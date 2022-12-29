For members
Everything you need to know about France’s 2023 winter sales
In France, you can only shop the best deals twice a year - during the soldes. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 winter sales.
Published: 29 December 2022 10:15 CET
The first day of the winter sales in the French administrative region of Lorraine on January 3, 2022 (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)
France to pass law on minimum delivery charge to protect independent bookstores
France's National Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday which will impose a minimum delivery fee for books, as a way of helping independent bookshops compete with online multinationals.
Published: 8 October 2021 15:48 CEST
Amazon will no longer be able to charge one centime for delivering books. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.
