “pathological” hatred for foreigners and wanted to “murder migrants”, prosecutors said.

Distrust of Turkey

Malet, a retired train driver, had a violent criminal history and had just left detention over a previous incident.

But many Kurds in France’s 150,000-strong community refuse to believe he acted alone, calling his actions a “terrorist” attack and pointing the finger at Turkey.

Tuesday’s funeral recalled another held at the same spot almost exactly 10 years ago after three Kurdish activists linked to the PKK were shot dead, also in Paris’ 10th district.

The Turkish suspect in the killings, believed to have had ties to Ankara’s secret services, died of cancer in pre-trial detention.

More recently, an April attack in which men were beaten with iron bars at a Kurdish cultural centre in eastern French city Lyon was blamed on members of the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group, which has since been banned.

The PKK, which has waged an almost four decade armed struggle for greater rights for Turkey’s Kurdish minority, is categorised as a terror group by Ankara, Europe and the United States.

Its leader Ocalan is serving a life sentence on a prison island off Istanbul after being captured by Turkish agents in Kenya in 1999.

‘Battle must continue’

Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, Kurds originate in regions spread across Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran, with Ankara especially hostile to their striving for a country of their own.

“We feel like they’re doing everything they can to crush us, whether it’s here or in Turkey,” said Celik, a local who attended the funeral and asked that her family name not be published for security raisons.

“We’re here because it’s our duty, it’s a battle our parents fought for many years and that we must continue,” she told AFP.

Clashes between police and Kurdish demonstrators in the immediate aftermath of the December killings ratcheted up tensions between nominal NATO allies Turkey and France.

Ankara’s foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador to complain of “black propaganda launched by (the) PKK”.

The Democratic Council of Kurds in France (CDKF) called Tuesday’s ceremony an “opportunity for those who wish to pay their final respects… before the bodies are repatriated to their native soil” for burial.

CDKF activists plan a march Wednesday in tribute to the December victims, on the street where the shootings took place. 

On Saturday, a “grand march” of the Kurdish community — originally planned to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 shootings  – will set off from Paris’ Gare du Nord rail hub.

