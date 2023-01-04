Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

France investigating ex-archbishop over ‘sexual assault’

French authorities last month opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations that the former archbishop of Paris had committed "sexual assault on a vulnerable person", prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Published: 4 January 2023 10:07 CET
France investigating ex-archbishop over 'sexual assault'
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit (C) in 2020 at the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

The probe was opened based on a report filed by the diocese of Paris, they said.

Michel Aupetit offered to resign in late 2021 following media reports of an intimate relationship with a woman in 2012 before he took on the post, allegations he has categorically denied. Pope Francis accepted the resignation.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the relationship was with a vulnerable person under judicial protection.

A source close to the case told AFP the probe was looking into “email exchanges” between Aupetit and the woman, whose consent would have to be confirmed in view of her mental health.

In a statement on Tuesday evening the diocese confirmed it had filed the report, and said it was “not in a position to verify whether the facts in question are proven or whether they constitute an offence”.

The clergyman’s lawyer Jean Reinhart refused to comment.

“We have absolutely no knowledge of a complaint, so we cannot comment on the subject,” he said.

A diocese spokeswoman in 2021 said Aupetit “had ambiguous behaviour with a person he was very close to”, adding that it was “not a loving relationship”, nor sexual.

But she said the offer to step down was “not a confession of guilt”.

Aupetit was archbishop during the April 2019 fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, regularly appearing on television to express anguish over the disaster and rally funds for the rebuilding effort.

Catholic priests are bound to celibacy under church doctrine and are meant to practise sexual abstinence.

The French church is still reeling from the publication in October 2021 of a devastating report by an independent commission, which estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.

The pope has had to deal with an avalanche of allegations of sexual abuse by priests since being elected in 2013.

French prosecutors are also investigating Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop made a cardinal by pope Benedict XVI in 2006, after he confessed publicly to “reprehensible” acts with a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

He was one of 11 former or serving French bishops accused of sexual violence in a shock announcement by the French Catholic Church in November.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

French prosecutors seek fraud trial for former spy chief

Prosecutors have urged a trial for the ex-head of France's domestic intelligence agency in a sprawling probe into murky ties between the security services and private firms including luxury giant LVMH, a source close to the case said on Tuesday.

Published: 4 January 2023 10:03 CET
French prosecutors seek fraud trial for former spy chief

Bernard Squarcini, until 2012 head of the DGSI spy agency, and 10 others are targeted on charges including influence peddling, fraud and complicity in breaches of professional and judicial secrecy. 

The investigation into the so-called “Squarcini affair” has been going on for over a decade, and prosecutors asked judges in December to order the trial for the suspects, who include a former appeals court judge.

Conspicuous by its absence from the list is the LVMH luxury conglomerate, the parent company of brands including fashion house Louis Vuitton and champagne producer Moet. 

In late 2021, the company paid a fine of €10 million fine to settle claims it hired Squarcini to spy on private citizens.

“A decisive stage has been taken in an unparalleled case which shows how intelligence services are used for private ends,” said two lawyers representing a policeman who is a civil party in the case.

“Where is the person who was giving orders? They’re the ones missing from the case. Rich people can pay while the poor go to court,” another lawyer for one of the accused told AFP on condition of anonymity.

At the heart of the inquiry is the spy chief’s move to the private sector after President Francois Hollande booted him from his post in 2012, believing he was too close to former head of state Nicolas Sarkozy.

Squarcini founded a consulting firm, Kyrnos, that offered business intelligence to clients including LVMH. 

Investigators believe he used his ties to the police and other networks to access confidential information about ongoing investigations — to the benefit of LVMH.

After he was originally charged in 2016, prosecutors brought new items to the docket in 2021 over suspicions he spied on Francois Ruffin, now a lawmaker for the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party.

At the time, Ruffin was producing a satirical documentary about LVMH and its boss Bernard Arnault, who in recent months became the world’s richest man according to Forbes magazine’s billionaires index.

Arnault himself has only been interviewed as a witness in the case.

Meanwhile several of the accused claim the key role in ordering the alleged spying was played by Pierre Gode, Arnault’s former  right-hand man at the company, who died in 2018.

One of Squarcini’s fellow suspects, Christian Flaesch, a former top Paris police official, will be tried separately in a court case beginning on February 14.

SHOW COMMENTS