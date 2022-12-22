Read news from:
UK government warns arrivals to ‘expect delays’ due to border force strike

The UK government has warned that people arriving into the country from Europe over Christmas should expect delays and disruption as border guards go on strike.

Published: 22 December 2022 11:22 CET
Photo by Ben FATHERS / AFP

The UK Border Force begins a strike on Friday, December 23rd, that is expected to cause major delays and disruption at airports and some ports.

Travellers were warned in a statement: “While the government is taking action to minimise disruption, travellers due to arrive in the UK over the Christmas period are warned to expect delays and disruption over the strike action affecting border control.

“Passengers should be prepared for longer wait times and should check with their travel agents, tour operators and airlines/carriers about possible disruptions to their journey prior to travelling.

“Our eGates will continue to function as per normal and we encourage all those eligible to use them to do so, as the quickest and most efficient way to pass through border control.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents the majority of border staff at airports, has called a strike between December 23rd and 31st, not including December 27th.

READ ALSO Do UK border strikes affect ferries, trains and the Channel Tunnel?

It is part of a wave of strikes hitting the UK as workers including nurses, paramedics, postal staff and rail workers strike for pay rises to help them cope with the soaring cost of living.

The disruption is expected to be concentrated at airports, although the ferry port of Newhaven is also affected, and is likely to lead to extremely long queues at passport control – some are predicting waits of up to 10 hours.

Affected sites are; Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Gatwick Airport, Glasgow Airport, Heathrow Airport – Terminals 2,3,4,5, Manchester Airport and Port of Newhaven.

It could also cause some flight cancellations and delays if passengers are not able to disembark at UK airports – travellers are advised to check with their airline before going to the airport.

The UK government has drafted in some members of the military to help run passport control, but this is likely to be a very limited service. 

Those travelling to the UK should also be aware of significant disruption on the railways, also due to strike action. 

You can find full details of travel between France and the UK HERE, or head to Local sites in Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria and Denmark for the latest on travel.

STRIKES

‘You don’t strike at Christmas’ – fury in France as trains cancelled

More than one third of scheduled trains for the Christmas weekend have been cancelled, amid anger at French rail unions pushing ahead with strike action over the holiday weekend that has seen more 200,000 left without transport.

Published: 22 December 2022 08:59 CET
Just two in five services are scheduled to run over the Christmas weekend when millions of French people are expected to travel for family gatherings.

The worst affected services were high-speed TGV lines, the mainstay of long-distance rail travel in France, leading to a rush for flights, rental cars and car-pooling.

“I understand their demands but do they have to go on strike during the festivities?” Isabelle Barrier, whose train to southwestern Toulouse was cancelled, told AFP in Paris.

“They couldn’t give a damn about people! If they want to strike, I understand, but not the Christmas weekend!” said Emilio Quintana, a father struggling to find a ticket to Marseille, told AFP.

It is common for striking workers to declare a trève (truce) is strike action falls over Christmas weekend, to allow people to travel to visit family, although the 2019 transport strikes of December and January continued over Christmas with no truce. 

SNCF’s travel division boss Christophe Fanichet apologised to travellers on Wednesday and called the strike action by ticket inspectors – launched without union backing – “scandalous” and “unacceptable”.

“You don’t strike at Christmas,” agreed government spokesman Olivier Véran.

Transport minister Clément Beaune, whose own TGV home for Christmas is reported to have been cancelled, called on the workers to show “responsibility” and it is understood that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has been involved in negotiations to try and avert the strike. 

In a country where strike action is common and generally accepted, the Christmas action has provoked unusual anger, with Elysée sources briefing that Emmanuel Macron “considers the strike to show a total absence of empathy, solidarity and fraternity”.

Faced with high inflation, ticket inspectors are demanding a further pay hike beyond the 12 percent increase already negotiated which will take effect over two years, according to the SNCF.

But unions involved in the negotiations reportedly could not agree whether to push ahead with the Christmas strikes, and in the end left a strike notice in place but did not call for strike action – leaving the decision up to workers in local areas.

Annual inflation is running at around 6 percent in France, lower than most other European countries which are also facing public sector strikes.

Neighbouring Britain has been hit by a wave of stoppages from rail workers, as well as nurses, passport control workers and ambulance drivers.

READ ALSO How strikes will affect Christmas travel between France and the UK

France’s strike notice runs from Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th. A further provisional notice is in place from Friday, December 30th to Monday, January 2nd.  

According to the SNCF website earlier, half or more of scheduled trains for the weekend had been cancelled on key routes such as Paris to Rennes, western France, or Paris to Bordeaux, in the southwest.

Half the services to Spain have been slashed, and a third of those to Italy.

The rail operator promised re-bookings free of charge, including for more expensive seats, but most TGVs were already fully booked on Wednesday.

It also offered to give out vouchers worth twice the original ticket price to people whose trains have been cancelled. This applies to those who manage to exchange their tickets.

But travellers queueing at railway stations said that was not much of a consolation for a ruined holiday.

Mathilde, a 38-year-old Parisian whose train to Bordeaux was cancelled, said she was tempted to get on another train even without a ticket.

“I might try to force my way onto a train, although I’m not sure that will work,” she said, adding: “I don’t expect SNCF to be very understanding.”

