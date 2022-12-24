Read news from:
Inside France: Strike anger, wine jokes and French insouciance

From festive traditions and 'bromance' photos to the best politics-themed wine jokes, via growing anger over strikes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 24 December 2022 08:34 CET
Inside France: Strike anger, wine jokes and French insouciance
French oysters in the port of La Teste. Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Striking point

There’s an unusual level of anger in France this week over rail strikes called for the Christmas weekend that have left 200,000 people without transport.

While it’s obviously never convenient if your train is cancelled, in general French people are fairly phlegmatic about strikes, accepting them as part of the social contract that also gives generous benefits and strong protections for employees (strikes are often referred to as mouvements sociaux – social movements). 

But there’s also a tradition that strikers often (not always) declare a trève – truce – over Christmas to allow people to travel to see families. This strike has deliberately targeted the Christmas weekend and that, coupled with the lack of official union status, has led to condemnation and even calls for the government to intervene and force rail staff back to work. 

Picture of the week

And if you want a perfect example of French insouciance in the face of strikes, demos, riots and other social unrest it has to be this picture, which I stumbled across this week while searching for ‘general French street scene’.

It was shot by Agence France Presse photographer Sebastien Salom-Gomis in Nantes last summer. 

Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

Wine of the week

I’m not a sommelier and have no idea if this is nice or not, but the best topical wine joke of the week is definitely this one. The wine is labelled ‘Le 49.3’ after the article of the French constitution that allows governments to push legislation through parliament without a majority with the suggestion that it ‘passes with everything’.

Seasons greetings

And of course, a very happy Christmas to all readers! Hopefully everyone enjoys their dinner, I’m firmly of the belief that one of the best things about being an immigrant is that you get to choose the best festive treats of your two countries (hello, oyster platters) and ditch the rubbish ones (goodbye, Christmas pudding).

But although I’m not quite old enough to qualify for one yet, my favourite thing about Christmas in France is the hampers of luxury food and drink that mayors distribute to their older constituents. Seasonal solidarité in action.  

We’re talking about French Christmas traditions on the podcast this week, as well as the latest from parliament, why France has 12 time zones, France’s richest man and the best digestifs. We’re also having a look at why those photos of president Emmanuel Macron and Kylian Mbappé are not quite what they seem.

Inside France: Dressing room parties, power cuts and pipi sauvage

From sporting celebrations to keeping the lights on, via wacky Christmas decorations and apparent castration threats, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 17 December 2022 08:42 CET
Inside France: Dressing room parties, power cuts and pipi sauvage

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Power on

It’s been brass monkey weather (as we say in northern England) this week, and there had been predictions that the fierce cold snap would lead to the Ecowatt app turning orange – indicating electricity shortages.

However despite the freezing temperatures, the app has remained a nice, calm green, indicating that all is well with the national grid.

Experts say that the combination of widely practised energy-saving techniques, three nuclear power plants coming back on stream after repairs and energy deliveries from European neighbours enabled the lights to stay on. It also means that power shortages or planned blackouts in the new year are now less likely, which is a relief all round.

Freaky festivities

Secular France enjoys Christmas and most towns put up lights and decorations (while a few indulge in that other seasonal tradition of putting up Christian cribs in public buildings in order to complain about secularism rules).

But the Paris suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye always likes to go a bit non-traditional – here’s their festive illuminations this year.

Football fans

I enjoyed these scenes of French president – and longtime football fan – Emmanuel Macron celebrating with the players in their dressing room after France’s World Cup semi final win over Morocco.

Let’s be honest, who among us would not use our position as president to score match tickets and then go and hang out with the players for the post-match party?

Macron also predicted that France will win the final against Argentina on Sunday – he’s had a 100 percent success rate in his Word Cup predictions so far, so let’s see if he’s right this time . . .  

But of course there’s always a few people who can’t just enjoy a win. Such as Marion Maréchal, niece of Marine Le Pen, who complained that the French team isn’t “representative” enough, because it has too many people of “immigrant origin”.

I’d say that the traditional method of team selection – picking people who are the best at playing football – has worked out pretty well for France in this World Cup. 

Talking France

We’re talking football in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast – along with the new face of rightwing politics, why there’s more to Brigitte Macron, why Paris cafés are battling laptops, why French pools are so strict about Speedos and what is happening with France’s foie gras industry. Plus, as ever, we share out tips for making life in France easier and more fun.

Listen on the link below, or download it HERE

Bright idea of the week 

This sign warns that urinating in public is not allowed, on pain of a €68 fine or ‘confiscation of the object’ . . .

Now please excuse me while I email the Paris mairie to suggest adopting this policy immediately for those who insist in indulging in ‘pipi sauvage‘ (pissing in the street). 

