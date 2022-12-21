Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: The Macron-Mbappé ‘bromance’, the best Gallic spirits and what makes a French Christmas?

Our Talking France podcast is back with a festive special in which we look at what exactly makes a French Christmas - as well as the latest from parliament, meeting France's richest man, finding out why France has 12 time zones and why people are talking about a 'bromance' between France's president and its best footballer.

Published: 21 December 2022 08:17 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at what’s been happening in France this week.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

We’re taking a look at the latest in the deadlocked French parliament and what the 2023 Budget means for your wallet, while John Lichfield looks back at a “bizarre” six months in French politics.

We’re meeting the world’s richest man – yes, he’s a Frenchman – and the actress who seems to embody the spirit of the capital itself in the new series of Emily in Paris, as well as finding out why France has 12 time zones. 

It’s nearly Christmas so we’re looking at French Christmas traditions – from food, drink and presents to gestures of solidarité and the annual political argument about Nativity scenes.

And of course we couldn’t avoid talking about France’s narrow defeat in the men’s football World Cup – but why has president Emmanuel Macron been described as “offside”? And what was really going on with him and star striker Kylian Mbappé?

You can find the latest episode, plus all four series of Talking France HERE, or wherever you get your podcasts.

PODCAST: Foie gras shortages, Paris cafés battle laptops and why there’s more to Brigitte Macron

Our Talking France podcast is back with another episode that covers Paris café battles, Speedos, foie gras shortages, why Brigitte Macron is more than she seems and of course, France's football joy.

Published: 15 December 2022 10:20 CET
Updated: 17 December 2022 08:46 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield.

We begin with a look into the world of politics, asking who exactly is Eric Ciotti, newly-elected leader of the Les Républicains party, and why his appointment matters.

Find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

And we’re also taking a look at France’s unofficial first lady Brigitte Macron, and why there is more to her than the – undeniably shocking – story of how she met her husband.

And of course – football. More specifically, why the France v Morocco match was more than just a game.

We’re chatting to some Paris café owners about the battle of the laptops – are they right to ban laptops from cafés or is this just a continuation of a long-established tradition of Parisians working in cafés?

We’re also talking Speedos – why they are compulsory in French municipal pools and why Ben was ejected from his local pool.

And as ever we’ll be sharing our tips to make life in France easier and more fun.

You can find all episodes of Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, or HERE.

