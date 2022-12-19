France announces ‘return to normal’ for visa delivery

Gérald Darmanin, while on a visit to Algeria, announced “the return of normal consular relations” in terms of visa delivery.
It came after France had drastically reduced the number of visas granted to Algerians, Moroccans and Tunisians because of a dispute with governments over the return of undocumented migrants from those countries.
Since the restrictions were imposed in 2021, the number of visas granted to Algerians and Moroccans fell by 50 percent, and Tunisians 30 percent.
However after discussions between the two governments restrictions on Moroccan and Tunisian visas were lifted in the summer, and Algerian visas will return to normal from Monday.
