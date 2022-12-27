Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Mystery endures in 2013 Paris murder of Kurdish activists

The murder of three Kurdish people living in Paris in a racist attack has brought back memories of the unsolved 2013 murder of three Kurdish women activists - with lingering accusations that France failed to bring those responsible to justice.

Published: 27 December 2022 12:47 CET
Mystery endures in 2013 Paris murder of Kurdish activists
Kurdish supporters wave portraits and flags as they protest, on January 9, 2021 in Paris, in memory of Kurdish activists Leyla Soylemez, Fidan Dogan and Sakine Cansiz who were assassinated by gunshots during the night of 9-10 January 2013 Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Friday’s shooting which left three Kurds dead happened just a few minutes’ walk from the scene of the slayings nine years ago.

READ ALSO What we know about the racist attack in Paris that left 3 dead 

The new attack has brought the 2013 murders back under the spotlight with the Kurdish community asking why French authorities have still been unable to fully elucidate the case and say if there were accomplices or backers.

On January 9, 2013, Sakine Cansiz – one of the founders of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – was murdered along with Fidan Dogan, 28, and 24-year-old Leyla Soylemez. The PKK is blacklisted by Ankara and its Western allies as a terrorist group.

They were shot in the offices of the Kurdistan Information Centre in Paris, just a 10-minute walk away from the Kurdish cultural centre targeted on Friday.

Turkish national Omer Guney was charged with murdering the three but died in hospital of brain cancer in December 2016, just before his case came to trial.

The activists’ families point to documents they say prove the involvement of Turkey’s spy agency (MIT). In 2014, MIT officially denied any role.

After Friday’s shooting, some in the Kurdish community accused France of failing in their duty to protect them, and some clashed with police at protests.

Demonstrators have drawn parallels between the 2013 murders and the latest attack, with some holding images of the three activists.

Some have also accused Turkey of involvement in last week’s shooting, but French investigators have not provided any announcements to that effect.

The 69-year-old suspect, who authorities say has admitted racist beliefs, was charged on Monday with murder motivated by race, ethnicity, nationality or religion.

Guney denied involvement in the 2013 killings, and it was surveillance footage that led to his arrest after he was seen entering the crime scene and one of the victim’s DNA was allegedly found on his coat.

But the murky profile of Guney, a maintenance worker at Charles de Gaulle Airport, added further complication to the case.

Initially police sources said he presented himself as a PKK member, which the group denied, and then he was suspected of being close to ultra-nationalist Turkish groups and accused of infiltrating France’s Kurdish community from late 2011 onwards.

The PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, at first seeking a Kurdish homeland and then in pursuit of greater political autonomy for Kurds.

The group and its supporters defend the PKK as a national liberation movement.

The 2013 murders came as the Turkish state and jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan entered into tentative peace talks to resolve the conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

After the 2015 collapse of a ceasefire, fighting flared again.

Despite MIT’s denial, Turkish media published the recording of a conversation between a man believed to be Guney and two Turkish spies as well as a document resembling a “mission order”.

“His links with Turkish (intelligence) services were proven by several elements in the case,” Antoine Comte, a lawyer for the family of one of the activists killed, told AFP this week.

The investigation, which closed in May 2015, had pointed to the “involvement” of Turkish agents but without referring to any backers.

So the question remained as to whether the agents were involved “officially” and “with their bosses’ approval” or if Guney was a rogue actor, a source close to the case said.

Guney “was suspected of being an ultra-nationalist Turk and there was little doubt over his links with Turkish secret services”, his former lawyer Xavier Nogueras said.

“But the question the judges were asking was whether the order came from MIT or if he had gone to MIT to find out if he could be useful to them”, Nogueras told AFP.

The families’ hope of establishing Ankara’s alleged involvement has not been extinguished, despite Guney’s death.

In 2017, they filed their first legal complaint with documents they said proved the killings were an “operation carefully planned by the Turkish secret services”.

The Paris prosecutor closed the case but after the families filed another complaint, an anti-terror judge was appointed to dig further into the case.

Earlier this month, the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) urged France to reveal information from the investigation to put an end to “impunity”.

“There are still many investigations to be carried out,” lawyer Comte said.

He added that only three days before Friday’s attack, the families met with judges leading the 2013 case.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

What do we know about the racist attack that left 3 dead in Paris?

On Friday a gunman - who later described himself to police as 'a racist' - opened fire in Paris, killing three people and wounding three others. Here's what we know about the latest attack to hit the French capital.

Published: 27 December 2022 11:39 CET
What do we know about the racist attack that left 3 dead in Paris?

What happened?

On Friday, December 23rd, shortly before noon, a 69-year-old man stood in front of a Kurdish cultural centre on rue d’Enghien in Paris’ trendy 10th arrondissement and opened fire, before moving to a neighbouring hair salon where he continued shooting.

Two people died at the scene and a third died later in hospital, while three others were injured.

The gunman was tackled and subdued by customers at the hair salon, suffering facial injuries, before police arrived and arrested him. 

After spending a night in a psychiatric unit, he was brought before a judge on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder on the grounds of race, nation, ethnicity or religion, as well as firearms offences, and remanded in custody.

Who were the victims?

The shooter was ‘clearly targeting foreigners’ said interior minister Gérald Darmanin, and all three victims were Kurds who were living in Paris.

Emine Kara was a leader of the Kurdish women’s movement in France, according to tributes posted online.

The two men killed were named as Mir Perwar, a Kurdish artist who had refugee status after being prosecuted for his art in Turkey, and Abdulrahman Kizil, a regular attendee of the Kurdish cultural centre.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect has been named in French media as William M – following the usual convention of providing only a first name and initial during the early part of the legal process.

He is a 69-year-old retired train driver and French citizen with previous convictions for violence.

He was convicted of an attempted murder in the multi-cultural area of Seine-Saint-Denis in 2016, but was later freed on appeal. In 2021 he was convicted of attacking a migrant camp with a sword, slashing at tents as people slept and injuring two people.

French media reported that he had been freed on bail over the migrant camp attack a short time before the shooting.

Does he have any political or foreign links?

William M told investigators that his motives were racist and he wanted to kill foreigners.

However, investigators are still trying to establish whether he had links to any far-right groups – initial searches of his phone and computer did not reveal “any links with extremist ideology”, according to the Paris prosecutor.

Questions for the authorities

The investigation continues into William M, his previous activities and any political links but already the case has thrown up some big questions for authorities.

The main question, which led to demonstrations and some clashes with police immediately after the murders, is why he had been released on bail after the attack at the migrant camp.

There are also questions around the weapon that he used, since his previous convictions should have disqualified him from owning a firearm. He had reportedly purchased it from a member of a shooting club he frequented, but it had never been declared or handed in to authorities after his previous convictions.

As the investigation continues, police will also be focusing on whether William M had any links to extremist groups, whether he targeted Kurds in particular or simply ‘foreigners’ and whether there was a political dimension to his attack on Kurds – a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran.

Far-right threat

France’s interior minister Gérald Darmanin has repeatedly warned of the threat from far-right groups in France.

12 members of a far-right group are due to stand trial over a plot to stab Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

More recently, during the France-Morocco World Cup semi final, around 40 people with links to the far-right were arrested after trying to take weapons onto the Champs-Elyées with the apparent intention of attacking Morocco fans.

William M was apparently not being monitored by security services. 

SHOW COMMENTS