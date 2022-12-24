Inside France: Strike anger, wine jokes and French insouciance

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Striking point

There’s an unusual level of anger in France this week over rail strikes called for the Christmas weekend that have left 200,000 people without transport.

While it’s obviously never convenient if your train is cancelled, in general French people are fairly phlegmatic about strikes, accepting them as part of the social contract that also gives generous benefits and strong protections for employees (strikes are often referred to as mouvements sociaux – social movements).

But there’s also a tradition that strikers often (not always) declare a trève – truce – over Christmas to allow people to travel to see families. This strike has deliberately targeted the Christmas weekend and that, coupled with the lack of official union status, has led to condemnation and even calls for the government to intervene and force rail staff back to work.

Picture of the week

And if you want a perfect example of French insouciance in the face of strikes, demos, riots and other social unrest it has to be this picture, which I stumbled across this week while searching for ‘general French street scene’.

It was shot by Agence France Presse photographer Sebastien Salom-Gomis in Nantes last summer.

Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

Wine of the week

I’m not a sommelier and have no idea if this is nice or not, but the best topical wine joke of the week is definitely this one. The wine is labelled ‘Le 49.3’ after the article of the French constitution that allows governments to push legislation through parliament without a majority with the suggestion that it ‘passes with everything’.

Nos viticulteurs audois ont de l'humour 👌😋 pic.twitter.com/rpCSicAIla — 🌞🌊uoɥɔuoꓤ ǝɓɹǝS🌊🌞 (@SergeRonchon) December 18, 2022

Seasons greetings

And of course, a very happy Christmas to all readers! Hopefully everyone enjoys their dinner, I’m firmly of the belief that one of the best things about being an immigrant is that you get to choose the best festive treats of your two countries (hello, oyster platters) and ditch the rubbish ones (goodbye, Christmas pudding).

But although I’m not quite old enough to qualify for one yet, my favourite thing about Christmas in France is the hampers of luxury food and drink that mayors distribute to their older constituents. Seasonal solidarité in action.

We’re talking about French Christmas traditions on the podcast this week, as well as the latest from parliament, why France has 12 time zones, France’s richest man and the best digestifs. We’re also having a look at why those photos of president Emmanuel Macron and Kylian Mbappé are not quite what they seem.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.