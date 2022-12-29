Read news from:
Planes, trains, and ferries: The new international travel routes from France in 2023

New flight routes in and out of France, ferry service updates for 2023, Eurotunnel news and a cross-Channel ferry route returns.

Published: 29 December 2022 10:54 CET
Flights

Ryanair has set up five new winter routes from Bordeaux-Mérignac, to Birmingham, Barcelona, Malta, Tenerife, and Santiago de Compostela.

Flights to Birmingham operate on Thursdays and Sundays. This winter schedule will last until the end of March. 

Ryanair will also launch a new service between Leeds-Bradford and Perpignan between June and October, offering flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

And twice-weekly flights between Birmingham and Toulouse are among seven new services the budget airline is offering out of the southwest France airport this winter season. Other new routes out of the Pink City are: Krakow, Luxembourg, Rabat, Rome, Tenerife and Venice.

US airline JetBlue has announced flights between Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, New York-JFK and Boston from summer 2023. 

Air France has announced that it will be bringing back its thrice-weekly Paris-Charles de Gaulle-Hong Kong service – suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic – from January 9th, 2023. The company will also launch a daily non-stop service running between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and New York- Newark Liberty Airport, the second largest international airport serving New York and the surrounding area, in 2023. Air France will also extend its summer Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Dallas route during the 2022-2023 winter season, with three flights per week.

Dutch airline KLM is to offer daily flights between Rennes and Amsterdam from March 26th, 2023.

WizzAir will offer flights four times a week between Lyon and Gatwick from January as part of a raft of new services out of the airport in eastern France. Wizzair will also offer flights to Rome, Tirana and Krakow from Lyon; 

Transavia will have flights to Dakar, Tenerife, Hurghada, Stockholm, Istanbul and Las Palmas; Jordanian Airlines will fly to Amman from Lyon, Twinjet to Milan, and Air Serbia to Belgrade.

EasyJet will launch a new route between Tarbes-Lourdes Pyrénées and Milan Malpensa from March until the end of 2023, and has announced new routes between Paris-Beauvais, Nice, and Milan. 

British Airways is running flights between Edinburgh and Chambéry-Savoie-Mont-Blanc on Saturdays until April 15th. 

Marseille-Provence will have twice-weekly flights to two new destinations – Florence and Copenhagan – from the end of March 2023.

Ferry services

Brittany Ferries will reopen its Le Havre-Portsmouth crossings for car and foot passengers from March 1st, 2023. 

It will also run a weekend service from Le Havre to Rosslare, Ireland, from the same date.

Stena Line is increasing capacity on its Ireland-France route with the addition of an extra vessel on its Rosslare – Cherbourg sailings starting in June 2023.

The Stena Vision has space for 1,300 passengers in 485 passenger cabins. It also has space for 120 freight units (trucks or trailers), 440 cars, or a combination of both.

DFDS Seaways will continue to operate the Dieppe-Newhaven ferry crossing until at least 2027. 

Trains

Eurostar has said it will not resume services from Calais-Fréthun in 2023, while Ashford and Ebbsfleet stations in Kent also remain shut for now. The firm will also not run London to Disneyland Paris trains during summer 2023, blaming Covid, Brexit and preparations for the European Entry/Exit System. 

Eurotunnel announced a hike in prices for coaches and the end of cheaper ‘short stay’ returns. All journeys will now be sold as singles priced in the UK at up to £1,100 at peak times. Expect more coach firms to use ferries to cross the Channel. 

There is also a new weekly rail service running between Freiburg, Germany and Bordeaux, connecting Germany’s southwest Black Forest region to France’s wine capital, Bordeaux. This line is also expected to be popular as it allows tourists coming from France to have easy-access to the Europa Theme park, located north of Freiburg on the Franco-German border, with a specific station for the park “Ringsheim.” The Bordeaux-Freiburg route will pass through Angoulême, Poitiers, Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, Massy TGV, Charles de Gaulle Airport and Strasbourg. 

The SNCF TGV route opened in mid-December, just ahead of the new year.

France will also be connected to the theme park with new lines running from the Paris region and the Grand-Est region, journeys to Europa park will depart from Paris Gare de l’Est, Champagne-Ardenne, Lorraine, and Strasbourg. 

France may also be better connected to the German capital in 2023, as well, according to SNCF head Jean-Pierre Farandou. In an interview in May, Farandou announced that a direct TGV between Paris and Berlin would be launched at the end of 2023 in cooperation with the German railway company Deutsche Bahn. The journey is expected to run approximately seven hours. The SNCF head also discussed plans to add a night train on the same line, also at the end of 2023.

Environmental travel

In 2023 low-carbon ferry service SailLink will offer a new, greener way of crossing the English Channel people travelling by foot or bicycle between the ports of Dover and Boulogne on a 12-person catamaran.

TRAVEL NEWS

LATEST: French rail unions reach deal with SNCF to avoid New Year strikes

The strike that has caused chaos on the railways over Christmas weekend will not be repeated at New Year, after unions reached a last-minute deal with French rail operator SNCF.

Published: 23 December 2022 12:07 CET
The strike of conductors and ticket collections has seen around three fifths of trains cancelled over the Christmas weekend, leaving around 200,000 passengers unable to travel.

The current strike will continue until Monday, December 26th, but a planned second strike – from Friday, December 30th, to Monday, January 2nd – was called off on Friday after last-minute talks between SNCF and unions. 

There had been growing public anger over the Christmas strikes – which were called without official union backing in response to a pay dispute for conductors and ticket collectors – with politicians and members of the public condemning the decision to strike over one of the busiest weekends of the year.

An SNCF spokesman said: “Although the disruptions remain unchanged for this weekend, this agreement allows the lifting of strike notices with the aim of a return to normal in the next few days and in particular for the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The operator “welcomes the fact that it is through social dialogue with the elected representatives of the railway workers that a way out of the conflict has been found and that the demands of the conductors have been heard”.

In addition to a €720 annual bonus for conductors, the agreement reached also includes the recruiting of extra staff and a new pay-band structure. 

The strike over Christmas weekend largely affects the high-speed TGV trains, while local TER trains and city and suburban public transport remain unaffected.

SNCF was forced to cancel around three-fifths of services, and the very high demand meant that most other trains were full, meaning people were unable to change their booking. SNCF is offering a reimbursement of double the ticket price for people who are unable to travel, meanwhile traffic jams were building on Friday as travellers took to the roads instead.

The lifting of the New Year strike action means that from Tuesday, December 27th all transport in France should run as normal – threatened strikes by airline cabin crew were called off earlier in the month after an agreement was reached on pay.

However, those with a trip to the UK booked should be aware of widespread strike action over the entire Christmas and New Year period. 

LATEST How strikes will affect travel between France and the UK this Christmas

