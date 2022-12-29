For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Planes, trains, and ferries: The new international travel routes from France in 2023
New flight routes in and out of France, ferry service updates for 2023, Eurotunnel news and a cross-Channel ferry route returns.
Published: 29 December 2022 10:54 CET
(Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)
TRAVEL NEWS
LATEST: French rail unions reach deal with SNCF to avoid New Year strikes
The strike that has caused chaos on the railways over Christmas weekend will not be repeated at New Year, after unions reached a last-minute deal with French rail operator SNCF.
Published: 23 December 2022 12:07 CET
