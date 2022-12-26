For members
French tests, Brexit banking and TV: essential articles for life in France
The new immigration law that could mean language tests for foreigners in France, how Brexit has changed financial rules for Brits and the little-known website that cuts the country’s notorious red tape - here are our latest must-read articles.
Published: 26 December 2022 07:36 CET
Ask the Expert: How Brexit has changed the rules on pensions, investments and bank accounts for Brits in France
Brexit has changed many things for Brits living in France - among them rules around pensions, investments and bank accounts. Our financial expert guides you through the potential pitfalls.
Published: 21 December 2022 09:20 CET
