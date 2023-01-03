French pharmacies offer two-in-one Covid-19 and flu test

If you have fallen sick in France, and you are wondering whether it could be the Covid-19 virus, flu or just a nasty cold, then you may be able to take a test that checks for both illnesses.

“It’s like killing two birds with one stone,” pharmacist Pierre Fritz, located in Strasbourg, told Le Parisien.

The two-in-one test takes a nasal swab and after 10 to 15 minutes provides the result of either positive for Covid-19, positive for flu, or negative for both.

The tests are referred to either as Toda Fluronadiag (because they are manufactured by the Toda Pharma group) or COV-GRIP (AAZ).

Where can I get this test?

The tests are done at the pharmacy.

They are available in most, but not all, pharmacies but some pharmacies don’t automatically offer them because it is not reimbursed by French health insurance, so you may need to ask.

If you can show proof of vaccination, Covid antigen and PCR tests are reimbursed by the French state via your carte vitale.

What is the benefit to taking this test?

The primary benefit to the COV-GRIP test – as opposed to the standard Covid test – is that you can have clarity regarding which illness is making you sick. For those with negative Covid-19 results, it can be comforting and informative to learn that the cause of sickness is influenza. Additionally, this can help patients and doctors pinpoint the best treatment based for their illness.

Testing also helps public health authorities to measure epidemic trends in France – for instance, keeping track of which illness is most responsible for infecting people at that moment in time.

How much does it cost?

The tests cost €5 in French pharmacies, and they were not reimbursable as of January 3rd. However, doctors and pharmacists have been pushing for French health authorities (HAS) to make it reimbursable, in an effort to encourage testing during flu season.