FRENCH BUREAUCRACY

Can you get married in France if you don’t live here?

France has a booming wedding industry and many of its beautiful and historic chateaux - including more than a few owned by foreigners - hire themselves out as the perfect romantic wedding venue. But what's the legal position around getting married in France as a non-resident?

Published: 2 January 2023 16:38 CET
Can you get married in France if you don't live here?
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Google ‘French wedding chateau’ and you’ll get thousands of results, complete with romantic pictures of beautiful brides, handsome grooms and historic country houses, but not all of these ‘weddings’ are quite what they seem.

Getting married in France – as in any country – is a legal procedure as well as a romantic celebration and there are certain hoops to jump through in order to make sure that the wedding is a legally binding ceremony. These include an interview at the commune where you intend to marry, a lot of paperwork and publishing the bans at least 10 days in advance (unless there are exceptional circumstances).

READ ALSO What you need to know about getting married in France

There are also different rules depending on whether you are a French citizen, a French resident or a visitor who simply wants to hold your wedding here.

French resident or citizen

If one or both of the couple is a French citizen or has permanent residency in France, then you have the right to get married here. 

You need to make an appointment at the mairie and begin collecting the paperwork together – full details here.

There is one important caveat for foreigners – you must also be able to legally marry in your home country. This can be an issue for same-sex couples whose home country does not allow them to marry. 

Non-resident

If you do not have citizenship or residency, it may still be possible to marry here – you are required to have some kind of ‘close link’ to the commune in which you want to marry.

This is up to local authorities to decide upon, but common examples include the parents of one half of the couple living in the commune (whether they are French or not) while second-home owners may be able to demonstrate that they have a close link to the commune.

No link

If you and your family have no particular links to France, then you may not be able to legally marry here. Here are the options;

Just a party – the most common tactic for people who don’t live here is to have their beautiful celebration at the chateau of their choice and then do the legal bit at another time.

In many ways this is the best of both worlds – you can still have a romantic ceremony and/or fabulous party with all your nearest and dearest in a beautiful setting, but you don’t need to worry about filling in French paperwork and trying to follow a marriage ceremony that must, by law, be in French. You can then do the legal bit at the register office in the country where you live either before or after the ceremony.

Most wedding venue chateaux are perfectly upfront about the fact that the ceremony they’re offering is not legally binding, and all responsible venue owners will make it clear to the couple that they will have to do the legal paperwork themselves. 

One-month residency – if you are determined to be legally married in France, you can do so by establishing residency here

At least one member of the couple must have “resided continuously for at least one month” in the commune in which you want to marry. There is no requirement to have a residency card, nor for your tax residency to be in France.

You will need to provide proof of your stay, but this can be in the form of a simple attestation (affidavit) from your host or host institution (eg a hotel) with the dates of your stay.

Once you have been in France for a month, you can then visit the mairie and begin the process – this is the same as for permanent residents and includes a file of paperwork and an interview with the registrar. 

The one-month residency must be before the bans are read, and the bans must be read a minimum of 10 days before the ceremony – so in total you must arrive in France six weeks before the ceremony date.

The wedding ceremony must be in French, but you can have a translator, and the registrar can do this themselves (if they speak English obviously).

The civil ceremony will probably have to be in the mairie (see below).

French overseas territories – if you don’t have a spare month to establish residency in France, you can get married in some of France’s overseas territories without this requirement.

The French overseas territories of;

  • Nouvelle-Calédonie
  • Polynésie française
  • Saint-Barthélémy
  • Saint-Martin
  • Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
  • Wallis-et-Futuna

allow you to marry without residency. However other French overseas territories, such as the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Gaudeloupe, do not.

Consular wedding – in certain circumstances it may be possible for you to be married at the consulate of your home country in France, or in front of a consular official, but this depends on your home country’s policy.

Most consulates offer this only in exceptional circumstances.

Mairie

Even French residents and/or citizens usually cannot actually get married at the chateau, and this is because France is a secular country so only civil marriages are legally recognised. In order to make your marriage legally binding you will need to have a civil ceremony in a public building in the commune where you have registered your paperwork.

The ‘public building’ is usually the mairie, but can be a village hall or other community building and the ceremony is performed by a local official – usually the mayor or deputy mayor.

Once you have done the civil ceremony, you can then have either a religious wedding or a lakeside chateau ceremony or whatever else you want, but it’s the mairie bit that makes the marriage legally binding.

(Just photos? Never mind not doing a legal wedding – some couples don’t even have the party in France, they just bring their wedding outfits along on their honeymoon and pose for photos in front of French landmarks like the Eiffel Tower).

For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader Question: What should I do if my bicycle is stolen in France?

It is unfortunately a very common crime - hundreds of thousands of bicycles are stolen across France every year. Here is what you should do if it happens to you.

Published: 30 December 2022 13:10 CET
Reader Question: What should I do if my bicycle is stolen in France?

In France, at least 400,000 bicycles are stolen every year, with over one thousand stolen per day.

While it is difficult to recover a stolen bicycle in France, there are some steps you can take to potentially find your bike – or to at least get some compensation for the loss.

Declare it stolen

This is the first step. Once you discover that your bicycle is missing, you should plan to spend some time at the police station nearest to you. To minimise the time spent waiting at the station, you can fill out a pre-complaint online (a pré-plainte). You can find the link to do so HERE.

Once you get to the station (commissariat in French), you will need to bring some specific documents along: proof of purchase (a receipt or invoice from when you bought your bicycle), your Bicycode or TAGid identification number (more on this below), and any photos of your bike that you might have.

Use the internet

Once you have officially declared your bicycle stolen, you can start to do some of your own investigating while you wait for the police to do theirs. 

Start by reporting your bicycle stolen on dedicated bike theft websites. One such site is “Véloperdu.fr” – on this site you can both register your bicycle and declare it stolen. It is run by an association that helps to collaborate work between local authorities, police, and individual community members to help find stolen bikes. 

Another website you might consider using is Velhome, which offers a nationwide map of stolen bikes, allowing you to identify areas that are particularly risky when it comes to bicycle theft. While that may not help you if your bicycle is already missing, it could help prevent a future theft. 

You can also join Facebook groups for bicycle theft. Most cities in France have one, so you should be able to find one that pertains to the area you live in. These groups can be particularly helpful as people offer advice and post links to possible stolen bikes they have come across, whether online or in person. 

Once you have reported your bicycle as stolen on the relevant websites, you can start searching for it online via resale platforms. Oftentimes, when a bicycle is stolen, it is resold on websites such as LeBonCoin, Ebay, Troc Vélo and Facebook Marketplace. By putting in your bicycle’s specific information, you may be able to find it yourself. 

Look into whether your insurance covers you

There is a chance – depending on where your bicycle was stolen – that you may be able to be reimbursed by your home insurance. If your bicycle was stolen from your home or apartment building, then your home insurance will likely cover you, as long as you can show proof of an official complaint to the police and that certain protective measures were taken to secure the bike (i.e. it was locked with an anti-theft device). 

It will be a bit trickier to get assistance from your home insurance if your bicycle is stolen on the street – even if that is very close to where you live.

Ultimately, it will depend on the level of insurance you signed up for, so you should check the conditions and limits of your coverage before filing for a reimbursement with your insurance provider.

If you are able to report the theft to your insurance company, you will need certain documents: an invoice showing you purchased a bicycle lock, the number of your insurance contract, a purchase invoice for your bicycle (though in some cases, a photograph will suffice), the make and model of your bicycle, and proof that a theft report has been filed with the police. You will likely also need to explain the context surrounding the theft – where the bicycle was stolen, the time of day, etc. 

Tips to avoid having your bicycle stolen

Register your bicycle as soon as you buy one –  In France, each year local authorities and police are able to locate approximately 150,000 stolen bicycles, but even so, only a very small percentage ever find their way back to their owners. This is usually because it is difficult or impossible to determine who owns the bicycle. One way to be sure your bike is returned to you after a theft is to get it registered, and there are two primary ways to do so.

The first is with the website and organisation Bicycode. As mentioned above, the Bicycode is an identification number you can give the police when reporting your bike stolen. The unique number is engraved on the frame of your bike and then registered in a national file. This number will be connected to your personal information that you can update on the BicyCode website. 

It costs between €5 and €20 to have your bicycle engraved. You can find a location to do so near you HERE.

The second option is to do get a TAGid number by using the Veloperdu.fr website. This is another national registry where you can upload key information about your bicycle, such as make, model, colour, and serial number. Once you have uploaded this information, you will be given a unique TAGid number for your bicycle. You can also go on this website to report the theft of your bike, as mentioned above.

Keep all the documents – When purchasing your bicycle and even when buying a lock, be sure to hold onto these documents, as they may be necessary to register your bicycle as stolen in the future.

Take care when locking it – This may seem self-explanatory, but bicycles are more easily stolen when locked improperly. The best way to secure your bicycle is to opt for a solid U-shaped lock and to avoid thin cables, which are easier to cut. Always secure your bike to a stationary fixture, even if it’s only for a short period of time. 

When locking your bike, be sure to attach the frame and front wheel to a fixed point. If you do not have your bicycle registered, consider adding a characteristic to your bike that would make it more easily identifiable in the event of a theft (eg engraving your initials).

