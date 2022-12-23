Read news from:
PARIS

Two dead and four injured in Paris shooting

A man in his 60s opened fire in central Paris on Friday, killing two people and injuring four more, according to the prosecutor.

Published: 23 December 2022 12:42 CET
French security personnel secure the street after several shots were fired along rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, in Paris on December 23, 2022. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

The man began shooting on Friday morning in the trendy 10th arrondissement of the capital. He was arrested at the scene and police also secured the weapon he had used.

Four people were injured, the prosecutor added, with two in a critical condition.

According to Alexandra Cordebard, the mayor of the 10th arrondissement, the shooter was also injured and is in a serious condition.

French media reported that the shooting happened at a Kurdish cultural centre on rue d’Enghien, and that the man was a 69-year-old retired SNCF driver with French nationality.

“The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over,” a police source told AFP. “His motives remain unknown at this stage.”

The shots shortly before midday caused panic in the neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

“There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon ‘he’s in there, he’s in there, go in’,” he explained.

He said he saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.

A shopkeeper in the area told AFP on condition of anonymity that she heard seven or eight shots, saying “it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened and that “a man aged between 60 and 70 has been arrested and is in custody”.

“His identity is in the process of being checked,” it added.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

France planning AI-assisted crowd control for Paris Olympics

French authorities plan to use an AI-assisted crowd control system to monitor people during the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a draft law seen by AFP on Thursday.

Published: 22 December 2022 16:10 CET
The system is intended to allow the security services to detect disturbances and potential problems more easily, but will not use facial recognition technology, the bill says.

French privacy laws mean that facial recognition technology and drones are not generally used to police public events.

The technology could be particularly useful during the highly ambitious open-air opening ceremony which is set to see Olympians sail down the river Seine in front of a giant crowd of 600,000 people.

French police and sports authorities faced severe criticism in May after shambolic scenes during the Champions League final in Paris when football fans were caught in a crowd crush and teargassed.

The draft law, which was presented to the cabinet on Thursday, proposes other security measures including the use of full-body scanners and increases the sentences for hooliganism.

Organisers and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin have both argued in favour of using so-called “intelligent” security camera software that scans images for suspect or dangerous behaviour.

The use of such a system during the Olympics is an “experimentation”, the  draft law says, but could be applied for future public events which face terrorism-related or crowd control risks.

“No biometric data is used, nor facial recognition technology and it does not enable any link or interconnection or automatic flagging with any other personal data system,” the bill states.

The games’ organising committee said on November 21st that it needed to lift its budget estimate by 10 per cent from €3.98 billion to €4.48 billion, partly as a result of inflation.

Rather than opening the games in an athletics stadium as is customary, organisers have planned a ceremony on July 26th, 2024 with a flotilla of some 200 boats sailing down the river Seine.

The banks of the river can accomodate 100,000 people who will have to buy tickets, while another 500,000 are set to watch for free from the street level, according to government estimates.

