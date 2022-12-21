Read news from:
France sends more air defence missiles to Ukraine

France has delivered more air defence missile systems and other weapons to Ukraine and will send more early next year, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview aired on Tuesday.

Published: 21 December 2022 08:38 CET
France sends more air defence missiles to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron on the flight deck of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

“In recent days, France has sent Ukraine more arms, rocket launchers, Crotale (air defence batteries), equipment beyond what we had already done,” Macron told France’s TF1 and LCI television.

He was speaking aboard the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle off Egypt’s coast, a day before visiting Jordan for a regional summit on Tuesday.

“We are also working with the armed forces minister (Sebastien Lecornu) to be able to deliver useful arms and ammunition again in the first quarter (of 2023), so that the Ukrainians would be able to defend themselves against bombardments,” said Macron.

The planned shipments include new Caesar mobile artillery units, but Macron provided no precise figures.

The president said the number “will depend” on the outcome of ongoing discussions with Denmark, which had ordered the Caesar guns from France and may agree to give at least some of them to Kyiv.

Since Russia’s invasion in February, France has sent Ukraine 18 Caesar units, a 155-mm howitzer mounted on a six-wheeled truck chassis, capable of firing shells at ranges of more than 40 kilometres.

Macron said that he had two “red lines” when it came to arms deliveries: that it did not affect France’s ability to defend itself, and did not make Paris a co-belligerent in the war.

The arms were to “enable Ukraine to defend itself” in the face of a relentless barrage of Russian missiles and drone attacks, he said.

Paris has also already delivered anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as armoured personnel carriers.

The 44-year-old leader also repeated his view that Russia would require security guarantees as part of a negotiated end to the conflict.

Critics in eastern Europe and Ukraine believe Macron should not be publicly raising making concessions to Russia, at a time when its army is occupying parts of Ukraine and deliberately targeting civilians.

“If anyone criticises me for projecting forward to this issue, let them explain what they are proposing,” Macron said in the interview.

“What the people who refuse to prepare or work for it are proposing is total war. It will affect the whole continent,” he added.

Macron maintains that only Ukraine should define the terms of any armistice with Russia, not the country’s Western backers. 

France and Germany urge US to expand green energy exemptions

France and Germany called Monday on the United States to expand exemptions to domestic production requirements under its massive programme to encourage a green energy transition.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:10 CET
France and Germany urge US to expand green energy exemptions

Washington’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act contains around $370 billion in subsidies for green energy, as well as tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries, to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

EU countries have poured criticism on the IRA, seeing the domestic production requirement as a threat to European jobs, especially in the energy and auto sectors.

The IRA has exemptions for products from its trade bloc partners Canada and Mexico, and France and Germany called Monday  for such exemptions to be expanded to EU nations.

“It is in our mutual interest to rapidly find common ground” on the issue when Europe and the United States are “cooperating to face Russia’s war against Ukraine,” France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire and his German counterpart Robert Habeck said in joint statement.

France and Germany want a solution where “European products are eligible for US tax credits in the same manner as American products are,” they added.

The two ministers and European Commission officials are expected to visit Washington soon in the New year to try to resolve the situation, a source told AFP.

EU nations have been divided on how to respond to the IRA, with French President Emmanuel Macron urging Europe to adopt its own lavish subsidies while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has favoured dialogue with Washington.

The ministers’ joint document advanced proposals for responding to the US subsidies, but EU subsidies were not among them.

It did, however, propose to simplify rules for EU state aid and tax credits.

“We will use all of the instruments of EU trade policy to preserve the common market… and guarantee equitable competition conditions on the global level,” said the document.

