French government: 1 in 3 arrivals from China test positive for Covid

The French government spokesman has defended France's decision to impose extra restrictions on travellers from China, citing one in three positive tests after a random screening of arrivals at a French airport.

Published: 4 January 2023 12:47 CET
This picture shows a COVID-19 preventive measures information document provided to the passengers of a flight from China. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

France is among dozens of countries to have imposed extra restrictions on travellers from China in recent days – requiring negative Covid tests and attestations for travellers from January 5th and conducting random testing of arrivals.

In a press conference on Wednesday, French government spokesperson Olivier Véran, defended the government’s choice to impose testing, saying that the move is in response to “a legitimate concern” in light of the current wave of Covid-19 cases in China.

“No country wants to see an epidemic outbreak on their territory, not after all the efforts and sacrifices made over the past three years,” said Véran.

Starting on Thursday, January 5th, all travellers coming from China will have to present a negative Covid-19 test dated less than 48 hours before the departure of the plane.

READ MORE: Is France likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?

France has also begun random screening in airports upon arrival in France, which Véran referred to as a “common sense measure.”

Paris Charles de Gaulle airport began random testing of arrivals on January 1st, and according to Véran one in three of these tests was positive.

France is not the only country that has insisted that travellers from China provide negative Covid tests before arrival – the US, UK, Italy, Spain, Canada and Japan are among those to have also done so, while the EU is discussing the possibility of extra travel rules. 

However, airlines have criticised these actions.

“It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years,” Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, said in a statement.

IATA, which represents 300 airlines accounting for 83 percent of total air traffic, argued that the coronavirus is already circulating widely within the borders of countries imposing the tests.

“Research undertaken around the arrival of the Omicron variant (in late 2021) concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections,” Walsh said.

In response to the mounting international restrictions on travellers from its territory, Beijing called the testing requirements “unacceptable” on Tuesday and warned that it could take countermeasures “based on the principle of reciprocity”.

For those departing France to go to China, Chinese authorities have announced that they will stop requiring quarantines for incoming travellers on January 8th.

French pharmacies offer two-in-one Covid-19 and flu test

As France faces a triple epidemic of Covid-19, influenza, and bronchitis, pharmacies have begun offering "two-for-one" swabs, to test for both Covid and flu. Here is what you need to know

Published: 3 January 2023 16:51 CET
If you have fallen sick in France, and you are wondering whether it could be the Covid-19 virus, flu or just a nasty cold, then you may be able to take a test that checks for both illnesses.

“It’s like killing two birds with one stone,” pharmacist Pierre Fritz, located in Strasbourg, told Le Parisien.

The two-in-one test takes a nasal swab and after 10 to 15 minutes provides the result of either positive for Covid-19, positive for flu, or negative for both.

The tests are referred to either as Toda Fluronadiag (because they are manufactured by the Toda Pharma group) or COV-GRIP (AAZ).

READ MORE: Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in France

Where can I get this test?

The tests are done at the pharmacy. 

They are available in most, but not all, pharmacies but some pharmacies don’t automatically offer them because it is not reimbursed by French health insurance, so you may need to ask.

If you can show proof of vaccination, Covid antigen and PCR tests are reimbursed by the French state via your carte vitale.

What is the benefit to taking this test?

The primary benefit to the COV-GRIP test – as opposed to the standard Covid test – is that you can have clarity regarding which illness is making you sick. For those with negative Covid-19 results, it can be comforting and informative to learn that the cause of sickness is influenza. Additionally, this can help patients and doctors pinpoint the best treatment based for their illness.

Testing also helps public health authorities to measure epidemic trends in France – for instance, keeping track of which illness is most responsible for infecting people at that moment in time. 

How much does it cost?

The tests cost €5 in French pharmacies, and they were not reimbursable as of January 3rd. However, doctors and pharmacists have been pushing for French health authorities (HAS) to make it reimbursable, in an effort to encourage testing during flu season.

