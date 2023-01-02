Read news from:
French ski resorts forced to close due to lack of snow

Unusually warm temperatures over Christmas and New Year have led to melting snow - and French ski resorts in the Alps, Pyrenees and Jura mountains are being forced to close because of the lack of snow.

Published: 2 January 2023 15:00 CET
A stopped chairlift at Le Semnoz ski resort, near Annecy, as the resort had to close temporarily due to the lack of snow. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Many of France’s lower-altitude resorts were only able to keep their doors open for a few weeks before temperatures rose too high for snow to remain deep enough for winter sports. 

The period immediately after Christmas was the warmest since 1997 in France and much of the country experienced “exceptionally high” temperatures, averaging at least 7 to 8C above seasonal norms.

The Pyrenees

In the French Pyrenees, ten of the resorts 30 resorts have had to close their ski areas in recent days, and as of December 27th only a quarter of ski runs were open for skiing.

One such resort is Ax 3 Domaines, located in Ariège, which closed on Saturday after only being operational for three weeks this winter. It typically employs about 80 people.

Some skiers who had visited Ax 3 Domaines hit stones and rocks during their descents down the mountain, damaging their equipment, as a result of the lack of sufficient snow cover. 

According to Jean-Claude Lorenzon, who owns a ski rental shop at the station, Ax 3 Domaines will not be able to open again until more snow falls.

Two other resorts closed their ski areas just before Christmas – Mourtis, located in Haute-Garonne, which closed on December 22nd, and La Pierre Saint-Martin, located in the Pyrenees-Atlantiques, which closed on December 23rd.

As of January 2nd, forecasters expected temperatures to remain mild during the beginning of January, indicating that the closures could continue at least until the middle of the month.

The Vosges and Jura Mountains

Other skiable parts of France – like the Vosges and the Jura Mountains, have also been heavily impacted by warm temperatures, with less than a quarter of runs open for skiing.

In some places, like the Schlucht resort in the Vosges mountains, ski resort operators have been forced to adapt by opening the chairlift to hikers. “Usually, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is the strongest of the season,” Laurent Vaxelaire, the manager of the resort told France Bleu

While some resorts have been able to keep certain runs open with artificial snow, the technique is costly and energy intensive, and temperatures have to be near freezing for the machines to work.

The Alps

The Alps have also been affected by rising temperatures, particularly those in the northern part of the range and sections below 2,000 metres. In Haute-Savoie, rain fell instead of snow, forcing the ski resort of Semnoz to close its doors completely during the Christmas holidays.

Another ski resort, Praz de Lyz Sommand experienced flooding after heavy rains just ahead of Christmas.

And at the resort Les Gets, part of the famous Portes de Soleil ski area, only had two runs open on January 2nd. 

According to projections Météo France, by 2050, the availability of snow cover in mid-mountain areas will be reduced to 10 to 40 percent current thickness due to the climate crisis.

TRAVEL NEWS

What to expect from travel in France on New Years weekend

If you are returning home from your Christmas and New Year's holidays in France this weekend, here is what you can expect in terms of traffic jams, train cancellations and strikes.

Published: 29 December 2022 14:55 CET
Trains

Train travel is expected to run mostly normally – aside from regional train traffic in the Bordeaux area – during the first weekend of 2023. Originally, New Year’s weekend was expected to be marred by delays and cancellations due to large-scale, countrywide strike action. Unions and the management of SCNF, France’s national rail service, reached an agreement, which led to unions scrapping the strike notice for the period of December 30th to January 2nd. 

Rail workers at the Bordeaux train station plan to walk out between Friday, December 30th and Monday January 2nd, which could cause severe disruptions in regional train traffic. SNCF told Le Figaro that they recommend travellers “postpone (their) trip or check (their) train or connection the day before at 5pm.”

You can do so via the TER Nouvelle-Aquitaine website or the SNCF Connect application.

For those who had their trains cancelled over Christmas weekend, SNCF offered to reimburse double the ticket price. To claim your reimbursement, you can fill out the online form HERE.

As for the Eurostar, as of December 29th, services were expected to run normally throughout New Year’s weekend, despite recent strike action on the part of UK-based security staff. 

Passengers should be notified about cancellations or changes, but some Eurostar passengers have reported not getting updates about earlier cancellations, so it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the Eurostar website or app for any timetable changes. 

Planes

For those travelling into the UK by plane, UK-based border staff are planning a second series of strikes at airports across the country. The walkouts will also impact passport control workers, and they will run from December 28th to 31st.

Cabin crew for Air France filed a strike notice for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period running until January 2nd. While this has not been retracted, an Air France spokesman said that the airline plans “to carry all its customers and does not foresee any cancellations.”

EasyJet cabin crew for the French subsidiary of the company had also threatened to strike over the New Year’s weekend, but unions withdrew their strike notice after successful pay negotiations with management.

Workers with the airline French Bee have extended their strike notice through January 2nd. According to union representative Priscyllia Lefèvre, workers have “not received any satisfactory response to their demands regarding working conditions and pay.” and extend the call to stop work.

However, French Bee head Marc Rochet told Réunion La 1ère that the industrial movement would not impact flights.

On the other side of the border, Ryanair cabin crew employed in Belgium have announced plans to strike over the New Year’s Eve weekend as unions call for the airline to “respect labour laws.” Unions have also threatened to call on workers to strike January 7th and 8th as well. 

According to 20 Minutes, Ryanair walkouts are expected to result in several flight cancellations. If you are flying on Ryanair via Belgium, you can stay updated by checking your flight status on the airline website

Roads

As the Christmas school holidays come to an end this weekend, many families will be returning home on the roads, primarily on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier in the weekend, on Friday and Saturday, traffic conditions are expected to be normal – classified as “Green” by the French traffic watchdog Bison Futé, for both departures and returns.

However, on Sunday, the traffic watchdog expects to see significant slow downs on the roads, particularly for those returning from eastern France and those travelling through the Paris region.

The slowdowns are expected to last until Monday, January 2nd.

Screenshot from Bison Futé website showing traffic predictions for Sunday

On Sunday, the roads are expected to be especially busy for those returning home after the Christmas holidays. While most of southern and western France is still classified as “green” for normal traffic, significant portions of the east – from Burgundy to Auvergne Rhône-Alpes have been classified as “orange” for “difficult traffic conditions.”

The traffic watchdog recommends that those travelling through the Paris region do so before noon on Sunday. It also advises that motorists avoid the A6 freeway, at the Fleury tollgate (80km south of Paris), from 2pm to 7pm; the A7 freeway, between Orange and Lyon, from 4pm to 8pm, the A43 freeway, between Chambéry and Lyon, from 11am to 8pm; the N90, between Italy and Albertville, from 3pm to 7pm.

Bison Futé also predicts that wait times for passing through the Mont-Blanc tunnel on the way back to France will exceed one hour between 1pm to 8pm.

Screenshot from Bison Futé website showing traffic predictions for Monday

On Monday, January 2nd, the Paris region, Burgundy and much of eastern France are still expected to experience “difficult traffic conditions” for those returning home. 

Bison Futé recommends that slowdowns will begin in the Paris region at 11am until, and that traffic will be slowest between 4pm and 8pm. The site also advises that motorists avoid the A35 freeway (between Strasbourg and Germany) from 3pm to 8pm, the A10 freeway (specifically, the Saint-Arnoult toll) from 11am to 7pm, and the A6 freeway running between Lyon and Beaune, from 12pm to 2pm on Monday.

