TRAVEL NEWS

What to expect from travel in France on New Years weekend

If you are returning home from your Christmas and New Year's holidays in France this weekend, here is what you can expect in terms of traffic jams, train cancellations and strikes.

Published: 29 December 2022 14:55 CET
Vehicles in November 2020 as they move on Paris' ring road known as "Le peripherique" (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP)

Trains

Train travel is expected to run normally during the first weekend of 2023, which was expected to be marred by delays and cancellations due to strike action. Unions and the management of SCNF, France’s national rail service, reached an agreement, which led to unions scrapping the strike notice for the period of December 30th to January 2nd. 

For those who had their trains cancelled over Christmas weekend, SNCF offered to reimburse double the ticket price. To claim your reimbursement, you can fill out the online form HERE.

As for the Eurostar, as of December 29th, services were expected to run normally throughout New Year’s weekend, despite recent strike action on the part of UK-based security staff. 

Passengers should be notified about cancellations or changes, but some Eurostar passengers have reported not getting updates about earlier cancellations, so it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the Eurostar website or app for any timetable changes. 

Planes

For those travelling into the UK by plane, UK-based border staff are planning a second series of strikes at airports across the country. The walkouts will also impact passport control workers, and they will run from December 28th to 31st.

Cabin crew for Air France filed a strike notice for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period running until January 2nd. While this has not been retracted, an Air France spokesman said that the airline plans “to carry all its customers and does not foresee any cancellations.”

EasyJet cabin crew for the French subsidiary of the company had also threatened to strike over the New Year’s weekend, but unions withdrew their strike notice after successful pay negotiations with management.

Workers with the airline French Bee have extended their strike notice through January 2nd. According to union representative Priscyllia Lefèvre, workers have “not received any satisfactory response to their demands regarding working conditions and pay.” and extend the call to stop work.

However, French Bee head Marc Rochet told Réunion La 1ère that the industrial movement would not impact flights.

On the other side of the border, Ryanair cabin crew employed in Belgium have announced plans to strike over the New Year’s Eve weekend as unions call for the airline to “respect labour laws.” Unions have also threatened to call on workers to strike January 7th and 8th as well. 

According to 20 Minutes, Ryanair walkouts are expected to result in several flight cancellations. If you are flying on Ryanair via Belgium, you can stay updated by checking your flight status on the airline website

Roads

As the Christmas school holidays come to an end this weekend, many families will be returning home on the roads, primarily on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier in the weekend, on Friday and Saturday, traffic conditions are expected to be normal – classified as “Green” by the French traffic watchdog Bison Futé, for both departures and returns.

However, on Sunday, the traffic watchdog expects to see significant slow downs on the roads, particularly for those returning from eastern France and those travelling through the Paris region.

The slowdowns are expected to last until Monday, January 2nd.

Screenshot from Bison Futé website showing traffic predictions for Sunday

On Sunday, the roads are expected to be especially busy for those returning home after the Christmas holidays. While most of southern and western France is still classified as “green” for normal traffic, significant portions of the east – from Burgundy to Auvergne Rhône-Alpes have been classified as “orange” for “difficult traffic conditions.”

The traffic watchdog recommends that those travelling through the Paris region do so before noon on Sunday. It also advises that motorists avoid the A6 freeway, at the Fleury tollgate (80km south of Paris), from 2pm to 7pm; the A7 freeway, between Orange and Lyon, from 4pm to 8pm, the A43 freeway, between Chambéry and Lyon, from 11am to 8pm; the N90, between Italy and Albertville, from 3pm to 7pm.

Bison Futé also predicts that wait times for passing through the Mont-Blanc tunnel on the way back to France will exceed one hour between 1pm to 8pm.

Screenshot from Bison Futé website showing traffic predictions for Monday

On Monday, January 2nd, the Paris region, Burgundy and much of eastern France are still expected to experience “difficult traffic conditions” for those returning home. 

Bison Futé recommends that slowdowns will begin in the Paris region at 11am until, and that traffic will be slowest between 4pm and 8pm. The site also advises that motorists avoid the A35 freeway (between Strasbourg and Germany) from 3pm to 8pm, the A10 freeway (specifically, the Saint-Arnoult toll) from 11am to 7pm, and the A6 freeway running between Lyon and Beaune, from 12pm to 2pm on Monday.

TRAVEL NEWS

Planes, trains, and ferries: The new international travel routes from France in 2023

New flight routes in and out of France, ferry service updates for 2023, Eurotunnel news and a cross-Channel ferry route returns.

Published: 29 December 2022 10:54 CET
Planes, trains, and ferries: The new international travel routes from France in 2023

Flights

Ryanair has set up five new winter routes from Bordeaux-Mérignac, to Birmingham, Barcelona, Malta, Tenerife, and Santiago de Compostela.

Flights to Birmingham operate on Thursdays and Sundays. This winter schedule will last until the end of March. 

Ryanair will also launch a new service between Leeds-Bradford and Perpignan between June and October, offering flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

And twice-weekly flights between Birmingham and Toulouse are among seven new services the budget airline is offering out of the southwest France airport this winter season. Other new routes out of the Pink City are: Krakow, Luxembourg, Rabat, Rome, Tenerife and Venice.

US airline JetBlue has announced flights between Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, New York-JFK and Boston from summer 2023. 

Air France has announced that it will be bringing back its thrice-weekly Paris-Charles de Gaulle-Hong Kong service – suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic – from January 9th, 2023. The company will also launch a daily non-stop service running between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and New York- Newark Liberty Airport, the second largest international airport serving New York and the surrounding area, in 2023. Air France will also extend its summer Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Dallas route during the 2022-2023 winter season, with three flights per week.

Dutch airline KLM is to offer daily flights between Rennes and Amsterdam from March 26th, 2023.

WizzAir will offer flights four times a week between Lyon and Gatwick from January as part of a raft of new services out of the airport in eastern France. Wizzair will also offer flights to Rome, Tirana and Krakow from Lyon; 

Transavia will have flights to Dakar, Tenerife, Hurghada, Stockholm, Istanbul and Las Palmas; Jordanian Airlines will fly to Amman from Lyon, Twinjet to Milan, and Air Serbia to Belgrade.

EasyJet will launch a new route between Tarbes-Lourdes Pyrénées and Milan Malpensa from March until the end of 2023, and has announced new routes between Paris-Beauvais, Nice, and Milan. 

British Airways is running flights between Edinburgh and Chambéry-Savoie-Mont-Blanc on Saturdays until April 15th. 

Marseille-Provence will have twice-weekly flights to two new destinations – Florence and Copenhagan – from the end of March 2023.

Ferry services

Brittany Ferries will reopen its Le Havre-Portsmouth crossings for car and foot passengers from March 1st, 2023. 

It will also run a weekend service from Le Havre to Rosslare, Ireland, from the same date.

Stena Line is increasing capacity on its Ireland-France route with the addition of an extra vessel on its Rosslare – Cherbourg sailings starting in June 2023.

The Stena Vision has space for 1,300 passengers in 485 passenger cabins. It also has space for 120 freight units (trucks or trailers), 440 cars, or a combination of both.

DFDS Seaways will continue to operate the Dieppe-Newhaven ferry crossing until at least 2027. 

Trains

Eurostar has said it will not resume services from Calais-Fréthun in 2023, while Ashford and Ebbsfleet stations in Kent also remain shut for now. The firm will also not run London to Disneyland Paris trains during summer 2023, blaming Covid, Brexit and preparations for the European Entry/Exit System. 

Eurotunnel announced a hike in prices for coaches and the end of cheaper ‘short stay’ returns. All journeys will now be sold as singles priced in the UK at up to £1,100 at peak times. Expect more coach firms to use ferries to cross the Channel. 

There is also a new weekly rail service running between Freiburg, Germany and Bordeaux, connecting Germany’s southwest Black Forest region to France’s wine capital, Bordeaux. This line is also expected to be popular as it allows tourists coming from France to have easy-access to the Europa Theme park, located north of Freiburg on the Franco-German border, with a specific station for the park “Ringsheim.” The Bordeaux-Freiburg route will pass through Angoulême, Poitiers, Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, Massy TGV, Charles de Gaulle Airport and Strasbourg. 

The SNCF TGV route opened in mid-December, just ahead of the new year.

France will also be connected to the theme park with new lines running from the Paris region and the Grand-Est region, journeys to Europa park will depart from Paris Gare de l’Est, Champagne-Ardenne, Lorraine, and Strasbourg. 

France may also be better connected to the German capital in 2023, as well, according to SNCF head Jean-Pierre Farandou. In an interview in May, Farandou announced that a direct TGV between Paris and Berlin would be launched at the end of 2023 in cooperation with the German railway company Deutsche Bahn. The journey is expected to run approximately seven hours. The SNCF head also discussed plans to add a night train on the same line, also at the end of 2023.

Environmental travel

In 2023 low-carbon ferry service SailLink will offer a new, greener way of crossing the English Channel people travelling by foot or bicycle between the ports of Dover and Boulogne on a 12-person catamaran.

