STRIKES

French rail operator will reimburse double ticket price if train is cancelled at Christmas

French rail operator SNCF has announced that it will refund double the ticket price for anyone who cannot travel over Christmas because of strikes.

Published: 21 December 2022 10:12 CET
Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP

Some ticket collectors and conductors have announced a strike from December 23rd to 26th, meaning that SNCF will only be able to run about two thirds of its normal services.

Most trains over the Christmas weekend are fully booked, so people whose trains are cancelled face not being able to travel at all.

Now the CEO of SNCF has announced that it will refund double the price for anyone who cannot travel – so anyone with a pre-booked €100 ticket for a cancelled train will receive €100 reimbursement plus another €100 as compensation.

“Not being able to travel over the Christmas period, sincerely, it is unacceptable. I want to apologise on behalf of the company,” Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, told France Info on Wednesday morning.

He added that the move would be “retrospective”, so that people who have already cancelled their trip after being told that their train was cancelled will also receive the extra payment.

Normally, SNCF offers 100 percent reimbursement for people who are unable to travel on strike days, or a refund of a percentage of the ticket price for people whose trains are delayed.

The strike – which runs from Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th – will see around two thirds of normal services running, and will mainly affect TGV routes. Local TER services, as well as city and suburban rail transport, will not be affected.

Detailed strike timetables will be available 24 hours in advance of travel, but SNCF has already contacted customers whose trains have been cancelled.

You can find the latest on services, plus all other strike news in France, HERE.

TRAVEL NEWS

Eurotunnel passengers to France hit by six hour delays after ‘technical problems’

Passengers travelling to France on the Channel Tunnel faced waits of up to six hours after what the company described as "technical problems" in Folkestone.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:52 CET
People travelling by the Channel tunnel at the Folkestone terminal experienced significant delays on Monday night due to “technical issues,” according to the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Twitter account, with users reporting waiting for six hours to board a train.

Passengers travelling from Calais were not affected, neither were Eurostar services, and services resumed normal operations around 7am on Tuesday.

Some Twitter users also noted difficulties using the My Eurotunnel application throughout the night on Monday. Passengers planning to travel on the Eurotunnel can track updates and see delays HERE.

Eurotunnel did not elaborate on the nature of the problems, which appeared to concern only processing of passengers at the Folkestone terminal – which had already been the site of long delays during the summer holidays.

The delays on Monday came just ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, when many travellers had switched to travelling by Eurotunnel in order to avoid disruption at airports and on trains because of strikes in the UK.

Travel will likely be disrupted within the United Kingdom due to strike action on rail services, as well as walkouts by border staff at many of the country’s major airports during the holiday period.

However, staff at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone reportedly will not take part in strike action, and as of December 20th, British border officials who work in the French port of Calais and at the Eurostar terminal in Gare du Nord have not indicated plans to strike.

READ MORE: How strikes will affect travel between France and the UK this Christmas

Anyone who is booked on the Eurostar should be aware that Eurostar’s UK security staff have filed a strike notice for over the Christmas period.

If you have continued to experience difficulties attempting to cross through the Channel tunnel, you can reach out to the customer service department by following the procedure outlined HERE

