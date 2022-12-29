For members
What to expect from travel in France on New Years weekend
If you are returning home from your Christmas and New Year's holidays in France this weekend, here is what you can expect in terms of traffic jams, train cancellations and strikes.
Published: 29 December 2022 14:55 CET
Vehicles in November 2020 as they move on Paris' ring road known as "Le peripherique" (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP)
Planes, trains, and ferries: The new international travel routes from France in 2023
New flight routes in and out of France, ferry service updates for 2023, Eurotunnel news and a cross-Channel ferry route returns.
Published: 29 December 2022 10:54 CET
