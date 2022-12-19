For members
TOURISM
From high altitude to family friendly: 15 of the best French ski resorts
Home to thousands of kilometres of slopes, France has options for all types of ski holiday - whether you want a family-friendly resort, one with great nightlife, the best slopes or a place with some options for non-skiers, here's a look at the best places to go.
Published: 19 December 2022 11:18 CET
Skiers sit in a chairlift at the Val Thorens French resort on its 2022 opening day. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)
