MONEY

French property: What is a PEL and can it help offer a lower mortgage rate?

Whether you are a first-time home buyer or you are looking to refurbish your home, this French savings programme can help you save and get a more attractive rate for your loan.

Published: 22 December 2022 11:48 CET
French property: What is a PEL and can it help offer a lower mortgage rate?
Keys displayed in a property advertisement (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

If you are looking to buy a home in France – or refurbish a property – then you might consider either the PEL (Plan épargne logement) or CEL (compte épargne logement), which are French savings plans that can help you secure a more advantageous personal loan rate or mortgage.

Essentially, one opens a PEL or CEL with the intention of investing in French property within the coming years, and the plan helps to facilitate that saving with a higher cap than other generic savings accounts.

Before opening a PEL or CEL plan, however, there are a few things you should know:

Who should open a PEL or CEL?

Financial advisor Maeve Hoffman, a partner at Spectrum IFA Group, “definitely recommends” opening PEL or CEL “for first time homebuyers.” Those looking to refurbish existing property might also consider opening a PEL or CEL.

The savings programme “helps to demonstrate to your bank that you can save and that you have enough to pay a mortgage.” 

After the saving term, the account owner “can take out a mortgage or personal loan for renovations at a better rate.” 

Things to consider before opening a PEL or CEL

If you already have a lump sum prepared for purchasing a home, this option is probably not for you. Instead, you might consider placing your funds in a CAT – Compte à Terme. This is a savings account with a higher rate of interest than a generic savings account, like a Livret A.

It is only available for a specific amount of time, so if you have a clear timeline of when you will be purchasing the property or paying for the refurbishment, you might consider putting the funds into a CAT so they can earn a bit more interest than they would in a generic saving’s or current account. 

This must be done by signing a contract with a bank, and by specifying the term of the investment (meaning you as the investor would not have access to those funds during the set-time). The contract will also specify the type of interest rate. Keep in mind that interest accrued would be subject to income tax and social security deductions.

For those looking to grow their investments for other purposes, then you can find detailed information for Brits living in France HERE and for Americans HERE.

As this savings plan is opened with your bank, it “locks the investor into that particular bank,” Hoffman explained. This means you would likely need to go through this bank for your personal loan or mortgage. 

The savings plan also has a minimum period of investment, and depending on whether you open a CEL or PEL (see below) a minimum amount should be continuously deposited into the account.

US citizens should keep in mind that they must disclose any non-US bank accounts that held $10,000 or more at any one time in the year – you do this when you file your annual tax return, you have to include a Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR).

What is the difference between a PEL and CEL, and how do they work?

The PEL is an accumulated savings that can be used to obtain a mortgage or loan on more advantageous terms. The maximum amount you can pay into the PEL is €61,200.

PELs have a minimum (four years) and maximum (ten years) contractual duration. After 10 years, you can no longer make payments, but your PEL can continue to earn interest for up to five additional years.

The minimum initial deposit is €225, and you must continue to deposit money into the account in accordance with the terms of your individual contract. If you fail to do so, the account will be automatically closed. You can choose between an option to pay into the account on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually basis, though on a yearly basis you should deposit at least €540.

Depending on whether you opened your account prior to or after 2018, you may benefit from a government bonus when purchasing the property you were saving up for. Additionally, the timeline of when you opened your account determines whether interest earned on your savings are taxable. 

Interest earned on a PEL account opened after 2018 is subject to income tax and social security deductions. Every year, your bank should provide you with a statement showing the amount of interest earned on your PEL and the amount of the single flat-rate levy.

As of December 2022, the interest rate was one percent.

The second option is the CEL. You need to start the account with a deposit of €300, and you can save up to €15,300 in the account. With a slightly higher interest rate of 1.25 percent, the minimum yearly deposit for a CEL is €75. 

Interest accrued for a CEL opened after 2018 is also subject to French income tax and social security contributions. 

The biggest difference between the two is how easy it is to access the funds inside the account – releasing funds from a CEL is hypothetically easier than from a PEL, where the money is meant to be blocked away for at least four years and early withdrawals can lead to penalties.

As of December 2022, the interest rate for a CEL was 1.25 percent.

BRITS IN FRANCE

Ask the Expert: How Brexit has changed the rules on pensions, investments and bank accounts for Brits in France

Brexit has changed many things for Brits living in France - among them rules around pensions, investments and bank accounts. Our financial expert guides you through the potential pitfalls.

Published: 21 December 2022 09:20 CET
Ask the Expert: How Brexit has changed the rules on pensions, investments and bank accounts for Brits in France

In an interview with The Local, financial adviser Maeve Hoffman, a partner at Spectrum IFA Group, issued several warnings for Brits living in France, most concerning financial products bought in the UK or UK-based investments.

UK bank accounts

Earlier this year, The Local reported that UK high street banks were beginning to close the accounts of many of their long-standing customers who had moved to France. 

A spokesperson for Barclays bank told The Local in July that “As a ring fenced bank, our Barclays UK products are designed for customers within the UK.

“We will no longer be offering services to personal current account or savings customers (excluding ISAs) within the European Economic Area. We are contacting impacted customers to give them advance notice of this decision and outline the next steps they need to take.”

Since then, several other high street banks have begun either closing accounts or limiting services to people who are no longer resident in the UK.  

Hoffman elaborated on this, explaining that these changes are because “there is no financial passporting.”

She explained that, depending on the bank, some Brits living in France might be able to hold onto “simple savings accounts with small interest roll, if [they are] already open” and that those banked in the UK can typically “keep existing ISAs, but can’t open new ones.”

For Brits living in France who still need a UK account – for example to have a pension paid into – the best option is often internet banks.

French accounts

Brits living in France have the option to open a standard current and savings account with a French bank to deal with everyday financial matters and savings – you can see a breakdown of the options HERE.

If you are looking to save in the short-term, financial adviser Maeve Hoffman, recommends opening a Livret A.

There are also several other savings accounts options available to UK nationals living in France, and you can find more information HERE.

Other problems

However, bank accounts are not the only problems experienced by Brits in France and the basic issue is that they have fewer investment options post-Brexit because certain types of investment are closed to them. It also means that tax-free or tax-efficient investments in the UK no longer offer the same benefits. 

UK investments with tax benefits

Stocks and shares ISAs are a common example of this – though they should not to be confused with a simple cash ISA.

Stocks and shares ISAs are known for being tax efficient in the UK, but they cease to provide the same tax benefits when the holder becomes a resident outside of the UK. Brits in France can continue to hold UK ISAs, but they cannot open new ones or add money into an existing one. 

ISAs can make life quite a bit more complicated for the holder because the “UK financial institution does not provide the level of transactional detail underneath the fund that is needed to declare in France,” Hoffman explained. 

The financial adviser describes stocks and shares ISAs as functioning similar to the French Assurance Vie: “The person puts their money in, and then there is ‘pay per gain’ until they decide to withdraw, at which point it becomes a realised gain. In the UK, this has tax efficiency for the holder.

“Basically, the ISA investment scheme can be compared to a box,” Hoffman explained.

“The ‘physical box’ is called an ISA or Assurance Vie, and what goes in the box depends on you and your risk appetite, and inside the box [the investment] is doing lots of things and it might be tax efficient.

“For Brits coming to France, it’s like someone erased the box, so what is inside is no longer tax efficient. The policy owner then needs to get the financial institution to provide all of the details of the underlying transactions, and without the box it is all declarable.”

Hoffman added that people tend not to understand this “because they think it is about withdrawing money but it’s about the underlying transaction that are happening.”

For those who are planning to remain in France and who might be looking for alternative options to their UK-ISAs, there are local tax-efficient alternatives.

Michael Lodhi, the CEO of Spectrum IFA Group, added that “care is needed with the disposal of UK assets to avoid unintended tax consequences, so always seek professional advice before restructuring existing UK assets. It is also important to check product portability and adaptability so that tax benefits can be maintained on any future return to the UK.”

Pensions 

For Brits resident in France, pensions are often an area of particular concern. According to Maeve Hoffman, one issue people have been running into is that they can access their pensions “but options have been limited.”

Many Brits bought and paid into flexi-access pensions, with the goal that they would be able to have more options when drawing down the funds.

“There were many changes in recent years to pensions in the UK to give people more options, like the flexi-access drawdown,” she said.

“Basically, people bought into these pensions with this intention and now are being told ‘you cannot access it anymore.'”

Offering a hypothetical scenario, Hoffman said “say you have enough money this year, you can leave the pension where it is, but next year you might want to take more money out for a big trip.”

The flexi-access drawdown would allow you to “control it from a tax perspective and from the tax flow – that was a big selling point for pension reform in the UK.”

However, post-Brexit some pension companies in the UK have stopped offering this to EU residents. 

“The problem is that it’s random, it is up to individual pension companies to interpret the laws and see how it applies to them,” added Maeve.

Life insurance 

Finally, Hoffman warned of another trouble area for Brits living in France, particularly retirees or people nearing retirement age, as people see their life insurance policies coming up for alteration “whether that is increasing the term or changing the amount.”

Hoffman explained that for many people nearing the age where they would need to alter their plan, either by increasing their monthly payment or reducing their coverage, they have found themselves in a difficult position because “both of those things are considered new business, and you cannot do new business in the UK if you are not a UK resident.”

The financial expert said that this can be a particular issue for those residing in France, as French life cover “finishes in general at age 70. Some policies do exist, but they are few and far between.” 

French options

But Brits living in France should be aware that they do have several local investment options, unlike their American counterparts, who face problems with the IRS over certain French products.

Assurance Vie

The “Assurance Vie” is a life insurance wrapper that holds investments. The minimum deposit amount will depend on the plan, and these can vary widely, with some requiring higher initial fees than others.

The primary benefit to an Assurance Vie is that it is a great tool for being tax efficient – you can grow investments tax free and you can choose who inherits them, rather than going through the traditional French inheritance process.

Assurance Vie is available to all French tax residents, but you should be aware that if you become a tax resident elsewhere (for example if you move back to the UK) you will likely have to begin paying tax on the earnings made via Assurance Vie.

There are French Assurance Vie plans, as well as International ones, which are based in Ireland and Luxembourg. “The French ones only offer a solution in euros and the international version offers different currency options and is fiscally compliant within the French tax system,” financial adviser Johanna O’Brien, with Beacon Global Wealth, explained in a previous interview with The Local.

O’Brien advised that clients who might be moving countries some point choose the International Assurance Vie “as it is more portable and more flexible.”

PEA (stock savings plan)

The PEA (Plan d’Epargne en Action) is a regulated savings plan, or share account. When you sign up for one, you are given a portfolio of European company shares, and if you leave the investment for at least five years then you are not obligated to pay income tax on it. However, you should keep in mind that you will still have to pay social security contributions on any earnings accrued in the PEA. 

Any adult whose tax residence is in France can open a PEA and save up to €150,000. They are limited to one per person, or one per married couple.

Private pension plans based in France

While private pension plans are available in France, many people continue to rely on state-provided pensions – which all employees in France are required to contribute to.

According to Maeve, private pension plans in France are a relatively new phenomenon. “They would resemble a ‘money purchase program’ in the UK,” she said.

When discussing private pension plans in France, you will likely hear about “Plan d’épargne retraite” (PER). These are new retirement savings plans intended to replace previous options. The PER comes in three forms: one as an individual PER, and two as company PERs.

Maeve Hoffman is a partner at Spectrum IFA Group, financial advisers who specialise in expatriates and foreigners living in France and the EEA.

