For members
INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Strike anger, wine jokes and French insouciance
From festive traditions and 'bromance' photos to the best politics-themed wine jokes, via growing anger over strikes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 24 December 2022 08:34 CET
French oysters in the port of La Teste. Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP
For members
INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Dressing room parties, power cuts and pipi sauvage
From sporting celebrations to keeping the lights on, via wacky Christmas decorations and apparent castration threats, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 17 December 2022 08:42 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments