POLITICS

French PM says planned retirement age hike to 65 ‘not set in stone’

The French government is prepared to show flexibility on a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age to 65, the prime minister said on Tuesday ahead of crunch talks with unions.

Published: 3 January 2023 09:54 CET
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne speaks (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

During an interview about pension reform with Franceinfo, the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, said that the planned new retirement age 65 is “not set in stone,” adding that “other solutions” could help the government reach its target of balancing the pensions system by 2030.

The interview on Tuesday morning came one week ahead of the official presentation of the pension reform legislation before France’s parliament. 

The prime minister also responded to concerns regarding whether the government planned to increase the required number of years worked in order to qualify for “a full pension”. She said that this would not rise above 43 years. 

“No one will have to work 47, or 48 years,” Borne clarified to Franceinfo. 

The prime minister also said that the age of retirement for someone who “has not had a full career” would remain at 67 years.

She did not specify whether the reforms would involve a uniform increase to the minimum pension paid out to workers who primarily held minimum wage jobs throughout their careers, saying that there would be debate on this part of the bill and that she had “no doubt there would be proposals in that direction.”

She also said that the plan would be presented to the cabinet on January 23rd before being debated in parliament in the beginning of February.

The full details of the pension reform — whose flagship policy of raising the retirement age from the current level of 62 has been rejected out of hand by the unions — are to be unveiled on January 10th, Borne confirmed.

The French PM was set to meet with representatives from labour unions later in the day on Tuesday and on Wednesday, after her interview with Franceinfo.

The revamp was supposed to have been announced in mid-December but Macron, whose ruling party lost its overall parliament majority in parliamentary elections last year, delayed the announcement to allow further talks.

Borne’s comments came shortly after President Emmanuel Macron’s New Year’s address, where the president reaffirmed his determination to enact pension reform. Specifically, the French president hopes to raise the legal retirement age and to extend the number of years worth of contributions to qualify for a full pension.

France’s largest and most influential unions promised in December that there would be “strong mobilisation” should the “government remains stubborn on its pension reform project.” 

Unions staged huge protests and strikes when the reform was first attempted two years ago, before the government abandoned it as the Covid-19 crisis engulfed the world in early 2020.

Macron’s overhaul would be the most extensive in a series of pension reforms enacted by successive governments on both the left and right in recent decades aiming to end budget shortfalls.

POLITICS

Paris attack puts spotlight on the Kurdish question

The deadly attack on Kurds in Paris last week has highlighted the long plight of the non-Arab ethnic group of between 25 and 35 million people who remain stateless.

Published: 27 December 2022 17:52 CET
The Kurds inhabit largely mountainous regions across southeastern Turkey through northern Syria and Iraq to central Iran. They are often described as the world’s largest people without a state.

Many have been internally displaced in the Middle East because of decades of bitter conflicts, while others have been forced to flee persecution to the West, especially Western Europe.

After three Kurds were shot dead and three others injured on Friday in the 10th district of Paris, home to a large Kurdish population, the community is once again fearful.

The shooting has deepened raw wounds, coming less than 10 years after three Kurdish women activists were gunned down in the same area.

The community’s anger has spilled over with protests and tribute rallies to the victims where demonstrators have chanted: “Our martyrs do not die” in Kurdish and demanded “truth and justice”.

The community wants justice for the 2013 unsolved murder of three activists who belonged to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), proscribed by Turkey and its Western allies as a “terrorist” organisation.

Around 150,000 Kurds live in France.

Demand for a nation

The greatest number of Kurds live in Turkey, where they account for around 20 percent of the overall population.

Predominantly Sunni Muslims, with non-Muslim minorities and often secular political groups, the Kurds live on almost half a million square kilometres of territory in the Middle East.

The collapse of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I opened the way for the creation of a Kurdish state in the post-war Treaty of Sevres.

However Turkish nationalists, led by army general Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, opposed the harsh terms of the treaty and launched a new war.

It resulted in a new accord, the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which established the boundaries of modern Turkey and effectively drew a line under international support for an independent Kurdistan.

Kurds have long demanded their own nation but the countries where they are settled often see them as a threat to their territorial integrity.

Despite sharing the goal of their own state, Kurds are divided among themselves into different parties and factions.

These groups, sometimes split across borders, can be antagonistic towards each other, and frequently used by neighbouring powers for their own ends.

Battle against jihadists

In Syria, Kurdish groups adopted a neutral position at the start of the civil war in 2011, before benefiting from the chaos and establishing an autonomous administration in the north.

Kurdish fighters also dominate the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which led the fight against the Islamic State extremist group.

The United States’ support for the SDF has angered its NATO ally Turkey as Ankara says the Kurdish fighters are a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched multiple military operations and air raids against Kurdish fighters, most recently striking targets last month in northern Syria and Iraq.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month threatened to launch another offensive in Syria against Kurdish fighters.

Turkey-France tensions

The Kurdish issue is one of many causing tensions between Turkey and France.

One particularly thorny subject is the 2013 killings. The victims’ families believe Turkish spies ordered the hit.

The only suspect who was due to go on trial died in December 2016 from brain cancer but a French judicial investigation into the killings continues today into a possible terrorist attack.

There have been violent incidents in the past involving Kurds in France.

In April last year, four men of Kurdish origin were beaten with iron bars in a Kurdish cultural association in Lyon, eastern France, in an attack blamed on the ultra-nationalist Turkish Grey Wolves group that was later banned.

“There are direct threats, Kurdish political, cultural and diplomatic representations in France are right to be scared,” Adel Bakawan, director of the French Research Centre on Iraq, told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

After last week’s clashes between police and demonstrators, Bakawan however feared some limited incidents could “tarnish” the feeling of solidarity from the French public towards Kurds.

For the Kurdish community, however, the attack was not an isolated racist crime by a white 69-year-old man. They have blamed Turkey, although French investigators have not given any indication of Ankara’s involvement.

Turkey has slammed France over the protests and blamed the PKK for the unrest.

On Monday, the Turkish foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador to Ankara and “expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by PKK circles”, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

