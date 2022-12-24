Read news from:
CRIME

Paris gunman who killed three people admits he’s ‘racist’

A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said Saturday.

Published: 24 December 2022 12:23 CET
Paris
On Friday around noon, there was a shooting incident at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hair salon nearby in the 10th district of Paris. Photo by Nicolas Debray / Pixabay

The shots at the centre and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the trendy 10th district of the French capital, a bustling area of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population.

Three others were wounded in the attack that the gunman attributed to his being “racist”, the source said.

He was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and “two or three loaded magazines”, the source added.

The weapon was a “much-used” US Army Colt 1911 pistol.

French President Emmanuel Macron said “the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris” and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community on Saturday.

The gunman, who has a history of racist violence, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested.

Of the three wounded people, one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries.

According to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), the dead inculded one woman and two men.

Emine Kara was a leader of the Kurdish Women’s Movement in France, the organisation’s spokesman Agit Polat said. Her claim for political asylum in France had been rejected.

The other victims were Abdulrahman Kizil and Mir Perwer, a political refugee and artist, according to the CDK-F.

A police source confirmed that Kara and Kizil were among the victims.

‘He is crazy’

The Kurdish community centre, called Centre Ahmet Kaya, is used by a charity that organises concerts and exhibitions, and helps the Kurdish diaspora in the Paris region.

The Kurdish community is due to hold a demonstration in Paris on Saturday afternoon.

Within hours of the attack, Kurdish protesters clashed with police, who used tear gas in an attempt to disperse them as they tried to break through a police cordon deployed to protect Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had arrived at the scene.

Demonstrators threw objects at police while voicing fury over an attack they saw as deliberate, and which they said French security services had done too little to prevent.

Several cars parked in the area as well as police vehicles had their windows smashed as protesters threw bricks.

The shooter – named as William M. in the French media – is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences who had been released on bail earlier this month.

The retired train driver was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in the multicultural Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, but appealed.

A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.

Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.

“He is crazy, he’s an idiot,” his father was quoted as saying by the M6 television channel.

Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran.

CRIME

Asia’s ‘Serpent’ serial killer en route to Paris

For decades Asia's most wanted man, French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, terrorised the continent with a string of murders in the 1970s that targeted tourists.

Published: 24 December 2022 09:34 CET
Asia's 'Serpent' serial killer en route to Paris

The man nicknamed “the Serpent” was freed on health grounds from prison in Nepal on Friday.

Here is a timeline of his alleged killing spree:

1944: Born in Asia

Sobhraj is born in Saigon on April 6, 1944, to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later remarries a Frenchman.

In 1963, he embarks on a life as an international crook, which will take him to Greece, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In 1970, he moves to India, where he is arrested a year later for a jewellery heist. He flees while out on bail and goes to Greece, where he also manages to escape after being arrested.

1975: ‘Bikini killer’

He arrives in Bangkok in 1975 with his Canadian girlfriend and an Indian associate.

He hangs out with tourists, passing himself off as a trader in precious stones.

In October, the body of a young woman is found on a Thai beach in Pattaya, wearing a bikini. Other victims follow, beaten, strangled or burned to death.

Sobhraj, who will become known as the “bikini killer” allegedly uses his victims’ passports for mysterious trips linked to trade in precious stones and drugs.

Under a cloud of suspicion, he flees to India.

1976: Arrested in India

In July 1976, he is arrested in India after trying to drug a group of more than 20 French tourists in a New Delhi hotel.

He is also accused of the murder of another French tourist, Luc Salomon, who had been poisoned in a Mumbai hotel.

In May 1982, he is handed a life sentence by an Indian court for the 1976 murder of Israeli tourist Alan Jacob, but is acquitted on appeal a year later for lack of evidence.

He remains in prison for his other crimes.

1980: Thailand demands extradition

In late 1985, India agrees to Thailand’s request to extradite Sobhraj for the murders of a Turkish tourist and a young American woman, Teresa Knowlton.

He risks the death penalty there.

He then escapes from jail in New Delhi in March 1986 by feeding drug-laced sweets to his guards.

He is recaptured three weeks later in a Goa restaurant.

But delays in the Indian legal system mean the prison-break case does not come to trial for several years, by which time Thai authorities have lost interest in having him extradited.

Accused of at least 15 murders across 10 countries, by the time he leaves Indian jails, his alleged crimes have fallen under the statute of limitations in Thailand.

Upon release, he goes to France and lives there quietly until 2003 before returning to Nepal.

2004: Life sentence

Nicknamed the “Serpent” for his skill in slipping and sliding out of the judicial dragnet, Sobhraj returns to Nepal to set up a shawl export company under a false identity.

He is quickly recognised and arrested in Kathmandu for the 1975 murders of two tourists, Canadian backpacker Laurent Armand Carriere and American Connie Joe Bronzich.

He receives a life sentence in August 2004.

2022: Freed from prison

On December 21, 2022, Nepal’s top court orders Sobhraj to be released from prison on health grounds.

He is freed on December 23 and put on a flight at Kathmandu airport to Doha en route to Paris, where he lands early Saturday.

While onboard his flight, he tells AFP he thinks he has been wrongly described as a serial killer.

