How recycling will change in France in 2023

France is trying to make it simpler and easier to recycle - here are the new rules for sorting your recyclables that come into effect on January 1st.

Published: 30 December 2022 16:24 CET
Plastic waste in France (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

Starting on January 1st, 2023, it will be a bit easier to sort between your trash and your recyclables in France. 

In the new year, all paper, plastic, metal and cardboard objects will be able to go in the yellow recycling bins across the country. 

Previously, the rules were often different based on individual localities for items like yogurt pots, toothpaste tubes and coffee capsules. But starting in 2023, any item with plastic packaging can go directly into the yellow bin, and this will apply across France.

“All plastic and metal packaging – from trays, yogurt pits, pouches, capsules, toothpaste tubes, applesauce containers, plastic bags, etc. – will be thrown into the yellow bin,” the Greater Paris Seine & Oise Urban Community explained, when describing how the yellow bins will begin operating in the New Year. 

According to the Le Journal du Centre, you also will not have to worry about cleaning out the plastic waste – as long as the contents of your applesauce pouch is empty, then it can go straight into the yellow bin. However, there are still some rules to follow, such as not stacking recyclable items (for example, stacking two yogurt pots together) and being sure that items are thrown into the recycling bin individually (not together in a bag, for instance).

As for the items that should be sorted into the grey/black trash bins, waste from hygiene products, masks, gloves and nappies/diapers, as well as cat litter should still go into the trash. 

The system for disposing of waste and recycled items will remain the same – and this varies depending on the local area. For most people it involves putting bagged waste into communal waste bins or recycling bins that are situated either on the ground level of an apartment block or at various points throughout a village or small town. 

The new measure does not promise that every item tossed into the recycling bin is recycled, however. Approximately 20 percent of plastic packaging is still not recyclable as of 2022. The new sorting rules are instead intended to streamline the recycling process and to help to make it simpler for people, so that less items that are recyclable are mistakenly thrown away in the rubbish bin.

Several parts of France already had access to this “complete” form of recycling, some 45 million people in fact. On January 1st, this will be extended across the country.

At the start of 2024, France will also take another step in making rubbish collection more environmentally friendly – all French households will be equipped with the means to compost their food-waste. If you are interested in starting to compost before 2024, though, you can learn more about how to do so in France HERE.

11 of the best things that happened in France in 2022

Although 2022 was in many ways a difficult year there were some good things - here are 11 of the moments worth celebrating in France.

Published: 27 December 2022 17:00 CET
Baguettes got UNESCO status

The year 2022 was when baguettes were finally recognised for the delicacy that they are.

At the end of November, the traditional method of baking French baguettes was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage items. Baguettes are appreciated across the political spectrum in France, and one person who was particularly happy about the UNESCO status was President Emmanuel Macron, who got the news while on a visit to Washington DC and delivered this rather cute speech. 

Here are some ways you can (authentically) celebrate too.

Free contraception for women under 26 

France took a big step forward regarding access to contraception. At the start of the year, certain birth control pills, contraceptive implants and IUDs became fully reimbursable for women under the age of 26 in France.

And the year 2023 has something to look forward to in this respect – the country is planning to make condoms free for all people under 25 in France starting January 1st in 2023. Meanwhile MPs and senators continue to debate adding the right to abortion into the French constitution.

France (nearly) won the World Cup

After beating Morocco in the semi-finals, France came close to clinching the title of football World Cup champions for the second time in a row – before sadly losing on penalties to Argentina in the finals. Nevertheless, the French team came home to a hero’s welcome and and star player Kylian Mbappé received the Golden Boot award for being the lead goalscorer of the tournament.

Plus, there’s the rugby world cup to look forward to in 2023 – as well as being the hosts, France are among the favourites to win the tournament.

Le Petit Prince made its way home

Written in 1943 in New York by French aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince was finally flown across the Atlantic Ocean to be exhibited at the Musée des arts décoratifs in Paris in 2022. Even though the book is a French classic, this was the first time that the original book left the United States, to come to the author’s home country.

The second French female Astronaut

In other events related to space exploration – though this time in the real world – the astronaut representing France in the new class of the European Space Agency will be Sophie Adenot – the second woman to hold the role. Adenot was chosen from over 22,523 applicants.

You can learn more about her impressive career here.

Annie Ernaux won the Nobel Prize for Literature

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is not the only French writer to have been recognised in 2022. In October, the 82-year old French author, Annie Ernaux, won the Nobel Prize for Literature “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” Ernaux was the first Frenchwoman and 17th woman in history to have won the award. 

The women’s Tour de France made its retour

In another triumph for gender equality, the women’s Tour de France was finally organised again, after several decades of absence and failed attempts. Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten won the 2022 Tour de France. The 2023 multiple stage bicycle race will begin in Clermond-Ferrand on July 23rd, 2023.

Celebrating 400 years of Molière

While the anglophone world might think of him as the French Shakespeare, many Francophones go so far as to call French the “language of Molière” in the playwright’s honour. 2022 marked 400 years since the birth of Molière, who wrote over 30 plays – ranging from comedies to tragedies.

France invested in cultural activities for the youth

In 2022, France expanded its “culture pass” – a scheme is designed to allow young people, with EU nationality, to receive money to benefit from cultural activities in France – to 15 through 17 year olds. Young people were able to sign up for free, and the plan gave additional funding to French schools per month, per student, to facilitate cultural excursions. 

France launched better protections for digital consumers

As mobile apps, digital subscriptions (like streaming services) and video games become more popular, the French government made sure to pass legislation that would ensure consumers would be able to ask for compensation, replacement or repair if the product ordered failed to conform to the description given pre-purchase.

And finally – The Local France launched its podcast!

In perhaps the most exciting event of 2022 (okay, maybe just for us at The Local…), the Talking France podcast launched. Our podcast started to help readers and listeners have a better grasp on the French presidential election, and now it has transformed into a weekly episode where we discuss the big news and talking points in France as well as explore and explain the major issues that impact life in the country. We also answer your essential questions and look ahead at what’s coming up. 

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen to the latest episode on the link below.

