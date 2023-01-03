Read news from:
French pharmacies offer two-in-one Covid-19 and flu test

As France faces a triple epidemic of Covid-19, influenza, and bronchitis, pharmacies have begun offering "two-for-one" swabs, to test for both Covid and flu. Here is what you need to know

Published: 3 January 2023 16:51 CET
A nurse checks the results of an antigenic test for Covid-19 in Paris on July 6, 2022. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

If you have fallen sick in France, and you are wondering whether it could be the Covid-19 virus, flu or just a nasty cold, then you may be able to take a test that checks for both illnesses.

“It’s like killing two birds with one stone,” pharmacist Pierre Fritz, located in Strasbourg, told Le Parisien.

The two-in-one test takes a nasal swab and after 10 to 15 minutes provides the result of either positive for Covid-19, positive for flu, or negative for both.

The tests are referred to either as Toda Fluronadiag (because they are manufactured by the Toda Pharma group) or COV-GRIP (AAZ).

Where can I get this test?

The tests are done at the pharmacy. 

They are available in most, but not all, pharmacies but some pharmacies don’t automatically offer them because it is not reimbursed by French health insurance, so you may need to ask.

If you can show proof of vaccination, Covid antigen and PCR tests are reimbursed by the French state via your carte vitale.

What is the benefit to taking this test?

The primary benefit to the COV-GRIP test – as opposed to the standard Covid test – is that you can have clarity regarding which illness is making you sick. For those with negative Covid-19 results, it can be comforting and informative to learn that the cause of sickness is influenza. Additionally, this can help patients and doctors pinpoint the best treatment based for their illness.

Testing also helps public health authorities to measure epidemic trends in France – for instance, keeping track of which illness is most responsible for infecting people at that moment in time. 

How much does it cost?

The tests cost €5 in French pharmacies, and they were not reimbursable as of January 3rd. However, doctors and pharmacists have been pushing for French health authorities (HAS) to make it reimbursable, in an effort to encourage testing during flu season.

TRAVEL NEWS

French PM says Covid tests for travellers from China ‘will continue’

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that Covid-19 tests for travellers arriving from China would continue despite protests from Beijing.

Published: 3 January 2023 10:06 CET
“I think we’re performing our duty in asking for tests,” Borne told franceinfo radio when asked about China’s reaction, before adding: “We will continue to do it.”

“We’re doing it while respecting the rules of the World Health Organisation and we will continue to do it,” she added.

Since Sunday, travellers from China arriving in France must wear a mask and be prepared to submit to a test on arrival, which are being done at random.

From Thursday, all travellers will be required to present a negative PCR or antigen test undertaken less than 48 hours before their flight.

French authorities have described the testing regime as a means of tracking variants that might be spreading in China since the country lifted its strict Covid-19 restrictions.

“Our objective — and all the scientists agree on this point — is to follow the evolution of the virus and that’s what we’ve been doing since Sunday,” Borne said.

European nations are seeking to coordinate their responses, with France, Italy and Britain testing arrivals while other states such as Germany have no restrictions.

