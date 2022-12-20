For members
BUREAUCRACY
EXPLAINED: The website that speeds up French bureaucracy ‘by up to 50%’
Notorious for their slow speed, French administrative procedures have become more streamlined in recent years - and now a French government website claims it can speed up common processes like exchanging foreign drivers' licences and renewing residency permits.
Published: 20 December 2022 16:50 CET
A screenshot of the log-in page for French government website "démarches-simplifiées" (Photo Credit: The Local)
For members
BANKING
What is a Livret A and should foreigners living in France open one?
If you open a French bank account, you may also be offered a Livret A - here's what that means and whether they are a good idea for foreigners living in France.
Published: 19 December 2022 12:12 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments