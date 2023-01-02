Read news from:
French Word of the Day: 6h pile

This is a handy phrase if you have a friend who is always late.

Published: 2 January 2023 13:43 CET
Why do I need to know pile?

Because if someone includes this word in pick-up or drop-off instructions, you may want to be on time.

What does it mean?

Pile roughly pronounced peel – looks a lot like the English word for a heap of clothes, and while it can be used in this sense in French, pile is most commonly translated as the French word for “battery.” 

In colloquial language, however, the word has another definition altogether.

The term pile can also be used to mean “exact” or “sharp” when used to describe a moment in time. For example, if a friend tells you that you need to be at the train station “by 6am sharp” the French version would be: à 6h pile.

Times in French are generally written with an ‘h’ (for heures) so 6h is 6am, 17h is 5pm and 20h is 8pm, etc . . . 

Pile is also used in this sense in some French expressions, like s’arrêter pile which means to “stop suddenly” or to “stop dead in one’s tracks.” You might also hear the phrase tomber pile which means that something has happened at exactly the right moment or at the perfect time.

Use it like this

Je viendrai te chercher à 10h pile. S’il te plaît, sois prêt. – I will come to pick you up at 10am on the dot. Please be ready.

Elle m’a dit qu’elle me retrouverait au restaurant à 19h pile, mais elle a quinze minutes de retard. – She told me that she would meet me at the restaurant at 7pm exactly, but she is fifteen minutes late.

French Word of the Day: La bagnole

If you live outside of the city in France, you'll likely need one of these to get around.

Published: 30 December 2022 10:17 CET
Why do I need to know la bagnole?

Because you might have been confused when your French friend told you to get in one of these 

What does it mean?

La bagnoleroughly lah bahn-yol – translates precisely to the wagon.

The term has been around for a long time – etymologists believe it is derived from the Latin word for “four wheeled cart.” But these days, if someone asks you to get in the bagnole, they are not telling you to jump in a wheelbarrow or a wagon – instead, they are asking you to get into the car – the modern version of the wagon.

Bagnole is a very commonly used synonym for voiture in French. You might also hear someone use the slang word caisse (which means “crate” in French) to refer to a vehicle. 

Use it like this

Je vais devoir acheter une nouvelle bagnole pour pouvoir rouler dans les zones à faibles émissions en France. La mienne est trop vieille pour répondre aux normes. – I am going to need to buy a new car to drive in low-emissions zones in France, mine is too old to meet the standards.

Tout le monde doit être dans la bagnole à 6h pile si on veut arriver à l’heure au train. – Everyone needs to be in the car by 6am sharp if we want to make it to the train on time.

