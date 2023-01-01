2023 property prices, new driving laws and Linky: 6 essential articles for life in France

The outlook for the French property market for buyers depends heavily on what kind of home you are looking for and where in France you want to live, but prices are set to fall in many places.
A buyer’s market? How French property prices are set to change in 2023
Linked to that, between 2014, when Paris had a population of 2.22 million people, and 2020 – when 2.14 million people called it home – an average of 12,400 people left the capital every year, figures from France’s national statistics agency Insee reveal.
We explain what happened, why, and where everyone’s going.
Paris population: Why are people fleeing the French capital?
From petrol discounts and motorway tolls to low-emission zones and help to buy a greener car, here’s what’s changing for motorists in France in the next 12 months.
What drivers in France need to know about changes in 2023
A financial word to the wise. Enedis, the French electricity service provider has announced that households who chose not to be equipped with the new Linky electricity metre may be subject to additional charges starting on January 1st, 2023.
French homeowners who refused to install Linky metre may face fees
If you’re wondering where France’s post-Christmas sales are, there are things you need to know … most importantly, that there are rules on sales in France. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
Everything you need to know about France’s 2023 winter sales
And finally, that was the 2022 that was. Although it was in many ways a difficult year there were some good things worth remembering fondly – here are 11 of the moments worth celebrating in France.
