France set for ‘exceptionally warm’ New Year’s weekend

Forecasters are predicting an especially warm New Year's weekend in France, with some parts of the country seeing record high temperatures.

Published: 28 December 2022 12:40 CET
France will see a warm end of the year. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Warm weather is expected for the first weekend of 2023 in France, as temperatures across France are predicted to be “exceptionally warm” with temperatures approximately 7.5C above average this weekend, according to La Chaîne Météo.

After Christmas was ranked by Météo France as the mildest since 1997, temperatures during the New Year’s weekend may even break record highs in some parts of the country.

On Saturday, December 31st, temperatures are expected to be “well above seasonal norms” across the country – with an average temperature of of 13.5C predicted across France – according to Tristan Amm, forecaster at Météo France.

The northern half of the country can expect to see temperatures averaging around 15C, while in the southern part of the country, some localities may see highs of up to 20C. 

Specifically, Météo France predicted temperatures of 19C in Biarritz, 18C in Ajaccio (Corsica), 15C in Paris and 16C in Strasbourg on the last day of the year.

Generally, forecasters expect to see clouds and rain throughout the weekend, though Amm told Ouest France that blue skies “are possible in the southern half of the country.” 

And for those planning to enjoy the festivities outside on New Year’s Eve – forecasters have said they do not expect to see the mercury drop below 13C. 

Saturday night weather predictions (Screenshot by The Local from the Météo France website)

On Sunday – the first day of 2023 – temperature records could be broken in some parts of France, like in Lille in northern France where the mercury may rise above 15C, according to some forecasters. In the days following, clouds and rain are expected across much of the country.

Sunday daytime weather predictions (Screenshot by The Local from the Météo France website)

Some meteorologists have called the final weekend of the year representative of the high temperatures seen throughout 2022, which was ranked the hottest year observed in France.

Will there be a white Christmas in France this year?

After an exceptionally cold spell in early December, temperatures in France are now unseasonably mild - so will there be a white Christmas anywhere this year?

Published: 20 December 2022 14:10 CET
Updated: 23 December 2022 08:42 CET
Will there be a white Christmas in France this year?

French weather forecaster Météo France has released its forecast for the week and it seems that the warmer weather is here to stay.

That means that for most of France, December 24th and 25th will be mild and cloudy, with no likelihood of snow, ice or even frost.

Overall temperatures will be slightly above seasonal norms this week, with predictions of 13C in Brittany, 12C in eastern France and a peak of 19C in Perpignan in the south west.

Météo France predicts dry and clear weather for the south, but cloudy skies and some rain in the north and centre of the country.

December 24th is predicted to see scattered rain showers in most of the country, although the south will remain dry with temperatures of 15C in Toulouse and Montpellier, 16C in Nice and up to 18C in Corsica.

In northern and central France temperatures will be closer to 10C – 9C in Rouen, 11C near the Channel and in Paris, and 10C in Strasbourg and the east.

On December 25th it is predicted to be mild, clear, sunny and almost spring-like with a maximum temperature of 15C. Parts of the north, including Hauts-de-France and Brittany, will see some rain and temperatures will be 10C or 11C.

The way to experience a white Christmas in France this year will therefore be to head to the high-altitude ski resorts in the Alps, Pyrenees or Jura.

The long-range forecast for Europe suggests that the winter will be milder than usual, with the exception of the ‘cold blast’ that struck in December.

This will come as a relief to many governments, including the French one, facing the possibility of power cuts this winter as electricity supplies run short due to the war in Ukraine and (in the French case) nuclear plants being offline for maintenance.

The old French saying Noël au balcon, Pâques au tison (Christmas on the balcony, Easter by the fire) has it that a mild winter will be followed by an unusually cold spring. However, we think that saying was invented before climate change truly accelerated. 

