French rail operator will reimburse double ticket price if train is cancelled at Christmas

Some ticket collectors and conductors have announced a strike from December 23rd to 26th, meaning that SNCF will only be able to run about two thirds of its normal services.

Most trains over the Christmas weekend are fully booked, so people whose trains are cancelled face not being able to travel at all.

Now the CEO of SNCF has announced that it will refund double the price for anyone who cannot travel – so anyone with a pre-booked €100 ticket for a cancelled train will receive €100 reimbursement plus another €100 as compensation.

“Not being able to travel over the Christmas period, sincerely, it is unacceptable. I want to apologise on behalf of the company,” Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, told France Info on Wednesday morning.

He added that the move would be “retrospective”, so that people who have already cancelled their trip after being told that their train was cancelled will also receive the extra payment.

Normally, SNCF offers 100 percent reimbursement for people who are unable to travel on strike days, or a refund of a percentage of the ticket price for people whose trains are delayed.

The strike – which runs from Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th – will see around two thirds of normal services running, and will mainly affect TGV routes. Local TER services, as well as city and suburban rail transport, will not be affected.

Detailed strike timetables will be available 24 hours in advance of travel, but SNCF has already contacted customers whose trains have been cancelled.

