PARIS

Protests force closure of luxury Paris department store

Dozens of trade union members and disgruntled employees protested on Thursday at the ultra-luxury La Samaritaine shopping store in the heart of Paris, causing managers to shut its doors.

Published: 22 December 2022 16:00 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Head of French multinational corporation LVMH Bernard Arnault (L) at the reopening of La Samaritaine in 2021. Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Owned by the French LVMH luxury giant, La Samaritaine re-opened in June  last year after a €750-million facelift and renovation carried out over 16 years.

“La Samaritaine is a symbolic place representing wealth. A lot of employees here cannot allow themselves to buy what they sell,” Amar Lagha, from the hard-left CGT union, told AFP.

The store is owned by LVMH whose CEO Bernard Arnault this week was named as the world’s richest man

Around 200-300 protesters were involved, including union members and employees, the CGT claimed.

OPINION The new Samaritaine is an example of the ‘Disneyfication’ of Paris

Wearing red vests with the union’s emblem, they could be seen standing among the displays of luxury handbags, make up and clothing even after management shut the store in the morning.

“Almost all of the demonstrators were not employees of la Samaritaine,” the store’s management said in a statement. “For security reasons, clients and personnel were evacuated.”

France has been hit by a series of strikes in different sectors of the economy as employees push for pay hikes in the face of annual inflation of around 6.0 percent.

Many train managers and ticket inspectors on the national railways have announced a stoppage over the Christmas weekend starting Friday, leading to two in five long-distance trains being cancelled.

Travellers and the government have reacted with fury to the train strike, which has been organised informally without union backing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

France planning AI-assisted crowd control for Paris Olympics

French authorities plan to use an AI-assisted crowd control system to monitor people during the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a draft law seen by AFP on Thursday.

Published: 22 December 2022 16:10 CET
The system is intended to allow the security services to detect disturbances and potential problems more easily, but will not use facial recognition technology, the bill says.

French privacy laws mean that facial recognition technology and drones are not generally used to police public events.

The technology could be particularly useful during the highly ambitious open-air opening ceremony which is set to see Olympians sail down the river Seine in front of a giant crowd of 600,000 people.

French police and sports authorities faced severe criticism in May after shambolic scenes during the Champions League final in Paris when football fans were caught in a crowd crush and teargassed.

The draft law, which was presented to the cabinet on Thursday, proposes other security measures including the use of full-body scanners and increases the sentences for hooliganism.

Organisers and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin have both argued in favour of using so-called “intelligent” security camera software that scans images for suspect or dangerous behaviour.

The use of such a system during the Olympics is an “experimentation”, the  draft law says, but could be applied for future public events which face terrorism-related or crowd control risks.

“No biometric data is used, nor facial recognition technology and it does not enable any link or interconnection or automatic flagging with any other personal data system,” the bill states.

The games’ organising committee said on November 21st that it needed to lift its budget estimate by 10 per cent from €3.98 billion to €4.48 billion, partly as a result of inflation.

Rather than opening the games in an athletics stadium as is customary, organisers have planned a ceremony on July 26th, 2024 with a flotilla of some 200 boats sailing down the river Seine.

The banks of the river can accomodate 100,000 people who will have to buy tickets, while another 500,000 are set to watch for free from the street level, according to government estimates.

