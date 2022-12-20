Read news from:
Apple fined €1 million in France over apps

A French court on Monday ordered Apple to pay €1 million for imposing unfair conditions on app developers and to bring its practices in line with new EU regulations.

Published: 20 December 2022 08:59 CET
This illustration picture shows the US multinational technology company Apple logo (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

The ruling stems from a case launched in 2017 by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who accused the US tech giant of imposing prices on French startups who want to sell their apps on the company’s platform. 

The complaint also said that Apple took data from developers and could unilaterally modify contracts.

According to the ruling, seen by AFP, the Paris commercial court considered there was a “significant disequilibrium” and “considerable legal and economic insecurity” due to the impossibility of developers to renegotiate the terms of their contract or contest a suspension of their app.

However, the court rejected five of 11 complaints, including on the requirement to exclusively use Apple’s payment system or the 30 percent commission, which the judge said was not excessive and was common in both in physical and online commerce.

The court did not order modifications in certain contested clauses, but did point Apple to the EU’s news digital market regulations which will force the company to modify its contracts throughout Europe to the benefit of app developers.

Apple told AFP that it would examine the ruling in detail and would continue to support developers while offering a safe platform for consumers.

“Apple believes in dynamic and competitive markets where innovation can blossom,” the company said.

Google, which was targeted by a similar complaint, was ordered in March to pay a penalty of €2 million and modify seven contractual clauses.

Under pressure to justify the commissions they impose on developers worldwide, the two US tech titans cut them in half for small developers and introduced more flexibility in setting app prices.

The new EU regulations could also force Apple to allow the use of alternatives to its App Store to buy apps, as well as alternative payment systems.

France’s Mediawan buys majority stake in Brad Pitt’s Plan B

French media company Mediawan has bought a majority stake in US film star Brad Pitt's production house Plan B Entertainment, it said Friday, in a deal reportedly worth more than $300 million.

Published: 10 December 2022 16:42 CET
France's Mediawan buys majority stake in Brad Pitt's Plan B

Plan B, co-founded by Pitt in the early 2000s with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston has three best picture Oscar winners to its name: “The Departed”, “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Moonlight”.

The deal “marks the deployment of Mediawan into the American market,” the French company said in a press release which did not say how much the deal was worth.

The Financial Times reported the deal had valued Plan B Entertainment at more than $300 million.

“Cinema is becoming international. Talents are emerging all over the world,” Pitt said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper. “For our future projects, we have to look outside the United States.”

With Mediawan “we have the same conception of how to produce films and series,” he added.

In a press release Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton said the deal was “an exceptional opportunity to be able to develop Mediawan alongside Plan B, the most beautiful independent production company in the US.”

Founded in 2015 Mediawan produces and distributes films, series and streaming shows and has recently snapped up several production houses across Europe.

It produced the hit Netflix show “Call My Agent.”

