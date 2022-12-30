For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader Question: What should I do if my bicycle is stolen in France?
It is unfortunately a very common crime - hundreds of thousands of bicycles are stolen across France every year. Here is what you should do if it happens to you.
Published: 30 December 2022 13:10 CET
People ride their bicycle on a bicycle path in Paris on April 5, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP)
CRIME
Mystery endures in 2013 Paris murder of Kurdish activists
The murder of three Kurdish people living in Paris in a racist attack has brought back memories of the unsolved 2013 murder of three Kurdish women activists - with lingering accusations that France failed to bring those responsible to justice.
Published: 27 December 2022 12:47 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments