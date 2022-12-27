For members
What changes in France in January 2023
From winter sales and special cakes to price rises and a whole host of new laws - here is what is in store for January 2023 in France.
Published: 27 December 2022 13:26 CET
(Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week
From strikes to travel getaways, via a mournful appearance from the French football team and - of course - Christmas, here's what is happening in France this week.
Published: 19 December 2022 09:00 CET
