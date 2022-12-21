Read news from:
French star Omar Sy returns to Senegalese roots for WWI movie

One of France's best-loved stars, Omar Sy, has returned to his Senegalese roots for a movie about colonial troops who fought for France in the World War I trenches.

Published: 21 December 2022 15:40 CET
Omar Sy, producer and actor of the film Tirailleurs, speaks during a press conference in Dakar. Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP

Sy – best-known to an international audience for the Netflix thriller series “Lupin” – was in Dakar on Tuesday for the glitzy premiere of the much-awaited “Tirailleurs.”

The story is about a young man in Senegal named Thierno who is press-ganged into the French army, prompting his father to enlist voluntarily to keep an eye on him. Both are sent to the butchery of the Western Front.

More than 200,000 Africans served in the French armed forces during the first world war.

Many fought as “tirailleurs,” or front-line infantry, where losses were often devastating yet remain overlooked in history books and official records.

French-born Sy, who in the film speaks in his mother tongue of Fula, said he was swept away by the movie’s French-Senegalese currents.

“This is totally my story. It’s totally my identity,” he told AFP.

Sy said he had “many emotions” about the film, to which he had invited friends, relatives and Senegalese members of the crew for the premiere.

“It’s about being able to acknowledge and remind ourselves of what these men have contributed,” Sy told AFP. “It’s something that our generation needs.

Senegalese music stars Youssou N’Dour and Ismael Lo were among local celebrities who attended.

“Tirailleurs”‘ director is Mathieu Vadepied, who teamed up with Sy in 2011 to make “The Intouchables,” an acclaimed comedy drama about a wealthy but haughty quadriplegic and his ebullient black helper from the gritty Paris suburbs.

Vadepied said the film and choice of Dakar for the launch were a tribute to “all these soldiers who took part in these wars.”

“The history between France and Senegal and the other countries in Africa is now a distant but shared history. We are intertwined.”

“Tirailleurs,” which had its festival premiere in May in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section, goes on commercial release in France and Senegal in early January. The English version is entitled “Father & Soldier.”

Among the public who watched the premiere, many said the film turned a vital spotlight on a painful and often forgotten colonial episode.

“We need (a film like this) to open minds and to serve the duty of remembrance. Not all of us are going to read a 500-page book,” said Salome Bar, a 21-year-old French-Senegalese student.

“There is still a taboo,” she said. “You can’t be healed of that wound so easily.”

CULTURE

Emily in Paris’ Sylvie: ‘There’s a certain type of American who thinks they know everything, and we French block them’

To Netflix viewers, she is among the most famous French faces of the moment, appearing in three hits: Call My Agent, The Crown and Emily in Paris, which returns for a third season on Wednesday.

Published: 19 December 2022 09:51 CET
It is quite a turnaround for Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 59, who never expected this level of international fame.

She credits Cedric Klapisch, a director on “Call My Agent”, with pulling her “out of the coffin” after her career stalled in her forties.

But it is her role as Sylvie Grateau, boss of a luxury marketing agency who reluctantly takes on the young naive American, Emily, that has turned Leroy-Beaulieu into a global star.

She relishes the caustic part.

“There is a type of American, like Emily, who wants to conquer the world and thinks they know how to do everything better than the rest, but then comes up against someone like me who says: ‘I am Asterix and I will not let you pass!'” said Leroy-Beaulieu with a grin, invoking the beloved French comic-book star who fights the Roman Empire.

Leroy-Beaulieu’s career started strong in the 1980s, with an award-nominated turn in “Trois Hommes et un Couffin” (remade by Hollywood as “Three Men and a Baby”).

But she never expected to become the embodiment of Parisian style for foreign audiences, having struggled to fit into the city after arriving from Italy as a child.

Her character in “Emily in Paris” is a joyous collection of clichés about French women: chic, thin, disdainful, perched on towering heels, cigarette permanently lodged in her mouth.

Yet Leroy-Beaulieu says the show challenges stereotypes while having fun with them.

“These characters show the importance of breaking certain rules of behaviour, that people have many facets, and you can’t judge them on face value,” she said.

There were moments in season two when Grateau’s tough facade was broken, such as when she was mistaken for the mother of her young lover in a restaurant.

“In season three, we will see more of her vulnerability,” said Leroy-Beaulieu.

The sex life of older women has been a hot topic this year, featuring in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” with Emma Thompson, and French film “La Passagere”, whose lead Cecile de France recently called on filmmakers to “stop showing only young women as objects of desire”.

Leroy-Beaulieu is cautious about the idea that French women are more liberated.

“Compared to American women, who tend to be prisoners of certain codes, we have this reputation (for freedom)… but it is not necessarily true,” she said.

Still, despite the many light-hearted clichés in the series, her character has been inspirational for many.

“Even if she is bitchy, she can handle any situation,” said Yvonne Hazelton, an American writer living in Paris.

She can also relate to the character’s liberated love life.

“I got a divorce in my early fifties and for someone of my generation, when you get a divorce, the level of freedom is amazing,” said Hazelton.

