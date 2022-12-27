Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: What’s in store for France in 2023 from travel rules to political flare-ups

This week's episode of Talking France is dedicated to what will change in the country in 2023 from politics and price rises to travel rules and transport changes.

Published: 28 December 2022 09:06 CET
PODCAST: What's in store for France in 2023 from travel rules to political flare-ups

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield as the team take a look ahead to 2023.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

From rising prices and strikes to pension reform and new travel rules, we take a look at what is on the cards for the year ahead in France.

And we debate how likely it is that president Emmanuel Macron will call fresh elections to try and solve the parliamentary deadlock.

And we’re also talking about what there is to look forward to next year, from expanding cycle routes and public holidays to the 2023 rugby world cup.

Articles to read that are mentioned in the podcast:

This special episode brings to a close series 4 of Talking France, we’ll be back in mid January with a brand new series, and you can also find all previous episodes HERE.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: The Macron-Mbappé ‘bromance’, the best Gallic spirits and what makes a French Christmas?

Our Talking France podcast is back with a festive special in which we look at what exactly makes a French Christmas - as well as the latest from parliament, meeting France's richest man, finding out why France has 12 time zones and why people are talking about a 'bromance' between France's president and its best footballer.

Published: 21 December 2022 08:17 CET
Updated: 24 December 2022 12:31 CET
PODCAST: The Macron-Mbappé 'bromance', the best Gallic spirits and what makes a French Christmas?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at what’s been happening in France this week.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

We’re taking a look at the latest in the deadlocked French parliament and what the 2023 Budget means for your wallet, while John Lichfield looks back at a “bizarre” six months in French politics.

We’re meeting the world’s richest man – yes, he’s a Frenchman – and the actress who seems to embody the spirit of the capital itself in the new series of Emily in Paris, as well as finding out why France has 12 time zones. 

It’s nearly Christmas so we’re looking at French Christmas traditions – from food, drink and presents to gestures of solidarité and the annual political argument about Nativity scenes.

And of course we couldn’t avoid talking about France’s narrow defeat in the men’s football World Cup – but why has president Emmanuel Macron been described as “offside”? And what was really going on with him and star striker Kylian Mbappé?

You can find the latest episode, plus all four series of Talking France HERE, or wherever you get your podcasts.

SHOW COMMENTS