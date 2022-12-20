French Expression of the Day: Être gratiné

Why do I need to know être gratiné?

Because if you’re a fan of comedy sketches, this type of person probably comes up pretty frequently.

What does it mean?

Être gratiné – roughly eh-truh grah-tee-nay – typically describes a tasty meal that has been cooked with cheese or breadcrumbs on the top so that it has a crusty surface – one that is toasted.

You might see a gratiné crouton on French onion soup, perhaps, or be served pommes de terre gratinées.

But in conversational French, a person can also be “gratiné”, though you might not want to be described this way.

The most common definition for gratiné when used to describe a person would be someone who is clumsy or who makes lots of mistakes. This person might stand out as outlandish or, in a sense, remarkable, for their propensity for blunders. Another French synonym might be maladroit.

You might also hear the word gratin used in other expressions, such as the phrase “le gratin” which means something that is “the best of the best” or in French, le crème de la crème.

So bear in mind that being described as “le gratin” is probably a compliment, while being described as “gratiné” might be a bit of an insult (depending on tone and context, of course).

Use it like this

Le facteur a encore mis notre courrier dans la boîte aux lettres du voisin… il est gratiné celui-là. – The mailman put our mail in the neighbour’s mailbox again… he’s hopeless.

Dans ce sketch, le comédien est censé être gratiné et il trébuche toujours sur la même peau de banane. – In the sketch, the comedian is meant to be clumsy and he always slips on the same banana peel.