Two dead and four injured in Paris shooting

The man began shooting on Friday morning in the trendy 10th arrondissement of the capital. He was arrested at the scene and police also secured the weapon he had used.

Four people were injured, the prosecutor added, with two in a critical condition.

According to Alexandra Cordebard, the mayor of the 10th arrondissement, the shooter was also injured and is in a serious condition.

#Paris10 rue d'Enghien, intervention de police en cours. ➡️ Une personne interpellée

🔴 Évitez le secteur et laissez les services de secours intervenir pic.twitter.com/5C5wcKCCHk — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) December 23, 2022

French media reported that the shooting happened at a Kurdish cultural centre on rue d’Enghien, and that the man was a 69-year-old retired SNCF driver with French nationality.

“The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over,” a police source told AFP. “His motives remain unknown at this stage.”

The shots shortly before midday caused panic in the neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.