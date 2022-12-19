On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday
Sadness – be gentle with your French friends, colleagues and neighbours today in case they’re still upset about that World Cup final. The French team will land at Charles de Gaulle airport at 6pm and then travel to Place de la Concorde to thank fans for their support.
Rail strike – there may be limited disruption on the TGV Atlantique axis (in the south west) as some train drivers strike.
Covid advice – Covars (the advisory committee that took over from the Scientific Council) is due to present its report on the latest Covid situation, including recommendations on whether to make the mask compulsory again in certain settings.
Tuesday
Johnny Hallyday expo – if you’re a big fan of French rocker Johnny Hallyday, get yourself to Brussels where an ‘immersive’ exhibition opens today.
Wednesday
Winter solstice – the shortest day of the year, it will only get lighter from now.
Thursday
Fuel aid – From December 22nd, people who use wood-burning stoves to heat their homes will also be able to apply for financial aid, as the cost of pellets for wood-burners has soared in recent months.
Friday
UK strikes – if you’re travelling to the UK, be aware that airport and port border guards begin their strike on Friday, while rail workers will strike from Saturday.
Sunday
It’s Christmas! – December 25th is the only official public holiday over the Christmas period (unless you live in Alsace, in which case you also get December 26th off). This year, that falls on a Sunday so workers don’t get any extra time off (although some offices close for a few days over the holidays). Most shops and businesses will be closed on the 25th but boulangeries, patisseries and florists normally open in the morning, and some restaurants also open for a Christmas lunch.
