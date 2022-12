Why do I need to know sou?

Because you might hear this word during a game of Monopoly with your French friends.

What does it mean?

Sou – roughly pronounced soo – refers to a unit of money that was used for hundreds of years prior to decimalisation in France.

The sou – a coin that once represented five cents (cinq centimes) or 1/20th of a Livre tournois, which was the French currency used during the Ancien Regime.

Despite no longer being part of the French financial system, the word was used for generations and has thus become an important part of the French vocabulary, these days it’s simply a general term for money.

It can be found in several monetary expressions.

For example, someone might use the expression “Une affaire de gros sous” – which refers to a transaction where large sums of money are involved. You might also hear a person describe themselves or someone else as “sans le sou” meaning they are penniless, or without money.

Use it like this

On jouait au monopoly mais j’ai perdu parce que je n’avais pas assez de sou à la banque. – We were playing Monopoly, but I lost because I did not have enough money in the bank.

Le gars, il est sans le sou. Il prend des décisions financières terribles. – The guy is penniless. He makes terrible financial decisions.