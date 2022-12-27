Read news from:
Paris attack puts spotlight on the Kurdish question

The deadly attack on Kurds in Paris last week has highlighted the long plight of the non-Arab ethnic group of between 25 and 35 million people who remain stateless.

Published: 27 December 2022 17:52 CET
Demonstrators hold portraits of victims as they take part in a march to pay tribute to them and in solidarity with the Kurdish community in Paris (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

The Kurds inhabit largely mountainous regions across southeastern Turkey through northern Syria and Iraq to central Iran. They are often described as the world’s largest people without a state.

Many have been internally displaced in the Middle East because of decades of bitter conflicts, while others have been forced to flee persecution to the West, especially Western Europe.

After three Kurds were shot dead and three others injured on Friday in the 10th district of Paris, home to a large Kurdish population, the community is once again fearful.

The shooting has deepened raw wounds, coming less than 10 years after three Kurdish women activists were gunned down in the same area.

The community’s anger has spilled over with protests and tribute rallies to the victims where demonstrators have chanted: “Our martyrs do not die” in Kurdish and demanded “truth and justice”.

The community wants justice for the 2013 unsolved murder of three activists who belonged to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), proscribed by Turkey and its Western allies as a “terrorist” organisation.

Around 150,000 Kurds live in France.

Demand for a nation

The greatest number of Kurds live in Turkey, where they account for around 20 percent of the overall population.

Predominantly Sunni Muslims, with non-Muslim minorities and often secular political groups, the Kurds live on almost half a million square kilometres of territory in the Middle East.

The collapse of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I opened the way for the creation of a Kurdish state in the post-war Treaty of Sevres.

However Turkish nationalists, led by army general Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, opposed the harsh terms of the treaty and launched a new war.

It resulted in a new accord, the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which established the boundaries of modern Turkey and effectively drew a line under international support for an independent Kurdistan.

Kurds have long demanded their own nation but the countries where they are settled often see them as a threat to their territorial integrity.

Despite sharing the goal of their own state, Kurds are divided among themselves into different parties and factions.

These groups, sometimes split across borders, can be antagonistic towards each other, and frequently used by neighbouring powers for their own ends.

Battle against jihadists

In Syria, Kurdish groups adopted a neutral position at the start of the civil war in 2011, before benefiting from the chaos and establishing an autonomous administration in the north.

Kurdish fighters also dominate the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which led the fight against the Islamic State extremist group.

The United States’ support for the SDF has angered its NATO ally Turkey as Ankara says the Kurdish fighters are a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched multiple military operations and air raids against Kurdish fighters, most recently striking targets last month in northern Syria and Iraq.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month threatened to launch another offensive in Syria against Kurdish fighters.

Turkey-France tensions

The Kurdish issue is one of many causing tensions between Turkey and France.

One particularly thorny subject is the 2013 killings. The victims’ families believe Turkish spies ordered the hit.

The only suspect who was due to go on trial died in December 2016 from brain cancer but a French judicial investigation into the killings continues today into a possible terrorist attack.

There have been violent incidents in the past involving Kurds in France.

In April last year, four men of Kurdish origin were beaten with iron bars in a Kurdish cultural association in Lyon, eastern France, in an attack blamed on the ultra-nationalist Turkish Grey Wolves group that was later banned.

“There are direct threats, Kurdish political, cultural and diplomatic representations in France are right to be scared,” Adel Bakawan, director of the French Research Centre on Iraq, told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

After last week’s clashes between police and demonstrators, Bakawan however feared some limited incidents could “tarnish” the feeling of solidarity from the French public towards Kurds.

For the Kurdish community, however, the attack was not an isolated racist crime by a white 69-year-old man. They have blamed Turkey, although French investigators have not given any indication of Ankara’s involvement.

Turkey has slammed France over the protests and blamed the PKK for the unrest.

On Monday, the Turkish foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador to Ankara and “expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by PKK circles”, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Language tests and easier expulsion: What’s in France’s new immigration law

France's interior minister has unveiled the new law on immigration - including changes to cartes de séjour and language tests - that will be debated in parliament next year. Here are the main points.

Published: 22 December 2022 10:57 CET
Interior minister Gérald Darmanin and labour minister Olivier Dusspot had announced the new law in a newspaper interview back in November, but on Wednesday the first draft of the bill was unveiled.

This will be debated in parliament early in 2023. Any law that is passed could end up with changes and amendments added during its parliamentary journey, and that’s if the government manages to get it passed at all, which is far from certain given the deadlock in parliament.

So with those caveats in place, here’s what the new law proposes;

Language tests for residency cards

Any foreigner in France applying for the long-term carte de séjour pluriannelle will have to prove that they have “mastered a minimum level of French language” – the first time that formal language tests have been required for residency cards (at present it is only required for citizenship).

This does not affect new arrivals or anyone on the short-term 1-year or 5-year cards, nor does it affect Brits in France who are covered by the Withdrawal Agreement (since they either already have a carte de séjour permanent or have the right to apply directly for the carte de séjour permanent once their 5-year card nears expiry).

At present the Office français de l’immigration et de l’integration (OFII) can order people who have no or very little French to attend language classes, but there is no requirement to pass any kind of test.

The new law does not specify details of a test – whether applicants will have to take an exam specially or whether other certificates can be used – nor does it specify the level of language required.

The Interior Ministry told The Local that the level is not expected to change from the current requirement, adding: “To obtain a carte de séjour pluriannuelle, an A1 level is required.”

The difference is in taking the test, rather than simply attending a language course. 

The language level A1 in the international DELF scale is defined as: “The most basic level at which a language is used, called the “discovery” stage. At this stage, the learner can interact in a simple way: he/she can speak about him/herself and his/her immediate environment.”

QUIZ Is your French good enough for citizenship or residency?

Easier expulsion for foreigners who ‘do not respect the values of the republic’

There are already provisions to either refuse a residency permit or expel from the country foreigners who commit crimes in France, but the new law contains several provisions to strengthen these and speed up the process.

Articles 9 and 10 of the law are about fast-tracking the process and reducing the appeals options for people who have already been served an OQTF (order to leave France).

These provisions are generally used for people who have committed crimes or those linked to terrorism or extremist preaching. 

Overstaying, working without a permit and polygamy – what can get you expelled from France?

Article 13, however, contains a proposal to “require foreigners applying for a residence permit to undertake to respect the principles of the Republic and to make it possible to refuse, withdraw or not renew certain residence permits for new reasons linked to their behaviour”.

At present only citizenship requires a formal declaration of adhering to French values.

The “principles” include gender equality, freedom of sexual orientation and the symbols of the Republic.  

However, a similar provision was initially included in the anti-separatism law in 2021 and was rejected by the Constitutional Council because it was too vague. 

Temporary residency cards for ‘under pressure’ industries

This is essentially an amnesty for undocumented migrants, since it concerns only foreigners who are already living in France in an ‘irregular situation’. They must have lived in France for at least three years and have worked for a minimum of eight months out of the last 24 in one of the affected industries. 

Anyone who is already living in France and has worked in a job connected to one of the listed industries experiencing a worker shortage can apply for a temporary carte de séjour which will make them legal workers. This will mainly affect industries that find it hard to recruit and are known for employing undocumented workers such as constructions and hospitality.

Special residency cards for healthcare workers 

A new type of carte de séjour is proposed for healthcare workers – particularly doctors or pharmacists – to address a shortage of medics in French hospitals.

The card would last for a maximum duration of 13 months and would give qualified health professionals the right to bring their families with them. It can only be used by medics recruited by public or not-for-profit hospitals or health centres, not private ones.

People-smugglers

The bill proposes tougher sanctions for people-smugglers with a maximum 20 years in prison and fines of up to €1.5 million.

Asylum-seekers

The bill introduces a target time of a maximum of nine months to process asylum claims and aims to create a network of new asylum centres across the country charged with welcoming asylum seekers and beginning to process their paperwork.

Debate

Parliamentary debates are set to begin in early 2023. In order to get the bill passed, the government is likely to need to support of the centre-right Les Réublicains (LR) party, with Darmanin telling Le Figaro “everything that LR have ever asked for on immigration, we are proposing”. 

