Everything you need to know about France’s 2023 winter sales

In France, you can only shop the best deals twice a year - during the soldes. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 winter sales.

Published: 29 December 2022 10:15 CET
The first day of the winter sales in the French administrative region of Lorraine on January 3, 2022 (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)

They happen twice a year – Each year, France has two soldes periods: one in the winter, usually starting January, and another in the summer, usually starting in June.

This winter, the soldes will start on Wednesday, January 11th in most parts of France, including Paris, and run for almost four weeks, so even though you might be tempted to go on the first day, keep in mind they’ll be going on until February 7th.

They are progressive, so items will be continuously marked down as the soldes wear on. If you wait, you are risking that your favourite t-shirt might sell out quickly, but if you’re lucky it might end up marked down even further.

The soldes start at different times depending on where you live – The sales start at the same time across most of mainland France, but there are exceptions for overseas France and certain départements, usually those along the border.

France’s finance ministry allows for the sales to start at different times based on local economies and tourist seasons. 

Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle and Vosges will have their winter sales period run from Monday, January 2nd to Sunday, January 29th.

In France’s overseas territories the sales are held later in the year. For example, in La Réunion, the winter sales period will occur in February instead.

This is the only time stores can have “sales” – Technically, the soldes are the only time that stores are allowed to have sales, but the definition of ‘sale’ is important.

Basically, the French government qualifies a ‘solde‘ as the store selling an item for less than they purchased it for.

During the rest of the year discounting is allowed in certain circumstances, so you might see promotions or vente privée (private sales, usually short-term events aimed at regular customers or loyalty-card holders) throughout the year.

In these situations the stores might be selling items for less than their original price, but they are not permitted to sell the item for less than they bought it for. 

Shops are also permitted to have closing-down sales if they are shutting down, or closing temporarily for refurbishment.

They are strictly regulated by the French government – Everything from how long the soldes go for to the consumer protection rules that apply to the very definition of ‘solde’ is regulated by the French government, and the main purpose of this is to protect small independent businesses which might not be able to offer the same level of discounts as the big chains and multi-national companies.

Whether you shop in person or online, the same rules apply.

As a consumer, you still have the same rights as non-sales times regarding broken or malfunctioning items – meaning you ought to be entitled to a refund if the item has not been expressly indicated as faulty. The French term is vice caché, referring to discovering a defect after purchase.

On top of that, stores must be clear about which items are reduced and which are not – and must display the original price on the label as well as the sale price and percentage discount. 

READ MORE: Your consumer rights for French sales

They started in the 19th century – France’s soldes started in the 19th century, alongside the growth of department stores who had the need to regularly renew their stock – and get rid of leftover items.

Simon Mannoury, who founded the first Parisian department store “Petit Saint-Thomas” in 1830, came up with the idea.

Funnily enough, this department store actually is the ancestor for the famous department store Le Bon Marché. His goal was to sell off the previous season’s unsold stock in order to replace it with new products.

In order to do this, Mannoury offered heavy discounts to sell as much merchandise as possible in a limited time.

You might qualify for a tax rebate – If you are resident outside the EU, you might be eligible for a tax rebate on your sales purchases.

If you spend at least €100 in one store, then you qualify. You should hold onto your receipt and tell the cashier you plan to use a tax rebate so they can give you the necessary documentation (a duty-free slip).

Then when you are leaving you can find the kiosk at the station or airport dedicated to tax rebates (détaxe) and file prior to leaving France. 

SHOPPING

France to pass law on minimum delivery charge to protect independent bookstores

France's National Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday which will impose a minimum delivery fee for books, as a way of helping independent bookshops compete with online multinationals.

Published: 8 October 2021 15:48 CEST
An Amazon employee prepares an order in Augny, France. Amazon will no longer be able to charge one centime for delivering books.
Amazon will no longer be able to charge one centime for delivering books. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Lawmakers from France’s lower house approved the “Bill aiming to improve the book economy and strengthen equity between its actors”, to give it its full name, which was put forward by senator Laure Darcos of Les Républicains.

The Senate passed the bill in June, and it will now return to the upper house for a second reading.

Online giants have been able to get around a 2014 law banning the free delivery of books by offering shipping at €0.01. Meanwhile it costs regular bookstores €7 on average to fulfill an order, according to the Syndicat de la Librairie Française (SLF) federation of bookshop owners.

The bill “is fully in line with the wish to return to a fixed price for books by levelling out shipping prices,” Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said, as reported by AFP.

The 1981 “Lang Law” introduced a fixed price for new books in France, meaning you will pay the same amount regardless of where you shop, with stores able to offer no more than a 5 percent discount. Bookshops believe the spirit of this law has been undermined by the rise of online shopping, since shipping costs can make prices vary dramatically.

That is why in 2014 lawmakers voted to ban giants like Amazon from shipping books for free, but independent bookshops have since complained that the American company is still able to gain an unfair advantage.

The SLF said it had “spent years denouncing this competitive imbalance which constitutes a way around the fixed price of books and an obstacle for the presence of bookshops online.”

READ ALSO EXPLAINED: Why you won’t find many discounts on books in France

While the Fnac chain has lent its support to the policy, Amazon is unsurprisingly less enthusiastic about the measure.

“At a time when inflation is making a marked return and when public authorities are calling for everything to be done to stop it, do we need a law which drives up the cost of books and penalises residents of small towns and rural areas?”, Frédéric Duval, Managing Director of Amazon France, said in a statement published earlier this week.

“More than half of the books bought on Amazon are from residents of towns of fewer than 10,000 inhabitants, and more than a quarter are from residents of towns of fewer than 2,000 inhabitants. For them, buying online is often the only feasible solution,” Duval added.

Once the bill has passed into law, it will be up to the Culture and Economy ministries to set the minimum delivery price, along with the Autorité de Régulation des Communications Électroniques et des Postes regulator. The amount has not yet been decided, but the SLF has argued in favour of €3 to €5.

Stores will still be authorised to offer free “Click and collect” services, allowing customers to reserve books online and collect them in-store.

