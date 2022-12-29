Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FRENCH TRADITIONS

The rules to be aware of when celebrating New Year’s Eve in France

Celebrating New Year's Eve in France can be lots of fun, but laws regarding public safety and order still apply amid the celebrations. Here are the rules you should be aware of.

Published: 29 December 2022 13:54 CET
The rules to be aware of when celebrating New Year's Eve in France
People celebrate New Year's Eve in Paris in 2018 (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)

While December 31st is a night that many look forward to – from fun parties to ring in the new year or fireworks displays – the same rules and regulations that apply on any other day continue to apply on New Year’s eve – or Saint-Sylvestre in French. Here are the specific rules you should be aware of before commencing your New Year’s festivities in France this year:

Can I host a party?

In previous years, the French government issued recommendations regarding a maximum number of people per gathering to limit the spread of Covid-19. This year, there are no regulations regarding group sizes or parties so yes you can host a party.

READ MORE: Paxlovid and vaccines: The latest Covid advice from the French government

How late can I make noise?

If you are planning to host a party at your French home, you should be aware that there is not an exception to the rule regarding night-time disturbances on New Year’s Eve. Between 10pm and 7am, noise pollution – whether that be general noise, music, or loud talking, can be classified as a night-time disturbance according to the French Penal Code which is punishable by a fine of €68.

If you are hosting a party, you should be aware that the noise must be audible from one dwelling to another to constitute a night-time disturbance, so as long as you keep the sounds of your party within your dwelling, you should not have any issues.

It is always recommendable to warn your neighbours ahead of time if you are planning a particularly loud event.

Can I set off fireworks from my private property on New Year’s Eve?

Technically, French law does not prohibit you from setting off fireworks in your own backyard, but rules can vary by municipality, and factors such as the weather and how crowded the environment is can restrict the setting off of fireworks. Thus, it is best to operate with caution.

Before planning a fireworks display in your garden, it would be advised to call your local Mairie to see if there are any local rules that might apply. A municipal regulation might prohibit or limit the use of fireworks if they are seen to present a danger for the environment (according to the Environment Code) or if they pose a safety risk – you might not be able to set off fireworks during a drought or if there are strong winds, for instance. Local authorities can also establish their own rules regarding the transportation of flammable objects, such as fireworks.

You are not allowed to set off fireworks in a crowded or urban area or in a confined space. Failure to comply with this regulation can result in a hefty fine of between €1,500 to €150,000 as well as 10 years in prison if damage is caused by the fireworks.

In France, fireworks are classified as pyrotechnic articles that contain explosive substances and separated into four categories based on risk-level, with the first category (F1/C1) being the lowest level of risk to the fourth category (F4/C4) which includes highly dangerous fireworks only to be operated by qualified professionals. The third category represents the most dangerous fireworks that can be set off by amateurs, and they can only be fired in open air and only in large open spaces.

Can I drink alcohol in public spaces on New Year’s Eve?

In an effort to maintain the public order, several localities across France have rules regarding the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the public space (streets, parks, etc) on New Year’s Eve. Some local authorities, like those in the Morbihan in Brittany, in Pyrenees-Oriantales in the South, and Vosges in the east, have banned all consumption of alcohol in public spaces starting in the evening on the 31st and running through the morning of Sunday the 1st. 

Additionally, the French penal code prohibits overt drunkenness in public spaces. While there is no defined blood alcohol level to define “overt drunkeness,” law enforcement officials are tasked with assessing the level of intoxication based on the individual situation. Law enforcement officials are also authorised to place an intoxicated person in a ‘sobering-up cell’ where the person will be kept until they sober up. 

You can be arrested for being overtly drunk in the public space, and you can also risk a fine of up to €150. 

Can I have leave my lights display on all night?

Many households across France enjoy setting up lights displays outside their homes during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. However, you should be aware that excessive lights can also be classified as a night-time disturbance, particularly if the display makes noise after 10pm.

While several localities across France have instituted rules regarding light displays on public buildings, in an effort to decrease energy consumption during the winter of 2022-2023, individual households are not beholden to the same regulations. Nevertheless – the French government has issued recommendations that people limit their energy usage, notably by turning off lights at night, to help avoid energy shortages this winter.

READ MORE: The French government’s tips to cut household energy use by 10%

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

LISTEN: Five things to know about France’s Fête de la musique

The one day a year where your neighbours cannot be mad at you for blasting the music, and where everyone across France gets their groove on - here is what you need to know about the Fête de la musique.

Published: 16 June 2022 14:59 CEST
Updated: 21 June 2022 08:35 CEST
LISTEN: Five things to know about France's Fête de la musique

It is on the longest day of the year Fête de la musique (music festival) takes place every year on June 21st – no matter what the day of the week is. This year, it falls on a Tuesday.

This day is also the longest day of the year and the summer solstice, so music listeners can soak up lots of daylight while jamming to the band, DJ set, or orchestra playing on their street corner. Celebrations on the summer solstice aren’t specific to France – Nordic countries, where the sun doesn’t set on June 21st, also have their fair share of festivities in the daylight.

It was invented by an American – The concept came about back in the 70s when American musician Joel Cohen was working as a music producer for French National Radio (France Musique).

He came up with the idea of a day full of music to celebrate the solstices, originally proposing “Saturnales de la Musique” which would be celebrated on both June 21st and December 21st with a special musical program broadcast all night long.

His idea for the June festival did eventually catch on (although December 21st is not a festival day in France) and that’s how Fête de la musique as we know it was born,

It’s all over France…and the world – Fête de la musique is celebrated all over France, from small towns to large cities.

In 2019, over 10 million people took part, and depending on where you go, it does have the potential to get a bit rowdy.

It has also gone global, and over 100 countries celebrate it. It started being exported out of France as early as in 1985, during the “European Year of Music.” Then, in 1997, several other European cities signed onto a charter to be ‘partners of the European Music Festival.’ In the United States, several cities also take part, calling it “Make Music Day.”

It has become such a big deal that at one point in 1998 a postage stamp was dedicated to it, right alongside stamps for the Olympic Games and the Queen of England. 

It’s on the French calendar, but not a public holiday – In 1982 the then-Culture Minister Jack Lang, launched the first official edition of the Fête de la Musique in France, with the help of Maurice Fleuret.

The French government got behind the idea and made it an official event and it’s been popular ever since.

That being said, even though the event is marked on French calendars, it is not a jour férié, so you don’t get the day off of work sadly.

Professionals and amateurs alike – Fête de la musique is not just for professional musicians – it is truly a democratised event where anyone and everyone can get involved.

Though a lot of big name musicians take advantage of the day to plan concerts or symphonies, you’ll still see plenty of amateur musicians out on the streets just playing their instruments or singing. You might even see people just set up a big speaker and blast whatever music they feel like listening to.

The goal of the day is to promote the arts, and give everyone dedicated time to appreciate music.

If you’re looking to figure out where and how to celebrate, you can go to this website to see which events are planned.

SHOW COMMENTS