BUREAUCRACY

EXPLAINED: The website that speeds up French bureaucracy ‘by up to 50%’

Notorious for their slow speed, French administrative procedures have become more streamlined in recent years - and now a French government website claims it can speed up common processes like exchanging foreign drivers' licences and renewing residency permits.

Published: 20 December 2022 16:50 CET
A screenshot of the log-in page for French government website "démarches-simplifiées" (Photo Credit: The Local)

From driver’s licences to submitting documents related to residency permits for foreigners, the French website démarches simplifiées (procedures simplified) seeks to make it easier – and faster – to handle French administrative procedures online.

The website is a recent innovation by the French government that aims to streamline administrative procedures and make more processes that once required in-person, paper-heavy meetings available online.

According to the site, the goal is to decrease administrative processing times by 50 percent in France. As of mid-December, more than seven million files had been submitted via démarches simplifiées.

It doesn’t change the actual processes, or mean that you don’t still need a dossier of documents, but what it aims to do is bring a whole host of different processes together on one site.

However, it is still optional for local authorities to use, so exactly what you can do with it depends on where you live – some préfectures seem more engaged with it than others.

You can still do any of these processes directly via your préfecture if you prefer not to use the site.

Why would I use this website?

It has a variety of different processes, but probably the main reasons a foreigner living in France might use this website would be to submit files related to a visa or residency permit renewal or a driver’s licence.

More French administrative tasks have been migrating to the site recently, however. For example, the police prefecture for the city of Paris has moved some procedures, like declaring “an animal nuisance” – signalling to local authorities that there may be a rat or pigeon infestation – to démarches simplifiées

As more French procedures become computerised, this website might become more necessary in day-to-day life in France, but for now, it is a good first step before making an in person meeting or completing an admin task that requires mailing documents.

How do I use this website?

Some of the website is in English, such as the log-in page, while other parts of the website are solely available in French.

To log on, you can go to THIS link. You can sign in using FranceConnect, or by creating an online account.

Screenshot of log-in page for Démarches Simplifiées

Once you logged in, you first select the type of procedure you want to do, for example Démarches relatives au permis de conduire (tasks relating to driving licences) or Démarches relatives aux étrangers résidant en France (tasks relating to foreigners living in France) for anything relating to residency permits.

You then find an alphabetical list of départements and you can see which services your local préfecture offers online.

If the service you need is not listed under your département name then unfortunately it’s back to the old-fashioned method for you.

If it is listed, however, you can go straight to the section you need and make your request online.

If you are looking for options in Paris, for example, the page would resemble the one below:

Screenshot of the ‘procedures relevant to foreigners living in France’ section of the Démarches Simplifiées website

It seems that préfectures are gradually adding more services to the site, so it’s worth checking regularly what your local préfecture offers.

Once you click on the form that is relevant to you, then Démarches Simplifiées will open a file that will be accessible to you in your online portal on the website after logging in.

You can then submit requests online and track your application to see the status of your request.

Is it really 50 percent faster?

That’s what the website claims, although we’re yet to see any independent verification of that . . .

BANKING

What is a Livret A and should foreigners living in France open one?

If you open a French bank account, you may also be offered a Livret A - here's what that means and whether they are a good idea for foreigners living in France.

Published: 19 December 2022 12:12 CET
The Livret A is a standard savings account that is quite popular across France, it is tax-free but has a maximum amount that you can keep in it. It’s quite similar to a cash ISA in the United Kingdom or a standard savings account in the United States.

Is it advisable to open one?

According to financial advisor Cedric Bernier, who works at Harrison Brook, the Livret A is “the way to start.” Bernier advises that foreigners living in France take this initial step “start saving monthly” with this savings account. 

The financial adviser warned that “the interest rate is really low,” so your funds will not grow by a large amount in this savings account, but “once you have more funds to put aside, you can begin considering other options.”

Bernier recommends keeping three to six months worth of living expenses in an emergency fund with the Livret A. Additionally, for those who arrived in France with a small amount saved that they want to keep liquid, then a Livret A would be a good option. 

Who can open one?

As the Livret A can only be opened under one name, you cannot open another one if you already have one, even if it is with a different bank.

Regarding residency requirements, both non-French residents and French residents alike can hold Livret A accounts. Depending on your bank, the typical minimum deposit amount is €10. You will not have a cheque book or card issued to this account, but transferring sums to and from your current account is a simple process. 

Are there any limits to the Livret A?

Livret A accounts have a maximum amount – as of December 2022, the ceiling was set at €22,950 for individuals and €76,500 for associations, excluding the calculation of capitalised interest.

While you can hold a Livret A and another savings plan like the “Livret de Développement Durable et Solidaire,” you cannot hold more than one of both accounts. You also cannot a Livret A in tandem with a Livret Bleu (Livret B). If you are eligible for a Livret d’Epargne Populaire (LEP), which is means-tested, then you can hold this account at the same time as a Livret A. You can learn more about other saving’s accounts in France HERE.

Americans should keep in mind that US citizens must disclose any non-US bank accounts that held $10,000 or more at any one time in the year – you do this when you file your annual tax return, you have to include a Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR).

As of December 2022, the interest rate on a Livret A was two percent, with the rate set to be updated next in February 2022.

How do I open one?

You can set up a Livret A fairly easily by simply contacting your bank and scheduling an appointment. Some banks might allow you to set up the account online, if you already bank there.

When looking online, you can direct your searches on your bank’s website or personal space to “Add an account” (Ajouter un compte) or “Learn about saving’s options” (Décrouvrez nos Comptes Épargne & Livrets).

