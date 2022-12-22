For members
MONEY
French property: What is a PEL and can it help offer a lower mortgage rate?
Whether you are a first-time home buyer or you are looking to refurbish your home, this French savings programme can help you save and get a more attractive rate for your loan.
Published: 22 December 2022 11:48 CET
Keys displayed in a property advertisement (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)
BRITS IN FRANCE
Ask the Expert: How Brexit has changed the rules on pensions, investments and bank accounts for Brits in France
Brexit has changed many things for Brits living in France - among them rules around pensions, investments and bank accounts. Our financial expert guides you through the potential pitfalls.
Published: 21 December 2022 09:20 CET
