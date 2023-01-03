Read news from:
Tears and anger at Paris funeral for Kurdish shooting victims

Thousands of Kurds from across Europe travelled to the Paris suburbs on Tuesday for the politically charged funeral of three of their own killed in a December attack in the French capital.

Published: 3 January 2023 15:13 CET
A woman pays her respects in front of the coffins of the three Enghien Street shooting victims during a funeral service, north of Paris on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Buses were chartered to bring people from across France and some neighbouring countries to the ceremony in Villiers-le-Bel, north of Paris, local sources said.

Tears and cries of “Martyrs live forever!” greeted the coffins, wrapped in the flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish-controlled Rojava territory in northern Syria.

The huge crowd followed the funeral on giant screens erected in the car park, showing the coffins surrounded by wreaths beneath a portrait of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.

Police and security volunteers were on duty outside the hall hired for Tuesday’s proceedings.

A xenophobic gunman, William Malet, killed two men and one woman in a December 23 attack on the Ahmet Kaya community centre in Paris’s 10th district.

His victims were Abdurrahman Kizil, singer and political refugee Mir Perwer and Emine Kara, a leader of the Movement of Kurdish Women in France.

Arrested after the shootings and formally charged on December 26, 69-year-old Malet told investigators he had a “pathological” hatred for foreigners and wanted to “murder migrants”, prosecutors said.

Distrust of Turkey

Malet, a retired train driver, had a violent criminal history and had just left detention over a previous incident.

But many Kurds in France’s 150,000-strong community refuse to believe he acted alone, calling his actions a “terrorist” attack and pointing the finger at Turkey.

Tuesday’s funeral recalled another held at the same spot almost exactly 10 years ago after three Kurdish activists linked to the PKK were shot dead, also in Paris’ 10th district.

The Turkish suspect in the killings, believed to have had ties to Ankara’s secret services, died of cancer in pre-trial detention.

More recently, an April attack in which men were beaten with iron bars at a Kurdish cultural centre in eastern French city Lyon was blamed on members of the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group, which has since been banned.

The PKK, which has waged an almost four decade armed struggle for greater rights for Turkey’s Kurdish minority, is categorised as a terror group by Ankara, Europe and the United States.

Its leader Ocalan is serving a life sentence on a prison island off Istanbul after being captured by Turkish agents in Kenya in 1999.

‘Battle must continue’

Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, Kurds originate in regions spread across Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran, with Ankara especially hostile to their striving for a country of their own.

“We feel like they’re doing everything they can to crush us, whether it’s here or in Turkey,” said Celik, a local who attended the funeral and asked that her family name not be published for security raisons.

“We’re here because it’s our duty, it’s a battle our parents fought for many years and that we must continue,” she told AFP.

Clashes between police and Kurdish demonstrators in the immediate aftermath of the December killings ratcheted up tensions between nominal NATO allies Turkey and France.

Ankara’s foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador to complain of “black propaganda launched by (the) PKK”.

The Democratic Council of Kurds in France (CDKF) called Tuesday’s ceremony an “opportunity for those who wish to pay their final respects… before the bodies are repatriated to their native soil” for burial.

CDKF activists plan a march Wednesday in tribute to the December victims, on the street where the shootings took place. 

On Saturday, a “grand march” of the Kurdish community — originally planned to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 shootings  – will set off from Paris’ Gare du Nord rail hub.

PARIS

Meet the licensed buskers of the Paris Metro

From an old-school barrel organ player to Whitney Houston cover artists - Paris musicians have once again been auditioning for a coveted spot as a licensed Metro busker.

Published: 3 January 2023 10:44 CET
Faced with overwhelming numbers of would-be buskers – without a permit and, often, without talent – Paris Metro operator RATP decided 25 years ago to licence the best 300 to perform legally, and ban everybody else.

Every six months, a jury made up of RATP staff listens to around 1,000 applicants and selects its favourites who get to play in the corridors of metro stations, although not on platforms or aboard trains.

This does not stop, of course, unofficial musicians seeking to serenade commuters on the trains themselves.

Eli Jadelot, who works in a boulangerie in the mornings, applied for the first time last year, and her selection of songs about love, work and everyday life got her in straightaway.

Her stage outfit, a stunning wedding dress borrowed from a friend, may have helped.

“She’s astonishing, with her wedding dress, plus her charming smile,” said Cherif Medouni, an educator who often stops to listen to buskers on his commute.

“Her songs are beautiful, poetic, with a rebellious edge,” he said.

For its selection, the RATP jury doesn’t rule out any instrument, said Stella Sainson, in charge of the “Metro Musician” label, “although some are hard to manage, like the Djembe which is very loud”.

Arnaud Moyencourt, who has been playing his barrel organ in the metro since 1992, made the cut again this time. “He represents the Paris of old,” said a juror, Sofia Tondinelli. “I would definitely stop for him.

Camille Millian, who sang a Whitney Houston cover to renew her licence, also got selected. “The metro is one of my best venues,” she said.

Riana Rabe, applying for the second time, also got through with suave interpretations of a song from Disney’s “Mulan” film, and one by Radiohead, accompanying herself on a pink electro-acoustic ukulele. “I’ve always been a little scared of people, but now I’ve discovered that they are really extremely friendly,” she said.

Licences were also won by Dominique, who followed in his uncle’s footsteps as a musical saw virtuoso, by Ukrainian Anna Leonid Byulakh, who accompanies her violin performance with artistic jumps, by Abram Lacoste, who gave up his analyst day job for music eight months ago, and by Hugo Vaxelaire with his nyckelharpa, a harp-like contraption that is Sweden’s national instrument.

Unlucky applicants include another ukulele player — “poor thing, she’s not ready,” said Sainson — and a 28-year-old Chinese violinist with wide glasses who was judged to be too shy for the challenge.

“They need to be able to attract attention, otherwise people just pass them by, lost in their thoughts,” said Tondinelli.

Some buskers move on to above-ground careers, even France-wide fame, including singer-songwriter Zaz, singer-accordeonist Claudio Capeo and pop group Arcadian who made it onto talent show “The Voice” and released two albums.

But for most of the metro performers, it’s not about fame or money, and that’s probably just as well.

“On a good day, you make €25,” said Jadelot.

