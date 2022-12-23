Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

Marseille to impose tighter restrictions on cruise ships

As Mediterranean ports prepare to impose tight controls on cruise ships, France's second city is looking to go further to cut emissions.

Published: 23 December 2022 11:14 CET
(Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

Marseille has welcomed new Mediterranean-wide rules that will require cruise ships to cut sulphur oxide emissions by 80 percent – and signalled that it wants to go further to reduce pollution.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has decided to designate the entire Mediterranean an Emission Control Area for sulphur oxides and particulate matter.

That means that from May 1st, 2025, ships operating in it will be required to comply with a limit for sulphur content in fuel oil that is a fifth of the legal limit outside this area, or 0.1 percent against permitted levels of 0.5 percent outside the Med, while permitted particulate matter levels will be cut by nearly 25 percent.

It is estimated this will lead to an annual reduction of 8.5 million tons of emissions into the atmosphere, and protect marine life.

Marseille’s mayor Benoît Payan described the IMO’s decision as, “a first victory”, and said that the city “wants to go further” by developing an emission control area that also limits nitrogen oxides and fine particles.

In October, shipowners operating in the Mediterranean and the French government signed a charter to accelerate the sustainable development of cruise lines in Marseille. All members of the Cruise Lines International Association, which groups the main cruise lines, signed the charter.

There are three types of marine emission control areas in the world: Seca areas for sulphur oxides, Neca areas for nitrogen oxides, and ECA areas where all of these pollutants are regulated. The Mediterranean will become the fifth Seca zone in the world.

In September, Marseille launched a ‘world first’ zero-emissions ferry, for use on the Marseille-Corsia route.

POLITICS

France and Germany urge US to expand green energy exemptions

France and Germany called Monday on the United States to expand exemptions to domestic production requirements under its massive programme to encourage a green energy transition.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:10 CET
France and Germany urge US to expand green energy exemptions

Washington’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act contains around $370 billion in subsidies for green energy, as well as tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries, to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

EU countries have poured criticism on the IRA, seeing the domestic production requirement as a threat to European jobs, especially in the energy and auto sectors.

The IRA has exemptions for products from its trade bloc partners Canada and Mexico, and France and Germany called Monday  for such exemptions to be expanded to EU nations.

“It is in our mutual interest to rapidly find common ground” on the issue when Europe and the United States are “cooperating to face Russia’s war against Ukraine,” France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire and his German counterpart Robert Habeck said in joint statement.

France and Germany want a solution where “European products are eligible for US tax credits in the same manner as American products are,” they added.

The two ministers and European Commission officials are expected to visit Washington soon in the New year to try to resolve the situation, a source told AFP.

EU nations have been divided on how to respond to the IRA, with French President Emmanuel Macron urging Europe to adopt its own lavish subsidies while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has favoured dialogue with Washington.

The ministers’ joint document advanced proposals for responding to the US subsidies, but EU subsidies were not among them.

It did, however, propose to simplify rules for EU state aid and tax credits.

“We will use all of the instruments of EU trade policy to preserve the common market… and guarantee equitable competition conditions on the global level,” said the document.

