HEALTH

France bans online sale of paracetamol over shortage fears

The French government has outlawed the online sale of paracetamol-based medicines until the end of January over fears of a shortage of medication.

Published: 4 January 2023 14:10 CET
For months, France’s Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament has called on pharmacies to monitor the sale of the painkiller and limit the amounts individuals could purchase to maintain stocks. 

In December, the Ministry of Health warned that, despite rationing, the situation was “complex” and would not be resolved for “several weeks”.

Now the government has stepped in to protect supplies, formally banning the less-well monitored online sale of paracetamol and paracetamol-based medicines – most commonly bought under the brand name Doliprane – until the end of January in order to ensure that the painkiller is more readily available on the High Street.

A decree published in the Journal Officiel, said that “tensions in paracetamol-based medicines have continued for more than six months,” especially in medicines intended for children. 

“The various measures taken by the health authorities, however effective they may have been, have not so far been able to put an end to it,” the order added.

The government said that an export ban in China, where cases of Covid-19 are increasing sharply after a sudden lifting of drastic health restrictions, had hit the global supply chain.

These supply difficulties are also part of a wider shortages of multiple drugs in France and in other countries, including antibiotics such as amoxicillin.

In France over-the-counter medication such as paracetamol, ibuprofen and cold and flu remedies can only be purchased at a pharmacy. 

HEALTH

French pharmacies offer two-in-one Covid-19 and flu test

As France faces a triple epidemic of Covid-19, influenza, and bronchitis, pharmacies have begun offering "two-for-one" swabs, to test for both Covid and flu. Here is what you need to know

Published: 3 January 2023 16:51 CET
If you have fallen sick in France, and you are wondering whether it could be the Covid-19 virus, flu or just a nasty cold, then you may be able to take a test that checks for both illnesses.

“It’s like killing two birds with one stone,” pharmacist Pierre Fritz, located in Strasbourg, told Le Parisien.

The two-in-one test takes a nasal swab and after 10 to 15 minutes provides the result of either positive for Covid-19, positive for flu, or negative for both.

The tests are referred to either as Toda Fluronadiag (because they are manufactured by the Toda Pharma group) or COV-GRIP (AAZ).

READ MORE: Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in France

Where can I get this test?

The tests are done at the pharmacy. 

They are available in most, but not all, pharmacies but some pharmacies don’t automatically offer them because it is not reimbursed by French health insurance, so you may need to ask.

If you can show proof of vaccination, Covid antigen and PCR tests are reimbursed by the French state via your carte vitale.

What is the benefit to taking this test?

The primary benefit to the COV-GRIP test – as opposed to the standard Covid test – is that you can have clarity regarding which illness is making you sick. For those with negative Covid-19 results, it can be comforting and informative to learn that the cause of sickness is influenza. Additionally, this can help patients and doctors pinpoint the best treatment based for their illness.

Testing also helps public health authorities to measure epidemic trends in France – for instance, keeping track of which illness is most responsible for infecting people at that moment in time. 

How much does it cost?

The tests cost €5 in French pharmacies, and they were not reimbursable as of January 3rd. However, doctors and pharmacists have been pushing for French health authorities (HAS) to make it reimbursable, in an effort to encourage testing during flu season.

