Why do I need to know fermer sa boîte à camembert?

Because you might want a cheeky way to ask for a bit of quiet

What does it mean?

Fermer sa boîte à camembert – pronounced fair-may sah bwat ah cam-uhm-berr – translates precisely to “close one’s camembert box.”

While you might be told to do this literally – if the person you’re sharing a table with is not a fan of cheese – this expression is most commonly used by adults looking to tell a child to be quiet.

It is a synonym of the more commonly known expression “tais-toi” which means “be quiet!”

In English, an equivalent might be “shut your cake hole.”

You might also hear this used amongst adults – though most often in a joking manner, as the expression is not very serious in nature.

Use it like this

Je lui ai dit de fermer sa boîte à camembert et d’arrêter de se moquer de sa petite sœur. – I told him to quiet down and to stop making fun of his little sister.

Ferme ta boîte de camembert ! Tu ne vas pas gagner, même si tu continues à faire des blagues. – Shut up! You won’t win, even if you keep making jokes.