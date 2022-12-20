Read news from:
France and Germany urge US to expand green energy exemptions

France and Germany called Monday on the United States to expand exemptions to domestic production requirements under its massive programme to encourage a green energy transition.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:10 CET
France and Germany urge US to expand green energy exemptions
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (R) and German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck (L) during a press conference in Paris on February 7, 2022. (Photo by Eric PIERMONT / AFP)

Washington’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act contains around $370 billion in subsidies for green energy, as well as tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries, to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

EU countries have poured criticism on the IRA, seeing the domestic production requirement as a threat to European jobs, especially in the energy and auto sectors.

The IRA has exemptions for products from its trade bloc partners Canada and Mexico, and France and Germany called Monday  for such exemptions to be expanded to EU nations.

“It is in our mutual interest to rapidly find common ground” on the issue when Europe and the United States are “cooperating to face Russia’s war against Ukraine,” France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire and his German counterpart Robert Habeck said in joint statement.

France and Germany want a solution where “European products are eligible for US tax credits in the same manner as American products are,” they added.

The two ministers and European Commission officials are expected to visit Washington soon in the New year to try to resolve the situation, a source told AFP.

EU nations have been divided on how to respond to the IRA, with French President Emmanuel Macron urging Europe to adopt its own lavish subsidies while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has favoured dialogue with Washington.

The ministers’ joint document advanced proposals for responding to the US subsidies, but EU subsidies were not among them.

It did, however, propose to simplify rules for EU state aid and tax credits.

“We will use all of the instruments of EU trade policy to preserve the common market… and guarantee equitable competition conditions on the global level,” said the document.

France bans disposable packaging and utensils in fast-food restaurants

Fast-food eateries in France will soon no longer be able to use disposable containers, plates, cups and tableware for clients eating in, the latest measure from a 2020 law to combat waste and encourage recycling.

Published: 19 December 2022 13:03 CET
France bans disposable packaging and utensils in fast-food restaurants

Restaurants have been preparing for months to implement a rule that comes into force on January 1st, which for many has upended business models based on single-use packaging and utensils, both for eating in and for take-out.

The roughly 30,000 fast-food outlets in France serve six billion meals a year, generating an estimated 180,000 tons of waste.

“It’s an emblematic measure that if properly implemented will make a very concrete difference for people — it definitely goes in the right direction,” said Moira Tourneur of non-profit Zero Waste France.

READ ALSO How France’s anti-waste law will affect you

But the law has drawn criticism from the European Paper Packaging Alliance (EPPA), which argues that most single-use containers are made of renewable resources and have a recycling rate of 82 percent across the European Union.

It also says making and washing durable items consumes more energy and water, defeating a purpose of the environmental cause.

Restaurants have noted as well that clients often take reusable cups with them after a meal or end up throwing plates and cutlery in the trash instead of returning them.

After several months of testing, the Subway sandwich chain found it needed to mount a “public awareness effort” with franchise operators that included new posters to inform clients to reuse tableware, a spokeswoman told AFP.

At a McDonald’s in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, manager Maria Varela said they needed to hire an additional dishwasher and more hosts to explain that plates, knives and forks must now be separated from trash.

“At first it was very complicated, both at the counter and with table service,” she said, noting that the kitchen had to be remodelled to cope with the new requirements.

“Everything that was in cardboard is now in reusable plastic. We had to rethink everything in the kitchen, separate take-out from on-site orders, create new storage space.

Pressure groups worry the additional requirements might lead fast-food operators to resist.

Several including Surfrider, Zero Waste France and No Plastic in My Sea have urged clients to “sanction the chains that don’t respect the law” by taking their business elsewhere.

“I didn’t know about this but it’s good that it’s mandatory,” said Tom Fresneau, 16, who was eating a burger with a friend at the McDonald’s outside the French capital.

“But it does cost more than paper and cardboard, so I understand if it’s problematic for the smaller fast-food restaurants that might have to raise their prices,” he said.

