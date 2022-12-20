Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Être gratiné

This does not just refer to the delicious onion soup you might already be familiar with.

Published: 20 December 2022 10:25 CET
Why do I need to know être gratiné?

Because if you’re a fan of comedy sketches, this type of person probably comes up pretty frequently.

What does it mean?

Être gratiné roughly eh-truh grah-tee-nay – typically describes a tasty meal that has been cooked with cheese or breadcrumbs on the top so that it has a crusty surface – one that is toasted. 

You might see a gratiné crouton on French onion soup, perhaps, or be served pommes de terre gratinées.

But in conversational French, a person can also be “gratiné”, though you might not want to be described this way.

The most common definition for gratiné when used to describe a person would be someone who is clumsy or who makes lots of mistakes. This person might stand out as outlandish or, in a sense, remarkable, for their propensity for blunders. Another French synonym might be maladroit. 

You might also hear the word gratin used in other expressions, such as the phrase “le gratin” which means something that is “the best of the best” or in French, le crème de la crème. 

So bear in mind that being described as “le gratin” is probably a compliment, while being described as “gratiné” might be a bit of an insult (depending on tone and context, of course).

Use it like this

Le facteur a encore mis notre courrier dans la boîte aux lettres du voisin… il est gratiné celui-là. – The mailman put our mail in the neighbour’s mailbox again… he’s hopeless.

Dans ce sketch, le comédien est censé être gratiné et il trébuche toujours sur la même peau de banane. – In the sketch, the comedian is meant to be clumsy and he always slips on the same banana peel.

French Word of the Day: Sou

You might notice a bit less of this after finishing your Christmas shopping

Published: 19 December 2022 11:27 CET
Why do I need to know sou?

Because you might hear this word during a game of Monopoly with your French friends.

What does it mean?

Sou roughly pronounced soo – refers to a unit of money that was used for hundreds of years prior to decimalisation in France. 

The sou – a coin that once represented five cents (cinq centimes) or  1/20th of a Livre tournois, which was the French currency used during the Ancien Regime.

Despite no longer being part of the French financial system, the word was used for generations and has thus become an important part of the French vocabulary, these days it’s simply a general term for money.

It can be found in several monetary expressions.

For example, someone might use the expression “Une affaire de gros sous” – which refers to a transaction where large sums of money are involved. You might also hear a person describe themselves or someone else as “sans le sou” meaning they are penniless, or without money.

Use it like this

On jouait au monopoly mais j’ai perdu parce que je n’avais pas assez de sou à la banque. –  We were playing Monopoly, but I lost because I did not have enough money in the bank.

Le gars, il est sans le sou. Il prend des décisions financières terribles. – The guy is penniless. He makes terrible financial decisions.

