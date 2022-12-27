PODCAST: What’s in store for France in 2023 from travel rules to political flare-ups

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield as the team take a look ahead to 2023.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

From rising prices and strikes to pension reform and new travel rules, we take a look at what is on the cards for the year ahead in France.

And we debate how likely it is that president Emmanuel Macron will call fresh elections to try and solve the parliamentary deadlock.

And we’re also talking about what there is to look forward to next year, from expanding cycle routes and public holidays to the 2023 rugby world cup.

Articles to read that are mentioned in the podcast:

This special episode brings to a close series 4 of Talking France, we’ll be back in mid January with a brand new series, and you can also find all previous episodes HERE.