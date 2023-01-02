For members
FRENCH BUREAUCRACY
Can you get married in France if you don’t live here?
France has a booming wedding industry and many of its beautiful and historic chateaux - including more than a few owned by foreigners - hire themselves out as the perfect romantic wedding venue. But what's the legal position around getting married in France as a non-resident?
Published: 2 January 2023 16:38 CET
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP
For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader Question: What should I do if my bicycle is stolen in France?
It is unfortunately a very common crime - hundreds of thousands of bicycles are stolen across France every year. Here is what you should do if it happens to you.
Published: 30 December 2022 13:10 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments