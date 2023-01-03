For members
TRAVEL NEWS
What can I do if I’ve booked a French skiing holiday and there’s no snow?
Nearly half of France's ski resorts are currently closed because of a lack of snow following an unseasonably warm New Year - so what should you do if you have a skiing holiday booked? And will travel insurance cover no snow?
Published: 3 January 2023 16:23 CET
A stopped chairlift at Le Semnoz ski resort, near Annecy, as the resort had to close temporarily due to the lack of snow. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP
CLIMATE CRISIS
How climate change left French ski resorts fighting for survival
As dozens of French ski resorts were forced to close due to a lack of snow this week, Professor of Geopolitics Klaus Dodds looks at the long-term impact of the climate crisis on the Alps and their ski industry.
Published: 3 January 2023 12:53 CET
