For members
ENERGY
Small businesses: How to access French government help with energy bills
The French government has set up an 'electricity buffer' to help small businesses in France cope with rising energy costs - here's how it works and who qualifies.
Published: 3 January 2023 13:22 CET
A wine bar in Paris (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
ENERGY
Boulangeries across France face closure as energy bills skyrocket
Thousands of French boulangeries are on the brink of closure after being hit with a perfect storm of rising costs - from eggs and flour to soaring electricity bills.
Published: 3 January 2023 11:16 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments