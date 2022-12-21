For members
BRITS IN FRANCE
Ask the Expert: How Brexit has changed the rules on pensions, investments and bank accounts for Brits in France
Brexit has changed many things for Brits living in France - among them rules around pensions, investments and bank accounts. Our financial expert guides you through the potential pitfalls.
Published: 21 December 2022 09:20 CET
Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP
For members
BUREAUCRACY
EXPLAINED: The website that speeds up French bureaucracy ‘by up to 50%’
Notorious for their slow speed, French administrative procedures have become more streamlined in recent years - and now a French government website claims it can speed up common processes like exchanging foreign drivers' licences and renewing residency permits.
Published: 20 December 2022 16:50 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments