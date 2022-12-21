PODCAST: The Macron-Mbappé ‘bromance’, the best Gallic spirits and what makes a French Christmas?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at what’s been happening in France this week.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

We’re taking a look at the latest in the deadlocked French parliament and what the 2023 Budget means for your wallet, while John Lichfield looks back at a “bizarre” six months in French politics.

We’re meeting the world’s richest man – yes, he’s a Frenchman – and the actress who seems to embody the spirit of the capital itself in the new series of Emily in Paris, as well as finding out why France has 12 time zones.

It’s nearly Christmas so we’re looking at French Christmas traditions – from food, drink and presents to gestures of solidarité and the annual political argument about Nativity scenes.

And of course we couldn’t avoid talking about France’s narrow defeat in the men’s football World Cup – but why has president Emmanuel Macron been described as “offside”? And what was really going on with him and star striker Kylian Mbappé?

You can find the latest episode, plus all four series of Talking France HERE, or wherever you get your podcasts.