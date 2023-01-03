Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PARIS

Meet the licensed buskers of the Paris Metro

From an old-school barrel organ player to Whitney Houston cover artists - Paris musicians have once again been auditioning for a coveted spot as a licensed Metro busker.

Published: 3 January 2023 10:44 CET
Meet the licensed buskers of the Paris Metro
Eli Jadelot enters Arts et Metiers station in Paris. after successfully completing the "Musiciens du metro" audition. Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP

Faced with overwhelming numbers of would-be buskers – without a permit and, often, without talent – Paris Metro operator RATP decided 25 years ago to licence the best 300 to perform legally, and ban everybody else.

Every six months, a jury made up of RATP staff listens to around 1,000 applicants and selects its favourites who get to play in the corridors of metro stations, although not on platforms or aboard trains.

This does not stop, of course, unofficial musicians seeking to serenade commuters on the trains themselves.

Eli Jadelot, who works in a boulangerie in the mornings, applied for the first time last year, and her selection of songs about love, work and everyday life got her in straightaway.

Her stage outfit, a stunning wedding dress borrowed from a friend, may have helped.

“She’s astonishing, with her wedding dress, plus her charming smile,” said Cherif Medouni, an educator who often stops to listen to buskers on his commute.

“Her songs are beautiful, poetic, with a rebellious edge,” he said.

For its selection, the RATP jury doesn’t rule out any instrument, said Stella Sainson, in charge of the “Metro Musician” label, “although some are hard to manage, like the Djembe which is very loud”.

Arnaud Moyencourt, who has been playing his barrel organ in the metro since 1992, made the cut again this time. “He represents the Paris of old,” said a juror, Sofia Tondinelli. “I would definitely stop for him.

Camille Millian, who sang a Whitney Houston cover to renew her licence, also got selected. “The metro is one of my best venues,” she said.

Riana Rabe, applying for the second time, also got through with suave interpretations of a song from Disney’s “Mulan” film, and one by Radiohead, accompanying herself on a pink electro-acoustic ukulele. “I’ve always been a little scared of people, but now I’ve discovered that they are really extremely friendly,” she said.

Licences were also won by Dominique, who followed in his uncle’s footsteps as a musical saw virtuoso, by Ukrainian Anna Leonid Byulakh, who accompanies her violin performance with artistic jumps, by Abram Lacoste, who gave up his analyst day job for music eight months ago, and by Hugo Vaxelaire with his nyckelharpa, a harp-like contraption that is Sweden’s national instrument.

Unlucky applicants include another ukulele player — “poor thing, she’s not ready,” said Sainson — and a 28-year-old Chinese violinist with wide glasses who was judged to be too shy for the challenge.

“They need to be able to attract attention, otherwise people just pass them by, lost in their thoughts,” said Tondinelli.

Some buskers move on to above-ground careers, even France-wide fame, including singer-songwriter Zaz, singer-accordeonist Claudio Capeo and pop group Arcadian who made it onto talent show “The Voice” and released two albums.

But for most of the metro performers, it’s not about fame or money, and that’s probably just as well.

“On a good day, you make €25,” said Jadelot.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

READER INSIGHTS

‘Painful’ – is Paris Charles de Gaulle airport really that bad?

Following a survey that said Paris Charles de Gaulle airport was the best in Europe, we asked Local readers what they thought...

Published: 30 December 2022 16:16 CET
'Painful' - is Paris Charles de Gaulle airport really that bad?

Recently, Paris Charles de Gaulle was voted the best airport in Europe by passengers.

The 2022 World Airport Awards, based on customer satisfaction surveys between September 2021 and May 2022, listed the best airport on the planet as Doha, while Paris’s main airport came in at number 6 – the highest entry for a European airport – one place above Munich. 

READ ALSO Paris Charles de Gaulle voted best airport in Europe by passengers

Given CDG’s long-standing reputation doesn’t quite match what the World Airport Awards survey said – in 2009 it was rated the second-worst airport in the world, while in 2011 US site CNN judged it “the most hated airport in the world” – we wondered how accurate the survey could be.

So we asked readers of The Local for their opinion on their experience of Europe’s ‘best’ airport. 

Contrary to the World Airport Awards study, users erred towards the negative about the airport. A total 30.8 percent of Local readers – who had travelled through the airport in recent months – thought it was ‘terrible’, while another 33.3 percent agreed that it was ‘not great’ and had ‘some problems’.

But in total 12.8 percent of those who responded to our survey thought the airport was ‘brilliant’, and another 23.1 percent thought it ‘fine’, with ‘no major problems’.

So what are the problems with it?

Signage 

One respondent asked a simple – and obvious – question: “Why are there so many terminal twos?”

Barney Lehrer added: “They should change the terminal number system.”

In fact, signage and directions – not to mention the sheer size of the place – were common complaints, as were onward travel options. 

Christine Charaudeau told us: “The signage is terrible. I’ve often followed signs that led to nowhere. Thankfully, I speak French and am familiar with the airport but for first time travellers … yikes!”

Edwin Walley added that it was, “impossible to get from point A to point B,”  as he described the logistics at the airport as the “worst in the world”.

And James Patterson had a piece of advice taken from another airport. “The signage could be better – they could take a cue from Heathrow in that regard.”

Anthony Schofield said: “Arriving by car/taxi is painful due to congestion and the walk from the skytrain to baggage claim seems interminable.”

Border control

Border control, too, was a cause for complaint. “The wait at the frontière is shameful,” Linda, who preferred to use just her first name, told us. “I waited one and a half hours standing, with a lot of old people.”

Sharon Dubble agreed. She wrote: “The wait time to navigate passport control and customs is abysmal!”

Deborah Mur, too, bemoaned the issue of, “the long, long wait to pass border control in Terminal E, especially at 6am after an overnight flight.”

Beth Van Hulst, meanwhile, pulled no punches with her estimation of border staff and the airport in general. “[It] takes forever to go through immigration, and staff deserve their grumpy reputation. Also, queuing is very unclear and people get blocked because the airport layout is not well designed.”

Jeff VanderWolk highlighted the, “inadequate staffing of immigration counters and security checkpoints”, while Karel Prinsloo had no time for the brusque attitudes among security and border personnel. “Officers at customs are so rude. I once confronted the commander about their terrible behaviour.  His response said it all: ‘We are not here to be nice’. Also the security personnel.”

Connections

One of the most-complained-about aspects is one that is not actually within the airport’s control – public transport connections.  

Mahesh Chaturvedula was just one of those to wonder about integrated travel systems in France, noting problems with the reliability of onward RER rail services, and access to the RER network from the terminal.

The airport is connected to the city via RER B, one of the capital’s notoriously slow and crowded suburban trains. Although there are plans to create a new high-speed service to the airport, this now won’t begin until after the 2024 Olympics.

Sekhar also called for, “more frequent trains from SNCF to different cities across France with respect to the international flight schedules.”

The good news

But it wasn’t all bad news for the airport, 35 percent of survey respondents said the airport had more positives than negatives, while a Twitter poll of local readers came out in favour of Charles de Gaulle.

Conceding that the airport is “too spread out”, Jim Lockard said it, “generally operates well; [and has] decent amenities for food and shopping”.

Declan Murphy was one of a number of respondents to praise the, “good services and hotels in terminals”, while Dean Millar – who last passed through Charles de Gaulle in October – said the, “signage is very good. [It is] easy to find my way around”.

He added: “Considering the size (very large) [of the airport] it is very well done.  So no complaints at all.”

SHOW COMMENTS