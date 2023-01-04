Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Amortisseur

This car-part can also have some helpful benefits when dealing with bills.

Published: 4 January 2023 13:19 CET
French Word of the Day: Amortisseur
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know amortisseur?

Because you might see the government announce more of these during times of economic trouble.

What does it mean?

Amortisseur roughly pronounced ah-more-tee-zur – may look like it has something to do with death (given the part of the word that has mort in it), but that is far from its true definition.

This French word is defined as a “shock absorber,” the most common use being the part of your car that absorbs impact and may periodically need to be replaced.

However it also has a more figurative usage. An amortisseur when used by the French government is any aid or device intended to help citizens cope with a certain situation. For example, amid rising inflation, the government instituted an “amortisseur d’électricité” to help small businesses deal with increasing energy costs.

As a result, you might see this word more often during times when government assistance may be particularly necessary. 

Use it like this

Ma voiture a besoin de nouveaux amortisseurs, je crains que cela ne soit très coûteux – My car needs new shock absorbers, I’m worried it’s going to be really expensive

Face à la hausse des coûts de l’énergie et dans l’espoir d’aider les petites entreprises, le gouvernement a mis en place l’amortisseur d’électricité. – Faced with rising energy costs and in an effort to help small businesses, the government put in place the electricity shock-absorber.

Ils prévoient de donner aux ménages une forme d’amortisseur pour les aider à faire face à l’inflation. – They are planning to put some form of shock-absorber to help households cope with rising inflation.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: 6h pile

This is a handy phrase if you have a friend who is always late.

Published: 2 January 2023 13:43 CET
French Word of the Day: 6h pile

Why do I need to know pile?

Because if someone includes this word in pick-up or drop-off instructions, you may want to be on time.

What does it mean?

Pile roughly pronounced peel – looks a lot like the English word for a heap of clothes, and while it can be used in this sense in French, pile is most commonly translated as the French word for “battery.” 

In colloquial language, however, the word has another definition altogether.

The term pile can also be used to mean “exact” or “sharp” when used to describe a moment in time. For example, if a friend tells you that you need to be at the train station “by 6am sharp” the French version would be: à 6h pile.

Times in French are generally written with an ‘h’ (for heures) so 6h is 6am, 17h is 5pm and 20h is 8pm, etc . . . 

Pile is also used in this sense in some French expressions, like s’arrêter pile which means to “stop suddenly” or to “stop dead in one’s tracks.” You might also hear the phrase tomber pile which means that something has happened at exactly the right moment or at the perfect time.

Use it like this

Je viendrai te chercher à 10h pile. S’il te plaît, sois prêt. – I will come to pick you up at 10am on the dot. Please be ready.

Elle m’a dit qu’elle me retrouverait au restaurant à 19h pile, mais elle a quinze minutes de retard. – She told me that she would meet me at the restaurant at 7pm exactly, but she is fifteen minutes late.

SHOW COMMENTS