France set for ‘exceptionally warm’ New Year’s weekend

Warm weather is expected for the first weekend of 2023 in France, as temperatures across France are predicted to be “exceptionally warm” with temperatures approximately 7.5C above average this weekend, according to La Chaîne Météo.

After Christmas was ranked by Météo France as the mildest since 1997, temperatures during the New Year’s weekend may even break record highs in some parts of the country.

🎄🌡️Noël 2022 se classe à la deuxième place des Noëls les plus doux depuis le début de nos mesures, derrière le 25 décembre 1997. L'indicateur thermique national pour le 25 décembre 2022 a atteint 11,3 °C contre 11,7°C le 25/12/1997. 🔗https://t.co/cXrQVVBQ5o pic.twitter.com/J1s4XCjCDZ — Météo-France (@meteofrance) December 26, 2022

On Saturday, December 31st, temperatures are expected to be “well above seasonal norms” across the country – with an average temperature of of 13.5C predicted across France – according to Tristan Amm, forecaster at Météo France.

Alors que les #températures se rapprochent de la normale aujourd’hui, elles repartiront à la hausse ces prochains jours avec un pic de #douceur pour ce #weekend (+7,5°C au-dessus de la moyenne samedi et dimanche) 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/AwlTwZd826 — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) December 27, 2022

The northern half of the country can expect to see temperatures averaging around 15C, while in the southern part of the country, some localities may see highs of up to 20C.

Specifically, Météo France predicted temperatures of 19C in Biarritz, 18C in Ajaccio (Corsica), 15C in Paris and 16C in Strasbourg on the last day of the year.

Generally, forecasters expect to see clouds and rain throughout the weekend, though Amm told Ouest France that blue skies “are possible in the southern half of the country.”

And for those planning to enjoy the festivities outside on New Year’s Eve – forecasters have said they do not expect to see the mercury drop below 13C.

Saturday night weather predictions (Screenshot by The Local from the Météo France website)

On Sunday – the first day of 2023 – temperature records could be broken in some parts of France, like in Lille in northern France where the mercury may rise above 15C, according to some forecasters. In the days following, clouds and rain are expected across much of the country.

Some meteorologists have called the final weekend of the year representative of the high temperatures seen throughout 2022, which was ranked the hottest year observed in France.