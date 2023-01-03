Read news from:
Small businesses: How to access French government help with energy bills

The French government has set up an 'electricity buffer' to help small businesses in France cope with rising energy costs - here's how it works and who qualifies.

Published: 3 January 2023 13:22 CET
A wine bar in Paris (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

While households have been protected from rising gas and electricity bills thanks to the price shield, some businesses have faced spiralling bills – including boulangeries left on the brink of closure after electricity bills increased sixfold.

Now the government has announced financial aid targeted at small businesses to help them cope with energy costs.

What is the aid?

The amortisseur électricité (electricity buffer) is intended to protect small businesses from drastic price increases due to rising energy costs. 

The aid is provided for a period of one year, and it is applied directly by the electricity supplier – meaning that your bills will fall. 

It is calculated based on the annual “energy share” – which is specified in the contract with the energy supplier. Typically, this value is either expressed in euros per megawatt hour or euros per kilowatt hour.

Basically, the buffer should reduce the cost of the annual energy share to an annual price of €180 per Megawatt or (€0.18 euros/kWh) for half of the electricity consumed” – excluding the cost of transmission to the network and excluding tax, according to Franceinfo.

Who can benefit?

Any business that is classed as either a TPE (très petite enterprise – fewer than 10 employees and annual sales of less than €2 million) or a PME (petite ou moyen enterprise – fewer than 250 employees and under €50 million in annual sales or €43 million in balance sheet) can benefit, provided they do not already benefit from the bouclier tarifaire (price shield) or other state aid with energy costs.

How to receive the aid

The only step required is for businesses that qualify for this assistance to send their electricity supplier an attestation of their eligibility – a formal document stating that they are either a TPE or PME and do not benefit from any other state aid with electricity bills. The programme came into effect on January 1st.

Companies may also be eligible for assistance with gas bills, you can learn more about whether you qualify by using this simulator

What if the aid is not enough?

After taking into account the effects of the assistance, small and very small businesses whose energy expenses still represented more than three percent of their turnover in 2021 and whose electricity bill (after the reduction was applied) still saw an increase of 50 percent or more when compared to 2021, can also apply for “electricity and gas assistance” from French tax authorities.

A dedicated help desk has been put into place for companies who find themselves in this situation. You can contact them to ask questions at the phone number 0806 000 245. 

You can find the simulator here to see if your company is eligible.

What about assistance for gas costs?

As far as gas bills are concerned, all companies will have access until December 31st, 2023, to the same assistance window for the payment of gas bills.

Tax aid for all businesses

All businesses in France will benefit from their contribution to the public service of electricity, or domestic tax on the final consumption of electricity (TICFE), being lowered to the minimum legal European level in 2023 – or €0.5 euros per megawatt-hour. According to the French government this measure, “represents a support of €8.4 billion for companies between the years of 2022 and 2023.”

ENERGY

Boulangeries across France face closure as energy bills skyrocket

Thousands of French boulangeries are on the brink of closure after being hit with a perfect storm of rising costs - from eggs and flour to soaring electricity bills.

Published: 3 January 2023 11:16 CET
According to Franceinfo, some 80 percent of boulangeries in France reported that they were at risk of bankruptcy due to dramatic increases in energy costs. 

Some bakeries have responded by working at night, to decrease costs, others have reduced their opening hours, and still some have resorted to shutting down entirely.

One boulangerie owner in Paris’ 15th arrondisement told France Bleu the details of his increasingly expensive bills.

“The price of eggs has increased because of bird flu, almonds have increased too, butter has gone up almost 30 percent. Flour is more expensive because of the war in Ukraine – the same for sugar, paper and cardboard packaging too. But the icing on the cake is energy: my monthly bill of €3,200 including VAT jumped to almost €16,000 at the end of the year.

In Dordogne, one bakery – which has been open since 2016 – had to close when costs became too high. The business became indebted by €100,000, and its closure was a great source of disappointment for locals.

“It’s the soul of the community,” the shop owner across from the bakery told in Coux-et-Bigaroque France Bleu. 

For Lionel Guérin, a baker in the Vendée “to end up like this is heartbreaking.” Guérin told Franceinfo that he has fought to reduce his costs by using his energy-intensive ovens during the night, and by eliminating the afternoon batch. As a result, Guérin loses “15 to 20 percent less turnover.”

Boulangeries in France are in a particularly challenging position, as they find themselves at the intersect of rising food prices due to inflation and increased electricity costs.

While French households benefit from the tariff shield, which keeps electricity and gas providers from increasing prices by over 15 percent in 2023, many bakeries do not qualify it. 

One baker in Seine-et-Marne, Corinne Butard, told Franceinfo that her energy contract will need to be renewed at the end of January, and that she expects the bill to be multiplied by ten. Currently, the baker said she spends €1,600 per month on electricity, but starting in February her bill could reach €15,000, according to her supplier’s proposal.

Government response

The French government announced plans to help small businesses cope with rising energy prices in 2023. Intended to help absorb the shock of higher energy costs, the plan will allow businesses to subtract up to 15 percent from their electricity bill in 2023 by checking the box “I am a small business” (SME) on their energy bill.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also indicated during an interview on Tuesday that boulangeries may be eligible for tax assistance. For those who have been particularly hard-hit by rising energy costs, a boulangerie-specific help desk run by the tax administration could assist these small businesses in “spreading their bills” over the first months of the year,” or “requesting a deferral of payment of their taxes and social security contributions.”

The prime minister said that these governmental aids could help reduce boulangerie’s electricity bills by 40 percent, but they are not “sufficiently known” to companies who need them.

