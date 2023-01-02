Read news from:
Is the EU likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Brussels to discuss the latest Covid situation in China - so could this mark the return of vaccine passports and travel restrictions?

Published: 2 January 2023 10:53 CET
COVID-19 preventive measures information document provided to the passengers of a flight from China at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris, on January 1, 2023, as France reinforces health measures at the borders for travellers arriving from China. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Several EU countries including France, Italy and Spain (as well as non-EU countries including the UK and USA) have already imposed travel restrictions on arrivals from China, over fears of new variants of Covid-19.

The countries announced their restrictions – mostly amounting to compulsory tests and masks – on a unilateral basis at the end of last week, but there have been calls for greater co-ordination at an EU level.

There is now a meeting scheduled for Wednesday of the EU Integrated Policy Response Capability to discuss coordinating measures, with an insider telling Politico: “The idea is to harmonise, but without being extremely prescriptive.”

The meeting has been called by Sweden, which now holds the rotating presidency of the EU. 

So what measures are likely?

At present the countries that have announced restrictions have only imposed testing and mask rules – there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination and no travel bans. All measures only apply only to travellers from China.

A meeting of the European Health Safety Committee last Thursday did not produce any concrete measures, with EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides merely urging member states to coordinate quickly. It was after this that some countries announced their own restrictions.

If anything more concrete comes out of Wednesday’s meeting, it is likely to refer to testing or mask rules only and like the previous EU Covid travel policies, will be advisory for countries to follow.

Because borders are a national competence, countries can impose their own measures without having to consult the EU.

Despite the introduction of the EU digital vaccine passport, countries never managed to entirely co-ordinate their travel rules during 2020 and 2021.

In most EU countries the health pass or vaccine pass apps remain active, and could be used again if necessary. 

Will there be travel bans?

At this stage more draconian restrictions – such as the ‘red lists’ or ‘essential travel only’ rules of 2021 seem unlikely.

Most EU countries have a high level of vaccine cover, so would probably only resort to travel restrictions if new variants – against which current Covid vaccines are not effective – emergence in China (or any other country).  

TRAVEL NEWS

Is France likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?

France has joined a growing list of countries to announce compulsory Covid tests for travellers from China - but are we likely to see a return to tighter controls on travel from other countries?

Published: 2 January 2023 10:09 CET
With a crashing sense of déjà vu, dozens of countries announced over the weekend that they would introduce tighter restrictions on arrivals from China, over fears of new Covid variants.

But is this just a short-term and country-specific measure, or the first step towards a return to the 2021 world of travel restrictions, vaccine passports and ever-changing ‘red list’ and ‘green list’ countries?

What are the current rules?

Until Friday’s announcement, France had relaxed all its Covid-related travel rules – so tests, attestations and proof of vaccine status were no longer part of the travel experience.

This remains the case for travellers from all countries apart from China.

Travellers from China must, from January 5th, show a negative Covid test (PCR or antigen) taken within the last 48 hours in order to board a flight to France, as well as a declaration sur l’honneur that they have no Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with Covid patients. Masks are once again compulsory on flights from China. Since Sunday, travellers from China have also been offered Covid tests on arrival in France.

The rules affect direct travel and those who have arrived via a connecting flight, but the on-arrival tests are currently only being conducted at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, the only French airport with routes from China.

Why are they in place?

China is reporting very high numbers of Covid cases since it began to ease its very strict lockdown rules.

Seemingly of more concern to Europe is the possibility of new variants circulating in China, and there have been accusations – denied by Beijing – that China has not been transparent with its medical data. 

What next?

EU countries including France, Italy and Spain have gone ahead and imposed their own rules – along with many non-EU countries including the UK and US – but the EU is keen to co-ordinate travel rules, rather than return to the confusing hotch-potch of different restrictions seen at the beginning of 2021.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Brussels to address the concerns and try to come up with a co-ordinated strategy for EU countries.

“The idea is to harmonise, but without being extremely prescriptive,” an insider told Politico. Despite the introduction of the EU digital vaccine pass, EU countries never managed to entirely harmonise their travel rules during the pandemic.

Could measures be extended? 

At present those countries which have imposed restrictions had concentrated on compulsory testing and mask-wearing – no-one has yet put in restrictions on unvaccinated travellers, or blanket travel restrictions such as the ‘red lists’ seen last year. 

These options are not on the table for Wednesday’s Brussels meeting, but borders are a national competence so countries could unilaterally impose them if they believe it necessary.

The EU digital vaccine pass is still in operation, while France’s TousAntiCovid health pass remains active and is regularly updated.

Most EU countries have a high rate of vaccination, so it seems likely that restrictive measures such as travel bans would only be enacted if it is found that new variants – against which the current vaccines are not effective – are emerging from China, or any other country.  

