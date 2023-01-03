French PM says planned retirement age hike to 65 ‘not set in stone’

During an interview about pension reform with Franceinfo, the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, said that the planned new retirement age 65 is “not set in stone,” adding that “other solutions” could help the government reach its target of balancing the pensions system by 2030.

The interview on Tuesday morning came one week ahead of the official presentation of the pension reform legislation before France’s parliament.

The prime minister also responded to concerns regarding whether the government planned to increase the required number of years worked in order to qualify for “a full pension”. She said that this would not rise above 43 years.

“No one will have to work 47, or 48 years,” Borne clarified to Franceinfo.

The prime minister also said that the age of retirement for someone who “has not had a full career” would remain at 67 years.

She did not specify whether the reforms would involve a uniform increase to the minimum pension paid out to workers who primarily held minimum wage jobs throughout their careers, saying that there would be debate on this part of the bill and that she had “no doubt there would be proposals in that direction.”

She also said that the plan would be presented to the cabinet on January 23rd before being debated in parliament in the beginning of February.

The full details of the pension reform — whose flagship policy of raising the retirement age from the current level of 62 has been rejected out of hand by the unions — are to be unveiled on January 10th, Borne confirmed.

The French PM was set to meet with representatives from labour unions later in the day on Tuesday and on Wednesday, after her interview with Franceinfo.

The revamp was supposed to have been announced in mid-December but Macron, whose ruling party lost its overall parliament majority in parliamentary elections last year, delayed the announcement to allow further talks.

Borne’s comments came shortly after President Emmanuel Macron’s New Year’s address, where the president reaffirmed his determination to enact pension reform. Specifically, the French president hopes to raise the legal retirement age and to extend the number of years worth of contributions to qualify for a full pension.

France’s largest and most influential unions promised in December that there would be “strong mobilisation” should the “government remains stubborn on its pension reform project.”

Unions staged huge protests and strikes when the reform was first attempted two years ago, before the government abandoned it as the Covid-19 crisis engulfed the world in early 2020.

Macron’s overhaul would be the most extensive in a series of pension reforms enacted by successive governments on both the left and right in recent decades aiming to end budget shortfalls.